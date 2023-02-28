HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

basketball-women-d1 flag

Rick Nixon, NCAA.com | February 28, 2023

Utah is the NCAA women's basketball team of the week

Top 16 NCAA women's basketball seeds revealed

NCAA.com Team of the Week, Utah enjoyed an historic week, first by claiming a share of its first-ever Pac-12 Conference regular season championship with a win over No. 3 Stanford, then by moving to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday. It is Utah’s best ranking ever in the historic poll.

The Utes, now 25-3 overall on the season and 15-3 in the Pac-12, dropped Stanford 84-78 at home on Saturday before 9,611 fans, the highest attendance the Utes have had in both the Pac-12 and in the Lynne Roberts era as head coach. It's the highest recorded attendance for Utah since 1993. The win over No. 3 Stanford was Utah’s highest-ever ranking win in school history.

Utah had three players score in double figures against the Cardinal, led by sophomore guard Gianna Kneepkens, who had a season-high 28 points. Kneepkens went 7-13 from the field and 5-9 from the three and added 9-12 from the free throw line. Alissa Pili had 14 points for the Utes and Kennady McQueen came away with 10. McQueen led Utah with four assists, a career-high six steals and added five rebounds. Dasia Young led Utah with six rebounds. 

2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Utah started the week by rolling over California 101-86 on Feb. 23 at home as Pili led the way with 26 points, going 9-14 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. Jenna Johnson had a season-high game with 21 points going 10-14 from the field. McQueen grabbed a  game-high seven rebounds, while Issy Palmer and McQueen each dished out five assists. Utah shot 57 percent from the field, 42 percent from beyond the 3-point line, and 83 percent from the free throw line. Utah ended the game with 27 assists. The Utes outrebounded the Bears 39-24 and dominated inside, outscoring California 60-28 in the paint.

Utah will now await it first opponent in the upcoming 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held March 1-5 in Las Vegas. On March 2 the Utes will play the winner of the game between Washington State and California, with that game taking place on March 1.

Latest Power 10 women's basketball rankings: Indiana ends 40-year Big Ten title drought; Stanford up 1 spot

Approaching the final week of the regular season, South Carolina and Indiana hold atop Autumn Johnson's Power 10 women's college basketball rankings for Feb. 20.
READ MORE

LSU star Angel Reese's hot start leads this week's women's basketball Starting Five

Five players stood out after another exciting week of women's college basketball. Here's this week's Starting Five.
READ MORE

The college football teams, conferences and coaches with something to prove in Week 1

These are some of the best storylines in week 1 of the 2022 college football season, beginning with the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners