HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

basketball-women-d1 flag

Kendall Smith | NCAA.com | February 27, 2023

Baylor women's basketball upsets No. 12 Texas on senior night in Austin

Utah's historic win shakes up this week's Power 10 rankings

The Baylor Bears played senior night spoiler in Austin on Monday, defeating the No. 12 Texas Longhorns 63-54 in an action-packed Big 12 contest.

The win for Baylor is its third in a row, but its first win over the Longhorns this season. Back in January, Baylor lost to Texas 68-55, tallying 20 turnovers and shooting 31 percent from field goal range.

In its penultimate Big 12 regular-season match-up in Austin though, Baylor shot 43 percent from field goal range. Darianna Litttlepage-Buggs was a difference-maker too, recording 19 points and 13 rebounds in her double-double performance. 

The game was neck-and-neck through the first two quarters and featured a handful of lead changes. Ultimately, Baylor battled to finish the first half leading Texas 37-32. 

Baylor never lost that halftime lead in the last 20 minutes of play. Leading by as many as 12 points in the 4th quarter, Texas got the game back to a single-digit margin with under a minute left in the game, but by that point, there wasn't enough time to salvage the Longhorns' senior night.

The win for the Bears marks its fifth over a ranked opponent this season.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️

Both teams have one more regular season conference match-up remaining before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City next week. Texas will hit the road to take on Kansas State this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Baylor plays on Saturday, too, and will look to improve to a four-game win streak in its 6:00 p.m. senior day contest against West Virginia.

2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Michigan State gets emotional win and more from a busy Tuesday night in men's college basketball

It was a Tuesday night full of emotions and upsets in men's college basketball.
READ MORE

Baylor shocks No. 1 Oklahoma softball behind 4-run inning

The Bears took down the two-time defending champs — and the unanimous No. 1 team — in an early-season clash between the Big 12 foes.
READ MORE

No. 16 Baylor women's volleyball upsets No. 3 Wisconsin

The No. 16-ranked Baylor volleyball team took down the reigning national champion, No. 3 Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, winning 3-2.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners