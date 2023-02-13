South Carolina, DI's last unbeaten team, leads the Power 10 college basketball rankings

There is only one undefeated team left in all of college basketball — the South Carolina Gamecocks. The fighting Dawn Staleys cruised past No. 3 LSU in front of a packed house on Sunday afternoon, 88-64. The Gamecocks remain in the top spot in Autumn Johnson's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings this week.

(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.)

1. South Carolina (1) — The undefeated Gamecocks' victory over LSU is their 19th straight win over a ranked opponent.

2. Indiana (3) — The Hoosiers are now riding an 11-game winning streak after taking down No. 5 Iowa this past week. Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger combined for 50 points in the victory.

3. LSU (2) — The Tigers dropped their first game of the season on Sunday, but don't fall far, as that loss came against the defending national champions.

ONLY ONE REMAINS: No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball hands No. 3 LSU its first loss to remain sole undefeated team

4. Stanford (5) — The Cardinal rolled through the Grand Canyon State this past week, defeating both Arizona and Arizona State by an average of 28 points.

5. Utah (6) — Three ranked wins and a seven-game winning streak have the Utes in the top five.

6. Iowa (7) — Despite losing to Indiana this past week, the Hawkeyes bump up one spot thanks to UConn's loss to Marquette.

7. UConn (4) — Speaking of the Huskies, their skid continues, as they have dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 and now to No. 7 in this week's Power 10. UConn lost to Marquette for the first time in program history on Wednesday.

RECORD BREAKER: Villanova's Maddy Siegrist explodes for 50 points, shatters multiple records

8. Maryland (8) — The Terps stay put at No. 8 this week. They took down Northwestern and Illinois this past week.

9. Duke (9) — Duke cruised this week, holding opponents to an average of 33.5 points after defeating Miami (Fla.) and Boston College. The Blue Devils have a tough test in Virginia Tech coming up on Thursday.

10. Notre Dame (10) — The Irish also stay put in this week's power rankings after sneaking past Pitt and notching a nine-point victory over Syracuse.