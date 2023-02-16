Notre Dame women’s basketball sinks buzzer-beating shot to survive Louisville in OT

Tied at 76-76, Notre Dame was on the verge of double overtime against a scrappy Louisville team.



In comes Olivia Miles. With a little more than two seconds left, Miles took a one-dribble pull-up shot fading to her right. It looked good off her fingertips, and it was just before time expired. The game-winner lifted the Irish 78-76 in overtime.

Take a look at the buzzer-beater:

Here's another angle:

The game saw 14 ties and 13 lead changes, the last coming on that final play. While it was up and down, the Cardinals led for 29:34 compared to Notre Dame's 6:05.

Miles scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists — one shy of a triple-double — but she did hit one of the biggest shots of her sophomore career.