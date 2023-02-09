HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 9, 2023

A breakdown of the first top-16 women's basketball reveal for 2023

Initial reactions to the first top-16 women's basketball committee rankings

The first top-16 rankings from the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee have been revealed. South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn lead the rankings. Each team would hold a No. 1 seed if the season ended today, but there's plenty of basketball still to play.

First, here are the rankings:

  1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Regional 1) 
  2. Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Regional 2) 
  3. Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Regional 3) 
  4. UConn (No. 1 seed — Seattle Regional 4) 
  5. LSU
  6. Utah
  7. Iowa 
  8. Duke
  9. Maryland
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Michigan
  12. Texas
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. North Carolina
  15. Villanova
  16. Ohio State

💯 Perfect teams: The last two undefeated teams in DI basketball 

Top takeaways

LSU, ranked at five overall, would receive a No. 2 seed. The Tigers (23-0) are one of only two undefeated teams in all of DI basketball — conference rival South Carolina is the other and the two are set for a showdown on Sunday. UConn (21-4) and Stanford (22-3) are ranked higher despite some uncharacteristic losses. 

The Huskies lost back-to-back games for the first time since 1993. First, they fell in a close game to No. 1 South Carolina. Then they dropped a Big East game to unranked Marquette. Meanwhile, Stanford dropped two conference games to unranked Southern California and Washington. 

The quality of wins likely tipped the scales. Stanford has wins against Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA, Utah and Colorado. UConn topped Texas, NC State, Duke, Iowa, Villanova and Florida State.

Texas at No. 12 was also notable, at least when looking at the AP poll. The Longhorns (19-6) have bounced in and out of the AP Top 25 rankings all season but have trended upward recently. Texas was ranked No. 20 in the most recent AP poll.

Overall, the Big Ten was the conference with the most teams included with five. The ACC had four; the SEC, Pac-12, and Big East had two.   

Looking ahead

These rankings are far from locked in. There’s still lots of basketball to play until the second reveal Feb. 23 and finally Selection Sunday on March 12. 

Last year the committee announced the three rankings. The second one was revealed Feb. 10 —almost a year ago from this season's first announcement. A lot changed from that reveal to the actual tournament seedings.

With the exception of the No. 1 ranked seeds, every other team fell or jumped a seed. Every No. 2 seed even dropped on selection day. Two teams tumbled to a No. 5 seed out of the top 16. 

MORE REVEALS: The top 16 committee rankings schedule, how to watch

TEAM FEB. 10 REVEAL EVENTUAL SEED
South Carolina 1 1
Stanford 1 1
NC State 1 1
Louisville 1 1
Michigan 2 ⬇️ 3
Arizona 2 ⬇️ 4
Iowa State 2 ⬇️ 3
Indiana 2 ⬇️ 3
Oklahoma 3 ⬇️ 4
Baylor 3 ⬆️ 2
UConn 3 ⬆️ 2
Tennessee 3 ⬇️ 4
LSU 4 ⬆️ 3
Notre Dame 4 ⬇️ 5
Texas 4 ⬆️ 2
Oregon 4 ⬇️ 5
2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Every women’s college basketball player to dunk in a game

Beginning with Georgeann Wells and ending with Francesca Belibi, here is the list of the eight women's college basketball players to dunk in a game.
READ MORE

Maddy Siegrist leads women's basketball Starting Five after 50-point game

Siegrist set four records, including the Big East scoring mark for regular season conference games, single games, most field goals in a game and the Villanova school record for points in a game.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA women's conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedules, scores, links to brackets and TV info for the 32 DI women's conference tournaments that will send auto-qualifiers to March Madness.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners