No. 9 Virginia Tech women's basketball escapes No. 22 North Carolina with a buzzer-beating shot

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley played the game of her life. Not only did the senior center have a game-high 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, but she also became the program's all-time leading scorer. Oh yeah, and she sunk the game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

With 2.1 left of the clock, tied at 59-59 the Hokies inbounded the ball straight the Kitley. In one fluid motion, she turned fired and knocked down the deep two at the buzzer stunning the North Carolina home fans.

Kitley scored eight points in the final quarter shooting 4-for-4 from the field. The Hokies trailed for most of the game but caught the Tar Heels late stealing the lead with 12 seconds left. Virginia Tech overcame 20 turnovers which North Carolina converted into 21 Tar Heel points.

The Hokies extend their winning streak to seven games in a storybook chapter barreling towards Kitley's epilogue at Virginia Tech.