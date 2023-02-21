NCAA and Dallas Local Organizing Committee announce details for 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four and combined championships

DALLAS — With tipoff of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four only 38 days away, the NCAA, Dallas Local Organizing Committee, Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced details for events surrounding one of America’s marquee sporting events. Highlights include three divisional national championships being decided in less than 48 hours as part of the NCAA’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, opportunities for game tickets, numerous free events and community initiatives.

The Women’s Final Four will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, with two national semifinal games played at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Central time Friday, March 31, and broadcast live on ESPN. The Division I national title game will be played at 2:30 p.m. Central time Sunday, April 2, and will be broadcast live on ABC for the first time.

For only the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships also will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at 11 a.m. Central time, followed by the Division II title game at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

“The 1,000-plus student-athletes who will be part of the 2023 women’s basketball championships in all three divisions have one goal in mind during March Madness, and that is to advance so their team is playing in Dallas,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “While the basketball will be highly competitive and three champions crowned, this event is much more than games. We hope as many people as possible take advantage and experience all that is being offered during the week.”



Though three national champions will be crowned inside the American Airlines Center the first two days in April, interactive fan activities outside the venue throughout the week will be equally unforgettable.

“The 2023 Women’s Final Four and combined championships will be a remarkable event thanks to the strong working relationship and cooperation between the NCAA, the Dallas Local Organizing Committee, the city of Dallas and the state of Texas,” said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “We have worked closely with the NCAA since the event was awarded to Dallas in 2018, and it will truly be an honor to host the Women’s Final Four for a second time. We look forward to the opportunity to provide a uniquely Dallas hospitality experience for basketball fans from around the country.”

Game/ticket information (all times Central)

Dates:

Division I national semifinal games — 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 (ESPN).

Division III national championship game — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 (CBSSN).

Division II national championship game — 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 (CBSSN).

Division I national championship — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 (ABC).

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas



Hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission

For the latest on ticket availability for the Women’s Final Four, visit https://ncaa.com/womensfinalfour.

Tickets can be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange. The NCAA Ticket Exchange allows fans to buy and sell official tickets online in an NCAA-approved, safe and 100% guaranteed environment. On Location, the official ticket and hospitality provider of the NCAA, also has official tickets and hospitality options available through the NCAA Fan Experience for the 2023 Women’s Final Four.

Women's Final Four ancillary events — free for fans of all ages

Here’s a look at the many ancillary events that will be part of championship week. For more information, visit ncaa.com/WomensFinalFour. All times noted below are Central and subject to change.

Women's Final Four Tourney Town presented by Capital One

Tourney Town will be the “host city” and epicenter for all Women’s Final Four fan and community activities. At this free event, visitors will enjoy entertainment, food, licensed merchandise, exhibits, games and interactive displays.

Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Halls A and B.

Dates/hours:

Thursday, March 30 — 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Beyond the Baseline presented by AT&T

Tourney Town features Beyond the Baseline presented by AT&T, which includes talks, panels and guest speakers designed to empower and equip women in sport and business with tools for personal and professional success.

Location: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Halls A and B.



Dates: Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, with times varying by session.

Party on the Plaza presented by Buick

This pregame event features partner activations, photo opportunities, food and beverage for purchase, and red-carpet arrivals. This event is free and open to the general public (game ticket is not needed to attend).

Location: PNC Plaza (southside of American Airlines Center)



Dates/hours:

Thursday, March 30 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31 — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

— 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2 — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Women's Final Four open practices

American Airlines Center will host free open practices for the four teams competing in the Women’s Final Four.

Location: American Airlines Center.

Dates/hours: Thursday, March 30, gates open at 10 a.m., practices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Red-carpet arrivals

Cheer on the final two teams in all three divisions as they arrive and enter the American Airlines Center on their way to compete for the national title. Divisions II and III will be Saturday, and Division I will be Sunday.

Location: American Airlines Center



Dates/hours:

Saturday, April 1 — Division III, 9 to 9:15 a.m; Division II, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 — Division I, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.



Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T

The Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T is a free event open to the general public. In 2023, the music performance will take place at the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas and will feature food and drinks for purchase, an opening act and the headliner. Fans wanting to be notified when talent is announced can fill out this form.

Locations: AT&T Discovery District



Dates/hours: Saturday, April 1. Gates open at 6 p.m.; headliner to perform at 8 p.m.

Women's Final Four Bounce presented by Buick

Hop, skip and jump into Women’s Final Four action with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Bounce presented by Buick. Youth ages 18 and younger are invited to participate in this unique parade and free Women’s Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way along the streets of Dallas and into Tourney Town presented by Capital One — the official fan festival of the 2023 Women’s Final Four. The first 2,000 participants will receive a free basketball and T-shirt.

Date: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Time: 8 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. start

8 a.m. check-in, 10 a.m. start Start line: Dallas City Hall Plaza (1500 Marilla St. Dallas, Texas 75201)

Dallas City Hall Plaza (1500 Marilla St. Dallas, Texas 75201) Finish line: Tourney Town at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Tourney Town at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Registration: Online preregistration is recommended, as space is limited and will go fast. First 2,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and basketball. Register HERE.

Community initiatives

NCAA Read to the Final Four

Designed to leave a lasting impact and legacy on the students of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, the NCAA Read to the Final Four will engage students and inspire a love of reading. When the national semifinals tip March 31, the Read to the Final Four program will have challenged thousands of local students in the third grade in a reading competition. The competition concludes at the end of March, and the top “Final Four” schools will win a field trip to Open Practice Day at the American Airlines Center, where schools and reading champions will be recognized by the NCAA and the Dallas Local Organizing Committee.

NCAA Legacy Court installation project presented by Degree

The NCAA and Degree have teamed up with the Dallas Local Organizing Committee and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department to install an outdoor basketball court at Mattie Nash-Myrtle Davis Park. A ceremony for the Legacy program will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, during Women’s Final Four week.

“For years, residents of this growing west Dallas community have advocated for a basketball court, and the city of Dallas is thrilled about the NCAA’s donation of a court at Mattie Nash-Myrtle Davis Recreation Center,” Deputy Mayor Omar Narvaez said. “Dallas is big on sports because we know sports bring communities and people of all ages together. Playing with your neighbors is exciting, and watching others is a great way to socialize. It’s important we continue to invest in our park system so residents and visitors will have recreational amenities like this new court to stay active, fit and healthy.”

NCAA Title IX 50th anniversary celebration events

NCAA Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase presented by AT&T

The NCAA Title IX 50th Anniversary Showcase is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX through a display of photos from Getty images, trophies, videos, uniforms, and other mementos that recognize and celebrate NCAA female student-athletes from all sports. This exhibit will include women’s basketball artifacts from the NCAA, USA Basketball, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Women’s National Basketball Association and more. The exhibit will be open for almost two months, so fans can learn about the history of women’s basketball and celebrate its growth.



Location: AT&T Discovery District, Lobby and Showcase Exhibit Room



Dates: Friday, March 3 - Sunday, April 30



Hours:

Monday-Wednesday — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday — 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday — 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday — 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday — 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



'If Not for Them' docuseries sneak preview event

Join the NCAA at the premiere of “If Not for Them” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30. This event honors the 50th anniversary of Title IX while highlighting the pioneers of women’s basketball. “If Not for Them” is a 10-episode docuseries about the forgotten women who changed the sport of women’s basketball through their love of the game. The full series will not be released until 2024, so this event will consist of quick trailers for each of the 10 episodes.



Event participants are welcome to walk the red carpet while mingling and networking before the film and are invited to stay for the panel discussion afterward. Panelists include executive producer Brenda VanLengen and some of the women featured in the film.



Date: Thursday, March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: TBA



USOPC College all-star women's wheelchair basketball team activations

Throughout the Women’s Final Four, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee National Wheelchair Basketball Association will have activations to highlight inclusive efforts in the sport of basketball. The event will include the inaugural celebration of the College All-Star Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team, which will be featured during halftime of the NCAA Division II and Division III Women’s Basketball Championships. This recognition will include a brief scrimmage against Team USA athletes, as well as in-venue messaging on the sport’s pathway from youth programs to college teams to Team USA. The college all-star team will be composed of current college athletes from all six of the country’s women’s collegiate programs.

The two teams will also participate in a skills showcase with youth from the local wheelchair basketball club at Center Court within Tourney Town, presented by Capital One (the official Women’s Final Four fan festival) at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Saturday, April 1.



For more on the NCAA’s Title IX at 50 celebration, visit ncaa.org/titleix50. Click here to read the NCAA’s full Title IX at 50 report.

