2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates schedule, how to watch

Selection Sunday is weeks away, and in the meantime, the DI Women's Basketball Selection Committee released two top-16 reveals.

These reveals provide a glimpse into how teams could be seeded in the 2022-23 March Madness women's NCAA tournament.

The full 68-team bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.



2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There were two total reveals before March 12's Selection Sunday.

Thursday, Feb. 9 | ESPN during halftime of the 9:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Arizona game

Thursday, Feb. 23 | ESPN during halftime of the 7 p.m. South Carolina vs. Tennessee game



Top 16 in-season rankings

Second reveal (through games Wednesday, Feb. 22)

1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region)

2. Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region)

3. Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region)

4. Utah (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region)

5. LSU

6. Maryland

7. UConn

8. Virginia Tech

9. Iowa

10. Notre Dame

11. Duke

12. Ohio State

13. Texas

14. Villanova

15. Arizona

16. Michigan

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS



Greenville Regional 1:

1. South Carolina

2. Virginia Tech

3. Iowa

4. Michigan

Greenville Regional 2:

1. Indiana

2. UConn

3. Notre Dame

4. Arizona

Seattle Regional 3:

1. Stanford

2. Maryland

3. Duke

4. Villanova

Seattle Regional 4:

1. Utah

2. LSU

3. Ohio State

4. Texas

