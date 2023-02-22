The 11 highest-scoring individual performances in March Madness history

It has been more than 40 years since the first women's NCAA DI tournament in 1982, and there have been many record-setting performances throughout the years, including the highest-scoring individual games in the tournament's history.

We're breaking down the top 11 here.

The records are taken from the official guides at NCAA.org. The tournament field expanded from 32 teams in 1982 to 64 teams in 1994.

Lorri Bauman — 50 points

Lorri Bauman set the individual scoring record of 50 points during a loss to Maryland in the first DI women's championship tournament in 1982. This was before the 3-point line was introduced in 1987. Bauman was 21 of 35 from the field, 8 of 11 from the line and played all 40 minutes without a turnover. She went on to become the first woman in NCAA history to reach 3,000 career points during her tenure at Drake from 1980-1984.



Year: 1982

School: Drake

Opponent: Maryland

Round: Region Final

Result: Loss, 89-78



Sheryl Swoopes — 47 points

Swoopes' 47-point game is the only performance on this list to directly result in a national title. She helped secure Texas Tech's first championship in 1993. Her 47 points remain as the top scoring individual game in women's Final Four history.



Year: 1993

School: Texas Tech

Opponent: Maryland

Round: Championship

Result: Win, 84-82



Jayne Appel — 46 points

Jayne Appel's 46 points against Iowa State in 2009 was almost enough to single-handedly defeat the the Cyclones. The win was the Cardinal's 20th in a row before losing to eventual champion UConn in the Final Four.



Year: 2009

School: Stanford

Opponent: Iowa State

Round: Elite Eight

Result: Win, 74-53



Kelsey Mitchell — 45 points

The Buckeyes needed almost every bit of Mitchell's 45 to take down West Virginia, 88-81, in the 2016 tournament. Ohio State would go on to be eliminated in the Sweet 16 by Tennessee.



Year: 2016

School: Ohio State

Opponent: West Virginia

Round: Second round

Result: Win, 88-81



Candice Wiggins — 44 points



Barbara Kennedy — 43 points

Candice Wiggins is is the only player in history to have two 40-plus performances in one tournament. She flirted with a triple-double in this one, scoring 44 points to go along with 10 boards and eight dimes.: 2008: Stanford: UTEP: Second round: Win, 88-54

The 1982 tournament featured two of the 11 highest scoring individual games in March Madness history. Clemson's Barbara Kennedy scored 43 points in a loss to Penn State in the first women’s NCAA tournament game ever played. According to clemsontigers.com, Kennedy had a record 93 games of at least 20 points, is the all-time leading scorer in ACC history with 3,113 points and averaged a nation-leading 29.3 average points as a senior.



Year: 1982

School: Clemson

Opponent: Penn State

Round: First round

Result: Loss, 96-75



Marissa Coleman — 42 points

Marissa Coleman dropped 42 points and brought down game high 15 rebounds in the Terps '09 win against Vanderbilt. Coleman led Maryland's come back from an 18-point deficit and scored the go-ahead basket with 27.9 seconds left to head to the Elite Eight.



Year: 2009

School: Maryland

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Round: Sweet 16

Result: Win, 78-74



Elizabeth Kitley — 42 points



Jackie Stiles — 41 points



Candice Wiggins — 41 points



Morgan William — 41 points

The most recent addition to this list, Elizabeth Kitley scored 42 points as her No. 5 Hokies were upset by No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 84-81. She was one of only two players for Tech to score in double figures as her team battled from behind during much of the second half.: 2022: Virginia Tech: Florida Gulf Coast: First round: Loss, 84-81At just 5'8, Jackie Stiles dropped 41 points against ACC powerhouse Duke to send her team to to the Elite Eight. Stiles single-handedly outscored the Blue Devils 16-10 in the final 8 minutes 11 seconds of the game.: 2001: Missouri State: Duke: Sweet 16: Winn, 84-81Wiggins followed up her 44-point performance in the second round of the 2008 tournament with 41 against Maryland in the Elite Eight. Stanford would go on to lose in the national title game against Tennessee.: 2008: Stanford: Maryland: Elite Eight: Win, 98-87Morgan William scored 41 points in an instant classic, Elite Eight battle against Baylor that needed extra time to decide the winner. William went on to lead the Bulldogs to another win in OT against UConn before heading to the program's first national title appearance.

Year: 2017

School: Mississippi State

Opponent: Baylor

Round: Elite Eight

Result: Win, 94-85 OT



