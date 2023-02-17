TRENDING 📈

🏆 2023 NCAA championship rifle selections announced

Power 36

Houston, Kansas on top of Andy Katz's men's hoops rankings

📊 Women's hoops Power 10
basketball-women-d1 flag

Kendall Smith | NCAA.com | February 17, 2023

No. 18 Arizona shocks No. 4 Utah in important Pac-12 women's basketball contest

2023 March Madness women's bracket predictions after first top-16 reveal

After being dealt a devastating 80-79 loss to Utah in January, Shaina Pellington and the Arizona Wildcats made sure it didn't happen again. 

The fifth-year guard dropped 35 points in No. 18 Arizona's 82-72 win over No. 4 Utah.

From the jump, the Wildcats were hot, never trailing the Utes after the first minute-and-a-half of play.

Pellington put up her first points to give Arizona the lead just eight minutes and forty-five seconds into the first quarter and she never looked back.

At the half, the Wildcats led by four. Heading into the fourth quarter, Arizona was up by 10. Utah pulled the game back to a single-digit margin with just over four minutes left to play, but even a 23-point effort from Utes forward Alissa Pili wasn't enough to shake the Wildcats.

Arizona was money all night, but especially when it counted. The Wildcats were 10 for 12 from the free throw line in the final two minutes of play, as Pellington iced the game at the line with 14 seconds remaining.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

Arizona shot nearly 51 percent from the field compared to Utah's 46.3 percent. Cate Reese also put up 16 points for the Wildcats, with Helena Pueyo tallying 12. 

The victory marks Arizona's 20th of the season, but things aren't getting easier from here. The Wildcats will face another ranked opponent with No. 21 Colorado on Sunday. Utah will look to get back in the win column as they face Arizona State on Sunday. 

South Carolina survives Ole Miss to stay undefeated, and more from a packed Sunday in women's hoops

A packed Sunday in women's hoops saw undefeated No. 1 South Carolina and two other top-10 teams survive scares against unranked opponents, and lots more. Here's everything you might have missed.
READ MORE

Records for every seed in March Madness women's tournament from 1985 to 2022

These are the all-time, round-by-round records for every seed in the March Madness women's tournament from 1982 to 2022.
READ MORE

Why upsetting UConn puts Villanova on track to party like it’s 1987

Villanova women’s basketball last won the Big East conference regular-season title in 1987, when Geno Auriemma was in his second season at UConn.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners