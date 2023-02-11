HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 11, 2023

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist explodes for 50 points, shatters multiple records

South Carolina stays at No. 1 as LSU and Indiana loom in Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

Maddy Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer, exploded for 50 points Saturday, the most this season by any DI women or men's player.

The Wildcats took down Seton Hall 99-65 with Siegrist scoring more than half of Villanova's total points. 

Siegrist shot a whopping 77 percent from the field and went 4-of-6 beyond the arc. The senior forward also recorded 10 rebounds and two steals. 

The performance smashed a 38-year-old program record previously held by Shelly Pennefather who scored 44 points. Recently, Siegrist became Villanova's all-time leading scorer in both the women's and men's programs.

Now, she shatters the Big East women's basketball all-time regular season record. In a conference that is historically loaded with legendary players like Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and TIna Charles — to name a few — Siegrist tops them all. 

The all-time scorer started off hot against Seton Hall with nine points in the first quarter. She followed wih 13 points in the second quarter, 15 points in the third quarter, and 13 to finish up the fourth quarter on 6-of-6 shooting. 

With Siegrist scorching and No. 15 Villanova peaking at the right time, the ceiling rises higher and higher. 
 

2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

NCAA athletes represent Team USA in the 2023 World Cross Country Championships

Here are the NCAA athletes representing Team USA at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.
READ MORE

How No. 1 seeds do in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

The quick history of how No. 1 seeds have fared in the NCAA men's basketball March Madness tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness: Getting to know the No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament

Here's a detailed history of how No. 8 seeds have fared in the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners