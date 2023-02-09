2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates schedule, how to watch

Selection Sunday is weeks away, and in the meantime, the DI Women's Basketball Selection Committee will release two top 16 releases.
These reveals will provide a glimpse into how teams could be seeded in the 2022-23 March Madness women's NCAA tournament.
The full 68-team bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.
2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule
There will be two total reveals before March 12's Selection Sunday. Here's the full schedule (all times in ET):
- Thursday, Feb. 9 | ESPN during halftime of the 9:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Arizona game
- Thursday, Feb. 23 | ESPN during halftime of the 7 p.m. South Carolina vs. Tennessee game
Top 16 in-season rankings
First reveal (through games Wednesday, Feb. 8)
1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region)
2. Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region)
3. Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region)
4. UConn (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region)
5. LSU
6. Utah
7. Iowa
8. Duke
9. Maryland
10. Notre Dame
11. Michigan
12. Texas
13. Virginia Tech
14. North Carolina
15. Villanova
16. Ohio State
REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
Greenville Regional 1:
1. South Carolina
2. Duke
3. Maryland
4. Ohio State
Greenville Regional 2:
1. Indiana
2. Utah
3. Notre Dame
4. Villanova
Seattle Regional 3:
1. Stanford
2. Iowa
3. Texas
4. North Carolina
Seattle Regional 4:
1. UConn
2. LSU
3. Michigan
4. Virginia Tech