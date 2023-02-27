2023 NCAA Division III women's basketball committee announces championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2023 championship.



Forty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the 2023 championship. There was one berth reserved for Pool B and the final 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams.



Sixteen first/second-round sites will be conducted March 3-4. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 10-11. Winners of the four sectional sites will advance to the national semifinals March 18. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semifinals will be conducted at Oosting Gymnasium in Hartford, Connecticut, hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut).



For only the second time in the 41-year history of NCAA women’s basketball, the NCAA Division II and III national championships will be decided at the Women’s Final Four site. Both games will be Saturday, April 1, at the American Airlines Center, with the Division III championship game tipping at 11 a.m. Central time, followed by the Division II title game at 2:30 p.m. Central time. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.



Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (44):

Conference AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER TEAM Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche (20-7) American Rivers Conference Loras (23-4) American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas (19-9) Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) (23-4) Centennial Conference Gettysburg (20-6) City University of New York Athletic Conference Brooklyn (19-7) Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (26-0) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin (23-4) Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland) (23-4) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams (25-3) Empire 8 St. John Fisher (25-2) Great Northeast Athletic Conference St. Joseph’s (Maine) (23-5) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania (27-0) Landmark Conference Scranton (27-0) Liberty League Skidmore (22-5) Little East Conference Rhode Island College (24-3) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Bridgewater State (21-6) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (25-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah (25-2) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom DeSales (26-1) Midwest Conference Knox (22-5) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus (25-2) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell (18-9) New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts (21-6) New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference Smith (26-1) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan (20-8) North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime (22-6) North Coast Athletic Conference Ohio Wesleyan (18-10) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference St. Norbert (24-3) Northwest Conference Whitman (21-5) Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern (23-4) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee (22-6) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Saint Vincent (22-4) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster (24-3) Skyline Conference Merchant Marine (24-2) Southern Athletic Association Rhodes (17-11) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands (19-7) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (26-1) State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland (23-4) United East Conference SUNY Morrisville (20-7) University Athletic Association New York University (22-2) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (19-8) USA South Athletic Conference Greensboro (26-2) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6)



Pool B Berths (1)

Pool C Berths (19)

Berea (26-2)

Babson (23-5)

Baldwin Wallace (22-5)

University of Chicago (21-4)

Eastern Connecticut State (22-5)

Elizabethtown (22-4)

Emory (17-7)

Hardin-Simmons (23-3)

Ithaca (23-4)

Johns Hopkins (21-6)

Marietta (20-7)

Mary Washington (22-6)

Stevens Institute of Technology (22-5)

SUNY New Paltz (23-4)

Trine (21-6)

Trinity (Connecticut) (22-5)

Wartburg (21-6)

Washington University in St. Louis (17-8)

Wisconsin Eau-Claire (20-8)

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (19-8)