Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | February 8, 2023

Marquette women's basketball stuns No. 4 UConn, hand Huskies second-straight loss

Iowa's big week scrambles Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

Unranked Marquette pulled off one of the most significant upsets of the women's college basketball season, edging No. 4 UConn 59-52 in front of a great crowd at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

The Golden Eagles' surprise upset was a major mark for both teams. For Marquette, this is the first time in program history they have downed the traditionally-dominant Huskies, and on UConn's end, this is the first time they have lost back-to-back games since 1993. The Huskies also lost Sunday against No.1 South Carolina.

Marquette's Chloe Marotta led all scorers with 19 points, well above her season average of 14 points per game. Jordan King, Marquette's leading scorer this season, mixed in 18 points in the win.

RANKINGS: South Carolina, LSU lead the women's Power 10 college basketball rankings

UConn fell nearly 28 points shy of their 80 points-per-game average as a team, highlighted by uncharacteristically poor ball movement. Their 12 assists were the third-lowest mark of the season for the third-ranked Huskies. Star forward Aaliyah Edwards attempted just six shots in 37 minutes of plays, totaling eight points, tied for her second-lowest mark of the season. 

Marquette entered Wednesday as a bubble team in the upcoming NCAA tournament, but their huge win likely cemented their place in the 64-team field. The Golden Eagles will now have a week off before returning to action next Wednesday against Providence.

UConn, looking to overcome its recent struggles, will travel to Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

