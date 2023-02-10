The NCAA women's bracket, predicted after the top 16 reveal

The first top-16 rankings revealed by the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee gave a glimpse into how teams would be seeded if the season ended now. South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and UConn would be the No. 1 seeds.

There is one more committee rankings reveal on Feb. 23 before Selection Sunday on March 12. Until then, NCAA Digital’s Autumn Johnson predicted the full 68-team field based on the first top-16 rankings.

Autumn Johnson's NCAA tournament bracket prediction after top-16 reveal



SEED GREENVILLE – REGIONAL 1 GREENVILLE – REGIONAL 2 SEATTLE – REGIONAL 3 SEATTLE – REGIONAL 4 1 South Carolina Indiana Stanford UConn 16 Jackson State/Southern Utah Albany Morgan State Long Beach State/SE Louisiana 8 Creighton Ole Miss Illinois Oregon 9 Middle Tennessee Kansas Alabama Arkansas 5 UCLA Florida State Oklahoma Iowa State 12 Rhode Island South Dakota State Columbia UNLV 4 Ohio State Villanova North Carolina Virginia Tech 13 Montana State Bowling Green Boston University Northern Iowa 6 Arizona South Florida Gonzaga NC State 11 Mississippi State/Oklahoma State Washington State/Nebraska Georgia Marquette 3 Maryland Notre Dame Texas Michigan 14 Drexel Green Bay Troy Eastern Illinois 7 Tennessee Baylor Louisville Colorado 10 Miami (Fla.) FGCU USC Purdue 2 Duke Utah Iowa LSU 15 Iona Gardener-Webb Samford Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Stanford, Indiana and UConn

South Carolina: The Gamecocks ranked No. 1 overall in the committee rankings and are Autumn Johnson’s preseason national championship pick. At 24-0 and 11-0 in the SEC, South Carolina has cultivated a path to repeat. Dawn Staley’s squad recently picked up an impressive non-conference win over top-5 ranked UConn in a title game rematch.

Indiana: The Hoosiers consistently rose the ranks this season. With only one blemish in an 83-78 upset loss to Michigan State, Indiana sits atop a conference above five ranked teams. The Hoosiers have seven ranked wins with a chance to possibly add three more to their resume before the regular season ends.

Stanford: The Cardinal recently fell in an upset to Washington, an unranked team. That stunner was the second conference defeat of Stanford’s season after falling to Southern California a few weeks prior. The Cardinal, however, still lead the conference with several top 25 teams. Like Indiana, Stanford could potentially add even more ranked wins to an already impressive pile.

UConn: The Huskies are currently on their first losing streak in 30 years after falling to South Carolina and then Marquette in an upset loss. Despite the recent downward trend, UConn (21-4, 13-1 Big East) has survived one of the toughest schedules in the country with a serious case of the injury bug. Star sophomore Azzi Fudd has missed 16 games after former Player of the Year Paige Bueckers went down for the entire season in August to just name a couple. The Huskies have five ranked wins, with four in the top-10.

Last four in

Mississippi State Nebraska Washington State Oklahoma State

First four out

Princeton Missouri St. John’s Oregon State

The automatic qualifiers

