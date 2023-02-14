HOOPS:

👀 Women's scoreboard

🏀 Men's scoreboard

🤯 Maryland stuns No. 3 Purdue men's team

🚨 Notre Dame women's sinks Louisville at the buzzer
basketball-women-d1 flag

Rick Nixon | NCAA.com | February 14, 2023

UNLV is the women's basketball Team of the Week

South Carolina, DI college basketball's last unbeaten team, leads the Power 10 rankings

UNLV upped its winning streak to 15 games with a pair of hard-fought wins last week and for the first-time in 29 years are ranked in the top-25 of the latest Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The NCAA.com Team of the Week, UNLV jumped into the top-25 at No. 23 on Monday. It's the first time the Lady Rebels have been ranked since the Jan. 18, 1994, poll and the program's highest ranking since March 9, 1993. It's also the first time a Mountain West Conference (MWC) team has been ranked since Colorado State finished the 2016 season ranked 22nd.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

UNLV started last week by holding off Fresno State at home, 64-63, on Feb. 9 as sophomore guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas buried a 3-pointer from the left corner with 12.7 seconds to play to put UNLV on top to stay. Junior center Desi-Rae Young scored a game-high 22 points and carried the Lady Rebels throughout much of the contest and it was her assist to Durazo-Frescas that helped decide the contest.

On Saturday, the Lady Rebels claimed a share of the MWC regular-season championship for the second straight season after defeating Boise State, 76-63. Young finished with a game-high 24 points to lead the way for UNLV and Essence Booker dropped 22 points as both players grabbed nine rebounds apiece.

📊 RANKINGS: See the latest women's basketball AP poll

UNLV currently sits at 24-2 overall, its best record since finishing 28-3 in 1989-90, and is undefeated in conference play at 14-0 heading into its final four regular-season games.

The Lady Rebels return to Las Vegas to face San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 16. UNLV is one win away from claiming the conference regular-season title and No. 1-seed for MWC tournament.

2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Every women’s college basketball player to dunk in a game

Beginning with Georgeann Wells and ending with Francesca Belibi, here is the list of the eight women's college basketball players to dunk in a game.
READ MORE

Maddy Siegrist leads women's basketball Starting Five after 50-point game

Siegrist set four records, including the Big East scoring mark for regular season conference games, single games, most field goals in a game and the Villanova school record for points in a game.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA women's conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The schedules, scores, links to brackets and TV info for the 32 DI women's conference tournaments that will send auto-qualifiers to March Madness.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners