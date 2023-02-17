Track every automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA DII women's basketball championship

The 2023 NCAA Division II women's basketball championship is merely weeks away and the selection show is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5, right here at NCAA.com. Before the selection committee sits down to fill out the 64-team bracket, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament.

Eight regionals commence on March 10 to determine this season's DII Elite Eight. Those final eight teams will head to the St. Joseph Civic Center in St. Joseph, Mo., from March 20-22 to decide which two teams head to Dallas, Texas, to play in the DII national championship game on April 1.

HISTORY: The programs with the most titles

If you are curious about how the DII women's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions.

However, before the NCAA DII tournament can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided.

The complete schedule and champion from every DII women's basketball conference tournament:

