2023 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.
Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG
This is the schedule for the tournament:
- Selections are at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12, on ESPN
- The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16
- The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
- The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20
- The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
- The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
- The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
- The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.
Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site:
|2023 ROUND SITES
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|Regional
|Greenville, S.C.
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|March 24 - 27
|Southern Conference and Furman
|Regional
|Seattle
|Climate Pledge Arena
|March 24 - 27
|Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
These are the future sites for the championship:
|YEAR/DATES
|CITY
|HOST
|FACILITY
|2023: March 31 and April 2
|Dallas
|Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission
|American Airlines Center
|2024: April 5 and 7
|Cleveland
|Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2025: April 4 and 6
|Tampa Bay, Florida
|University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Amalie Arena
|2026: April 3 and 5
|Phoenix
|Arizona State University
|Footprint Center
|2027: April 2 and 4
|Columbus, Ohio
|The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Nationwide Arena
|2028: March 31 and April 2
|Indianapolis
|Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|2029: March 30 and April 1
|San Antonio
|University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports
|Alamodome
|2030: April 5 and 7
|Portland, Oregon
|University of Portland and Sport Oregon
|Moda Center
|2031: April 4 and 6
|Dallas
|Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission
|American Airlines Center