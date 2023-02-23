Trending 📈

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | February 23, 2023

2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal dates schedule, how to watch

Top 16 NCAA women's basketball seeds revealed

Selection Sunday is weeks away, and in the meantime, the DI Women's Basketball Selection Committee released two top-16 reveals. 

These reveals provide a glimpse into how teams could be seeded in the 2022-23 March Madness women's NCAA tournament.

The full 68-team bracket will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12 on ESPN. 

MARCH MADNESS: The 2023 women's tournament full schedule

2023 NCAA women's basketball top 16 reveal schedule

There were two total reveals before March 12's Selection Sunday. 

  • Thursday, Feb. 9 | ESPN during halftime of the 9:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Arizona game 
  • Thursday, Feb. 23 | ESPN during halftime of the 7 p.m. South Carolina vs. Tennessee game
     

Top 16 in-season rankings

Second reveal (through games Wednesday, Feb. 22)

1.    South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
2.    Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
3.    Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
4.    Utah (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
5.    LSU
6.    Maryland
7.    UConn
8.    Virginia Tech
9.    Iowa
10.  Notre Dame
11.  Duke
12.  Ohio State
13.  Texas
14.  Villanova
15.  Arizona
16.  Michigan

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Greenville Regional 1:  
1.    South Carolina
2.    Virginia Tech
3.    Iowa
4.    Michigan

Greenville Regional 2:
1.    Indiana
2.    UConn
3.    Notre Dame
4.    Arizona

Seattle Regional 3:
1.    Stanford
2.    Maryland
3.    Duke
4.    Villanova

Seattle Regional 4:
1.    Utah
2.    LSU
3.    Ohio State
4.    Texas

First reveal (through games Wednesday, Feb. 8)

1.    South Carolina (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
2.    Indiana (No. 1 seed — Greenville Region) 
3.    Stanford (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
4.    UConn (No. 1 seed — Seattle Region) 
5.    LSU
6.    Utah
7.    Iowa 
8.    Duke
9.    Maryland
10.  Notre Dame
11.  Michigan
12.  Texas
13.  Virginia Tech
14.  North Carolina
15.  Villanova
16.  Ohio State

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Greenville Regional 1:  
1.    South Carolina
2.    Duke
3.    Maryland
4.    Ohio State

Greenville Regional 2:
1.    Indiana
2.    Utah
3.    Notre Dame
4.    Villanova

Seattle Regional 3:
1.    Stanford
2.    Iowa
3.    Texas
4.    North Carolina

Seattle Regional 4:
1.    UConn
2.    LSU
3.    Michigan
4.    Virginia Tech

