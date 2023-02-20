Latest Power 10 women's basketball rankings: Indiana ends 40-year Big Ten title drought; Stanford up 1 spot

We are getting down to the wire here in women's college basketball, and with conference championships just around the corner, teams are hungrier than ever. Here are the latest Power 10 rankings.



(last week's ranking in parentheses)



1. South Carolina (1) After defeating LSU last weekend to remain the only undefeated team in DI basketball, South Carolina survived a scrappy Ole Miss team in a 64-57 win in OT.

2. Indiana (2) - The Hoosiers secured a share of the Big Ten regular season crown for the first time in 40 years.

3. Stanford (4) - Stanford picked up its seventh ranked win of the season against USC last week; Cameron Brink also made history becoming the Cardinal's all-time leader in blocks with 274.

4. LSU (3) - Angel Reese and the Tigers bounced back from their loss against South Carolina with SEC wins against Ole Miss and Florida.



TOP 1️⃣6️⃣: A breakdown of the first top-16 women's basketball reveal for 2023

5. Iowa (6) - Caitlin Clark is still shining. Averaging 27.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists, Clark's Hawkeyes have won three straight games with with a margin of victory of at least 20 points. They'll close out the regular season with tough battles against Maryland and Indiana.

6. Utah (5) - The Utes slide back a spot after losing to Arizona, 82-72. Their final game will come against Stanford, who currently has the slight edge for No. 1 the Pac-12.

7. UConn (7) - UConn holds at No. 7 this week as it looks to ride a three-game winning streak to close out the season and claim the Big East.

8. Maryland (8) - The Terps got a bit of a scare against Michigan State in their last game, squeaking by the unranked Spartans by just five points.

9. Notre Dame (10) - Olivia Miles' buzzer-beater against Louisville saved the Irish from a second overtime against a scrappy Cardinals team. Notre Dame followed the scare with a 40-point win against Pitt.

- The Hokies are on a five-game winning streak, three of which came in-conference as they beat NC State, Florida State and Duke.