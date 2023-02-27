Baylor women's basketball upsets No. 12 Texas on senior night in Austin

The Baylor Bears played senior night spoiler in Austin on Monday, defeating the No. 12 Texas Longhorns 63-54 in an action-packed Big 12 contest.

The win for Baylor is its third in a row, but its first win over the Longhorns this season. Back in January, Baylor lost to Texas 68-55, tallying 20 turnovers and shooting 31 percent from field goal range.

In its penultimate Big 12 regular-season match-up in Austin though, Baylor shot 43 percent from field goal range. Darianna Litttlepage-Buggs was a difference-maker too, recording 19 points and 13 rebounds in her double-double performance.

The game was neck-and-neck through the first two quarters and featured a handful of lead changes. Ultimately, Baylor battled to finish the first half leading Texas 37-32.

Baylor never lost that halftime lead in the last 20 minutes of play. Leading by as many as 12 points in the 4th quarter, Texas got the game back to a single-digit margin with under a minute left in the game, but by that point, there wasn't enough time to salvage the Longhorns' senior night.

The win for the Bears marks its fifth over a ranked opponent this season.

Both teams have one more regular season conference match-up remaining before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City next week. Texas will hit the road to take on Kansas State this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Baylor plays on Saturday, too, and will look to improve to a four-game win streak in its 6:00 p.m. senior day contest against West Virginia.