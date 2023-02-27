Utah's historic win shakes up the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

We are seeing some stellar play from stars around the nation as regular-season conference champions have been crowned.
These are the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings for Week 16:
(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.)
1. South Carolina (1) — Pure. Dominance. The undefeated Gamecocks are the SEC regular-season champs, their third title in the last four seasons.
2. Indiana (2) — The Hoosiers received their second loss to Iowa on Caitlin Clark's stunner. I had Stanford and LSU behind Indiana at 3 and 4, however, Stanford fell to Utah, and Indiana’s resume overpowers LSU’s. So the Big Ten regular-season champs stay at No. 2.
3. Utah (6) — The Utes move up three spots. Their massive win over Stanford earned the Utes a share of their first Pac-12 regular season title in program history.
4. Iowa (5) — After the Maryland blowout, the Hawkeyes bounced back in a major way taking down the No. 2 team in the country on Caitlin Clark's clutch buzzer beater for the win. The Hawkeyes finish their regular season 23-6.
5. LSU (4) — The Tigers finished the season 27-1; that matches the program's best regular-season record since 2004-05.
6. Stanford (3) — The Cardinal drops three spots after its loss to Utah — its fourth defeat of the season — for a share of the Pac 12 regular-season championship.
7. Maryland (8) — The Terps finished the regular season with a ranked win over Ohio State.
8. Notre Dame (9) — The Irish defeated Louisville to win the ACC regular-season title.
9. Virginia Tech (10) — The Hokies ended their season on an eight-game winning streak, including a massive ranked win over North Carolina with a Liz Kitley buzzer beater.
10. UConn (7) - The Huskies drop three spots after picking up another unranked loss to St. John’s and barely surviving DePaul, who is in the middle of the Big East standings.
OH MY GOD!! THE BUZZER BEATER 3 BY CC!!!!@CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/IEAohn8ZbF— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 26, 2023
5. LSU (4) — The Tigers finished the season 27-1; that matches the program's best regular-season record since 2004-05.
6. Stanford (3) — The Cardinal drops three spots after its loss to Utah — its fourth defeat of the season — for a share of the Pac 12 regular-season championship.
7. Maryland (8) — The Terps finished the regular season with a ranked win over Ohio State.
8. Notre Dame (9) — The Irish defeated Louisville to win the ACC regular-season title.
Let's gooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/vpSWnoIecF— Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 24, 2023
10. UConn (7) - The Huskies drop three spots after picking up another unranked loss to St. John's and barely surviving DePaul, who is in the middle of the Big East standings.





