South Carolina, LSU lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

Women's college basketball started February off with a bang. Several top teams went down and the long awaited championship rematch did not disappoint. Here are this week's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings



(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.)



1. South Carolina (1) - The reigning champ battled back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter to take the 81-77 win over UConn on Sunday. The Gamecocks remain undefeated with the victory as Aliyah Boston charted her 76th career double-double dropping 26 points and 11 rebounds.



2. LSU (3) - Muscling their way up two spots, the undefeated Tigers have been untouchable this season. Poised for a must-see matchup on Sunday, they'll travel to South Carolina to try and dethrone the Gamecocks at No. 1.



👀: Undefeated DI college basketball teams in 2022-23



3. Indiana (5) - Riding a 10 game winning streak, the Hoosiers move up two spots in the Power 10 this week as they sit atop the Big Ten.



4. UConn (2) - The Huskies remain in the top five despite losing to South Carolina on Sunday. The team showed major heart and put up a strong fight against the defending national champs, losing by just four points without last season's stars, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

5. Stanford (3) - Washington handed the Cardinal its second unranked loss, and third loss overall, to knock one of the Pac-12 leaders down two spots in this week's rankings.



6. Utah (7) - The Utes are riding a five-game winning streak and are now tied with Stanford for first in the Pac-12. Alissa Pili has excelled this season averaging a team-high 20.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

7. Iowa (8) - Caitlin Clark notched her ninth career triple-double (23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) in Sunday's big win against Penn State, as Iowa sits just behind Indiana in the Big Ten.

8. Maryland (6) - The Terps fell to Iowa earlier in the week, but avenged its loss in a top 10 victory over Ohio State by 36 points.

Today’s 36-point win for @TerpsWBB was its largest margin of victory against an AP Top 10 opponent ever. 💥#B1GStats pic.twitter.com/z90oiEOSkw — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 5, 2023

9. Duke (NR) - Let's say hello to Duke! We're introducing the Blue Devils to the Power 10 this week as they are currently No. 1 in the ACC and picked up their fourth ranked win over Notre Dame on Sunday.

10. Notre Dame (10) - Despite losing a 57-52 battle to Duke, the Fighting Irish hold onto this spot in the Power 10 due to other highly ranked teams falling. This team, however, will need to gain momentum to have any staying power in these rankings as it is just 1-2 through the last three games.