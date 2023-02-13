HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | February 13, 2023

South Carolina, DI's last unbeaten team, leads the Power 10 college basketball rankings

South Carolina, DI college basketball's last unbeaten team, leads the Power 10 rankings

There is only one undefeated team left in all of college basketball — the South Carolina Gamecocks. The fighting Dawn Staleys cruised past No. 3 LSU in front of a packed house on Sunday afternoon, 88-64. The Gamecocks remain in the top spot in Autumn Johnson's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings this week.

(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.) 

1. South Carolina (1) — The undefeated Gamecocks' victory over LSU is their 19th straight win over a ranked opponent.

2. Indiana (3) — The Hoosiers are now riding an 11-game winning streak after taking down No. 5 Iowa this past week. Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger combined for 50 points in the victory. 

3. LSU (2) — The Tigers dropped their first game of the season on Sunday, but don't fall far, as that loss came against the defending national champions. 

ONLY ONE REMAINS: No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball hands No. 3 LSU its first loss to remain sole undefeated team

4. Stanford (5) — The Cardinal rolled through the Grand Canyon State this past week, defeating both Arizona and Arizona State by an average of 28 points. 

5. Utah (6) — Three ranked wins and a seven-game winning streak have the Utes in the top five.

6. Iowa (7) — Despite losing to Indiana this past week, the Hawkeyes bump up one spot thanks to UConn's loss to Marquette. 

7. UConn (4) — Speaking of the Huskies, their skid continues, as they have dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 and now to No. 7 in this week's Power 10. UConn lost to Marquette for the first time in program history on Wednesday. 

RECORD BREAKER: Villanova's Maddy Siegrist explodes for 50 points, shatters multiple records

8. Maryland (8) — The Terps stay put at No. 8 this week. They took down Northwestern and Illinois this past week. 

9. Duke (9) — Duke cruised this week, holding opponents to an average of 33.5 points after defeating Miami (Fla.) and Boston College. The Blue Devils have a tough test in Virginia Tech coming up on Thursday.

10. Notre Dame (10) — The Irish also stay put in this week's power rankings after sneaking past Pitt and notching a nine-point victory over Syracuse. 

Every women’s college basketball player to dunk in a game

Beginning with Georgeann Wells and ending with Francesca Belibi, here is the list of the eight women's college basketball players to dunk in a game.
READ MORE

Maddy Siegrist leads women's basketball Starting Five after 50-point game

Siegrist set four records, including the Big East scoring mark for regular season conference games, single games, most field goals in a game and the Villanova school record for points in a game.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA women's conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedules, scores, links to brackets and TV info for the 32 DI women's conference tournaments that will send auto-qualifiers to March Madness.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners