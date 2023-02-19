Records for every seed in March Madness women's tournament from 1985 to 2022

TRENDING 📈

These are the round-by-round records for all seeds in the NCAA DI women's basketball championship since 1982.

The records are taken from the official guides at NCAA.org. You'll note that the tournament field expanded from 32 teams in 1982 to 64 teams in 1994. Additionally, 2022's field expansion to 68 teams introduced the First Four round that determines which of the four participating teams advance to the first round of the tournament, as also noted in the list below. 

No. 1 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 127-1
  • Round 2: 137-6
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 128-25
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 90-38
  • Final Four: 52-38
  • Championship: 31-21
  • Total: 565-129
  • Final Four Finishes: 31 championships, 21 seconds, 38 ties for third

No. 2 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 128-0
  • Round 2: 120-24
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 96-40
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 37-59
  • Final Four: 15-22
  • Championship: 7-8
  • Total: 403-153
  • Final Four Finishes: 7 championships, 8 seconds, 22 ties for third

No. 3 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 123-5
  • Round 2: 99-45
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 43-67
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 14-29
  • Final Four: 8-6
  • Championship: 2-6
  • Total: 289-158
  • Final Four Finishes: 2 championships, 6 seconds, 6 ties for third

No. 4 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 117-11
  • Round 2: 92-45
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 25-79
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 11-14
  • Final Four: 4-7
  • Championship: 0-4
  • Total: 249-160
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 4 seconds, 7 ties for third

No. 5 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 105-39
  • Round 2: 45-68
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 5-44
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 2-3
  • Final Four: 1-1
  • Championship: 0-1
  • Total: 158-156
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 1 second, 1 tie for third

No. 6 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 92-52
  • Round 2: 30-70
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 9-26
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 2-7
  • Final Four: 0-2
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 133-157
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 2 ties for third

No. 7 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 91-65
  • Round 2: 16-75
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 7-9
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 2-5
  • Final Four: 0-2
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 116-156
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 2 ties for third

No. 8 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 73-83
  • Round 2: 4-69
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 1-3
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 1-0
  • Final Four: 0-1
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 79-156
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 1 tie for third

No. 9 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 67-73
  • Round 2: 3-64
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 1-2
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 1-0
  • Final Four: 0-1
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 72-140
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 1 tie for third

No. 10 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 49-91
  • Round 2: 7-42
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 3-4
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 1-3
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 59-140
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 11 seed records, history

  • First Four: 2-2
  • Round 1: 41-87
  • Round 2: 13-27
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 1-12
  • Regional final/Elite 8: 0-1
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 57-121
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 12 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 27-101
  • Round 2: 4-23
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-4
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 31-128
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 13 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 7-105
  • Round 2: 3-4
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: 0-4
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 10-112
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 14 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 0-112
  • Round 2: N/A
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: N/A
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 0-112
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 15 seed records, history

  • Round 1: 0-112
  • Round 2: N/A
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: N/A
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 0-112
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third

No. 16 seed records, history

  • First Four: 2-2
  • Round 1: 1-111
  • Round 2: 0-1
  • Regional semis/Sweet 16: N/A
  • Regional final/Elite 8: N/A
  • Final Four: N/A
  • Championship: N/A
  • Total: 3-114
  • Final Four Finishes: 0 championships, 0 seconds, 0 ties for third
