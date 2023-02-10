HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA | February 10, 2023

2023 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

South Carolina vs. UConn - Women’s national championship highlights

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket for the women's tournament

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

The 2023 NCAA March Madness bracket for the DI women's tournament.

This is the schedule for the tournament:

  • Selections are at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12, on ESPN
  • The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16
  • The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
  • The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20
  • The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
  • The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
  • The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
  • The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site:

2023 ROUND SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman
Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

These are the future sites for the championship:

YEAR/DATES CITY HOST FACILITY
2023: March 31 and April 2 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center
2024: April 5 and 7 Cleveland Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2025: April 4 and 6 Tampa Bay, Florida University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Amalie Arena
2026: April 3 and 5 Phoenix Arizona State University Footprint Center
2027: April 2 and 4 Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Nationwide Arena
2028: March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2029: March 30 and April 1 San Antonio University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports Alamodome
2030: April 5 and 7 Portland, Oregon University of Portland and Sport Oregon Moda Center
2031: April 4 and 6 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center
 

Every women’s college basketball player to dunk in a game

Beginning with Georgeann Wells and ending with Francesca Belibi, here is the list of the eight women's college basketball players to dunk in a game.
READ MORE

Maddy Siegrist leads women's basketball Starting Five after 50-point game

Siegrist set four records, including the Big East scoring mark for regular season conference games, single games, most field goals in a game and the Villanova school record for points in a game.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA women's conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedules, scores, links to brackets and TV info for the 32 DI women's conference tournaments that will send auto-qualifiers to March Madness.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners