HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

basketball-women-d1 flag

Autumn Johnson | February 27, 2023

Utah's historic win shakes up the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

Utah's historic win shakes up this week's Power 10 rankings
We are seeing some stellar play from stars around the nation as regular-season conference champions have been crowned.

These are the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings for Week 16:

(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.) 

1. South Carolina (1) — Pure. Dominance. The undefeated Gamecocks are the SEC regular-season champs, their third title in the last four seasons.

2. Indiana (2) — The Hoosiers received their second loss to Iowa on Caitlin Clark's stunner. I had Stanford and LSU behind Indiana at 3 and 4, however, Stanford fell to Utah, and Indiana’s resume overpowers LSU’s. So the Big Ten regular-season champs stay at No. 2.

3. Utah (6) —  The Utes move up three spots. Their massive win over Stanford earned the Utes a share of their first Pac-12 regular season title in program history.

4. Iowa (5)  — After the Maryland blowout, the Hawkeyes bounced back in a major way taking down the No. 2 team in the country on Caitlin Clark's clutch buzzer beater for the win. The Hawkeyes finish their regular season 23-6. 
5. LSU (4) — The Tigers finished the season 27-1; that matches the program's best regular-season record since 2004-05.

6. Stanford (3) — The Cardinal drops three spots after its loss to Utah — its fourth defeat of the season — for a share of the Pac 12 regular-season championship. 

7. Maryland (8) — The Terps finished the regular season with a ranked win over Ohio State.

8. Notre Dame (9) — The Irish defeated Louisville to win the ACC regular-season title.

9. Virginia Tech (10) — The Hokies ended their season on an eight-game winning streak, including a massive ranked win over North Carolina with a Liz Kitley buzzer beater. 
10. UConn (7) - The Huskies drop three spots after picking up another unranked loss to St. John’s and barely surviving DePaul, who is in the middle of the Big East standings. 
 
2022-23 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON
RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll?
STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats |March Madness schedule
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

5 possible women's basketball teams that could be March Madness first-timers

Conference tournaments are underway and these five programs are fighting to become possible March Madness first-timers.
READ MORE

Danae McNeal's 34 points in triple overtime turn heads in women's basketball Starting Five

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig, UTSA's Jordyn Jenkins, East Carolina's Danae McNeal, Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao and Wisconsin's Serah Williams round out this week's women's basketball Starting Five.
READ MORE

The closest calls for 14-over-3 NCAA women's basketball tournament upsets

Here are the 17 times in March Madness history that 14 vs. 3 games have been decided by fewer than 10 points in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners