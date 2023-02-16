TRENDING 📈

🏆 2023 NCAA championship rifle selections announced

Power 36

Houston, Kansas on top of Andy Katz's men's hoops rankings

📊 Women's hoops Power 10
basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 16, 2023

Notre Dame women’s basketball sinks buzzer-beating shot to survive Louisville in OT

Olivia Miles sets her bar at national championship heights

Tied at 76-76, Notre Dame was on the verge of double overtime against a scrappy Louisville team. 

In comes Olivia Miles. With a little more than two seconds left, Miles took a one-dribble pull-up shot fading to her right. It looked good off her fingertips, and it was just before time expired. The game-winner lifted the Irish 78-76 in overtime. 

Take a look at the buzzer-beater: 

Here's another angle: 

The game saw 14 ties and 13 lead changes, the last coming on that final play. While it was up and down, the Cardinals led for 29:34 compared to Notre Dame's 6:05. 

Miles scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists — one shy of a triple-double — but she did hit one of the biggest shots of her sophomore career. 

2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

South Carolina survives Ole Miss to stay undefeated, and more from a packed Sunday in women's hoops

A packed Sunday in women's hoops saw undefeated No. 1 South Carolina and two other top-10 teams survive scares against unranked opponents, and lots more. Here's everything you might have missed.
READ MORE

Records for every seed in March Madness women's tournament from 1985 to 2022

These are the all-time, round-by-round records for every seed in the March Madness women's tournament from 1982 to 2022.
READ MORE

Arizona shocks No. 4 Utah in important Pac-12 women's basketball contest

Behind a 35-point performance from Shaina Pellington, No. 18 Arizona handed No. 4 Utah its third loss of the season.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners