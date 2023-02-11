Villanova's Maddy Siegrist explodes for 50 points, shatters multiple records

Maddy Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer, exploded for 50 points Saturday, the most this season by any DI women or men's player.
The Wildcats took down Seton Hall 99-65 with Siegrist scoring more than half of Villanova's total points.
Siegrist shot a whopping 77 percent from the field and went 4-of-6 beyond the arc. The senior forward also recorded 10 rebounds and two steals.
The moment @20sMaddy became the new all-time leading scorer in @BIGEASTWBB 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 for regular season conference games ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cTHXkepgg3— Villanova WBB (@novawbb) February 11, 2023
The performance smashed a 38-year-old program record previously held by Shelly Pennefather who scored 44 points. Recently, Siegrist became Villanova's all-time leading scorer in both the women's and men's programs.
Now, she shatters the Big East women's basketball all-time regular season record. In a conference that is historically loaded with legendary players like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and TIna Charles — to name a few — Siegrist tops them all.
The all-time scorer started off hot against Seton Hall with nine points in the first quarter. She followed wih 13 points in the second quarter, 15 points in the third quarter, and 13 to finish up the fourth quarter on 6-of-6 shooting.
𝘼 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙-𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) February 11, 2023
In @NovaWBB’s game against Seton Hall today, @20sMaddy had 50 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. She became the all-time leading scorer in @BIGEASTWBB history for regular season conference games. #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/ZbYbTpGI5G
With Siegrist scorching and No. 15 Villanova peaking at the right time, the ceiling rises higher and higher.