St. John's upsets No. 4 UConn and No. 7 Maryland routs No. 6 Iowa on a surprising Tuesday in women's hoops

On an unsuspecting Tuesday, two teams picked up huge conference wins with the regular season winding down.

Here's what you may have missed on a surprising night:

For the first time in 10 years, UConn dropped its second conference game of the season after St John’s took down the Huskies 69-64.

The Red Storm started out hot outscoring UConn 21-15 in the first quarter thanks to four 3-pointers on 57.1% shooting. The Huskies punched back taking their largest lead (8) late in the third quarter.

St. John’s sustained the blow to escape Hartford with an upset win with crucial shots down the stretch.

Two St. John’s forwards — Kadaja Bailey and Danielle Patterson — paced the Red Storm with 20-point performances. Patterson tied her career high in points off the bench and added two blocks to the box score.

Big time players.



Make big time plays.



In big time games. pic.twitter.com/9rblRiwTSe — St. John's WBB (@StJohnsWBB) February 22, 2023

Four Huskies scored in double figures, but UConn didn’t get much bench production. St. John’s outscored UConn’s backups 29-3.

UConn is still without its leading scorer Azzi Fudd who has missed most of the year due to injury.

St. John’s (20-7) beat the Huskies' for the first time since 2012. The top-five upset win will surely help the bubble team's push for the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, UConn (24-5) racked up its fifth loss of the season for the first time since 1999.

Maryland and Iowa may sit back-to-back in the AP rankings and Big Ten standings, but the Terrapins asserted some distance in a 98-68 blowout win.

Iowa held a one-point lead after the first quarter, but Maryland crushed the Hawkeyes in the second quarter 27-8.

In those 10 minutes, Terps held Iowa to 21.1% shooting while going 55.6% from the field and 7-for-11 beyond the arc. The Hawkeyes never recovered.

Two bench players paced Maryland. Brinae Alexander topped all scorers with a season-high 24 points and six 3-pointers. Lavender Briggs followed with 19 points and 3-for-3 from the arc.

BRINAE ALEXANDER ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!? pic.twitter.com/QlTWReasLF — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 22, 2023

Iowa committed 24 turnovers, 15 from Maryland steals. The Terps took advantage creating 24 points off turnovers. The Hawkeyes failed to reach 70 points for the first time this season scoring a season-low 68 points.

Maryland (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) leapfrogged Iowa (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) for second-best in the conference standings.