Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 9, 2023

2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates schedule, how to watch

Top 16 NCAA women's basketball seeds, right now on Feb. 9

Selection Sunday is weeks away, and in the meantime, the DI Women's Basketball Selection Committee will release two top 16 releases. 

These reveals will provide a glimpse into how teams could be seeded in the 2022-23 March Madness women's NCAA tournament.

The full 68-team bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN. 

MARCH MADNESS: The 2023 women's tournament full schedule

2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There will be two total reveals before March 12's Selection Sunday. Here's the full schedule (all times in ET): 

  • Thursday, Feb. 9 | ESPN during halftime of the 9:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Arizona game 
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 | ESPN during halftime of the 7 p.m. South Carolina vs. Tennessee game

Top 16 in-season rankings

First reveal (through games Wednesday, Feb. 8)

1.    South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
2.    Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
3.    Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
4.    UConn (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
5.    LSU
6.    Utah
7.    Iowa 
8.    Duke
9.    Maryland
10.  Notre Dame
11.  Michigan
12.  Texas
13.  Virginia Tech
14.  North Carolina
15.  Villanova
16.  Ohio State

🔮 BRACKETOLOGY: The first March Madness bracket predictions of 2023

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Greenville Regional 1:  
1.    South Carolina
2.    Duke
3.    Maryland
4.    Ohio State

Greenville Regional 2:
1.    Indiana
2.    Utah
3.    Notre Dame
4.    Villanova

Seattle Regional 3:
1.    Stanford
2.    Iowa
3.    Texas
4.    North Carolina

Seattle Regional 4:
1.    UConn
2.    LSU
3.    Michigan
4.    Virginia Tech

RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
