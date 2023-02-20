Trending 📈

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 21, 2023

Here is every HBCU that has won a women's NCAA Tournament game in history

Howard vs. Incarnate Word - First Four NCAA tournament extended highlights

Three HBCUs have won 10 games in DI women's basketball tournament history. Here's what you need to know.

Winning Schools

Cheyney opened the DI women's basketball tournament on an impressive run, advancing to the Final Four in two of the first three years of the tournament. Cheyney won four games to advance to the inaugural national title game in 1982, one game in 1983 and three games to advance to the Final Four in 1984.

The only other two HBCUS to win a DI women's basketball tournament game are South Carolina State and Howard, winning in 1983 and 2022, respectively. South Carolina State won its game in the opening round of the 1983 tournament, defeating La Salle 85-67 in the Mideast Regional.

Howard is the only HBCU to win a tournament game since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1994. The Bison won their game in the First Four of the 2022 tournament, defeating Incarnate Word 55-51.

Complete history

Here's the complete history of every HBCU women's win during March Madness.

HBCU DI women's basketball tournament win history
YEAR HBCU OPPONENT ROUND SCORE
2022 No. 16 Howard No. 16 UIW First Four 55-51
1984 No. 3 Cheyney No. 6 Maryland First Round 92-64
  No. 3 Cheyney No. 2 North Carolina Regional Semifinals 73-72
  No. 3 Cheyney No. 1 Old Dominion Regional Finals 80-71
1983 No. 1 Cheyney No. 8 Monmouth First Round 107-35
  South Carolina State La Salle Opening 85-67
1982 No. 2 Cheyney No. 7 Auburn First Round 75-64
  No. 2 Cheyney No. 3 NC State Regional Semifinals 74-61
  No. 2 Cheyney No. 4 Kansas Sate Regional Finals 93-71
  No. 2 Cheyney No. 2 Maryland Final Four 76-66

