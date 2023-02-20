Here is every HBCU that has won a women's NCAA Tournament game in history

Three HBCUs have won 10 games in DI women's basketball tournament history. Here's what you need to know.

Winning Schools

Cheyney opened the DI women's basketball tournament on an impressive run, advancing to the Final Four in two of the first three years of the tournament. Cheyney won four games to advance to the inaugural national title game in 1982, one game in 1983 and three games to advance to the Final Four in 1984.

The only other two HBCUS to win a DI women's basketball tournament game are South Carolina State and Howard, winning in 1983 and 2022, respectively. South Carolina State won its game in the opening round of the 1983 tournament, defeating La Salle 85-67 in the Mideast Regional.

Howard is the only HBCU to win a tournament game since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1994. The Bison won their game in the First Four of the 2022 tournament, defeating Incarnate Word 55-51.

Complete history

Here's the complete history of every HBCU women's win during March Madness.