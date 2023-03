Utah's historic win shakes up the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings

We are seeing some stellar play from stars around the nation as regular-season conference champions have been crowned.These are the Power 10 women's college basketball rankings for Week 16:(Last week's ranking is in parentheses.)— Pure. Dominance. The undefeated Gamecocks are the SEC regular-season champs, their third title in the last four seasons.— The Hoosiers received their second loss to Iowa on Caitlin Clark's stunner. I had Stanford and LSU behind Indiana at 3 and 4, however, Stanford fell to Utah, and Indiana’s resume overpowers LSU’s. So the Big Ten regular-season champs stay at No. 2.— The Utes move up three spots. Their massive win over Stanford earned the Utes a share of their first Pac-12 regular season title in program history.— After the Maryland blowout, the Hawkeyes bounced back in a major way taking down the No. 2 team in the country on Caitlin Clark's clutch buzzer beater for the win . The Hawkeyes finish their regular season 23-6.— The Tigers finished the season 27-1; that matches the program's best regular-season record since 2004-05.— The Cardinal drops three spots after its loss to Utah — its fourth defeat of the season — for a share of the Pac 12 regular-season championship.— The Terps finished the regular season with a ranked win over Ohio State.— The Irish defeated Louisville to win the ACC regular-season title.— The Hokies ended their season on an eight-game winning streak, including a massive ranked win over North Carolina with a Liz Kitley buzzer beater.- The Huskies drop three spots after picking up another unranked loss to St. John’s and barely surviving DePaul, who is in the middle of the Big East standings.