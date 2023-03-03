These women's basketball teams have been a No. 1 seed the most times

Through the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament, there have been 160 No. 1 seeds. That's from 40 tournaments going back to the inaugural 1982 edition.
Thirty-three different schools have claimed a top seed, from Louisiana Tech and Cheyney State to, yes, UConn and Tennessee. Only four programs have been a No. 1 seed double-digit times, while at the other end, six schools have been No. 1 only once.
Here are all the teams with appearances as a No. 1 seed:
|Team
|Times No. 1
|Most Recent No. 1
|Tennessee
|22
|2014
|UConn
|22
|2021
|Stanford
|12
|2022
|Louisiana Tech
|10
|2000
|Notre Dame
|9
|2019
|Duke
|7
|2009
|Baylor
|6
|2019
|South Carolina
|6
|2022
|North Carolina
|5
|2008
|Old Dominion
|5
|1998
|Texas
|5
|2004
|Georgia
|4
|2000
|Maryland
|4
|2015
|Southern California
|4
|1986
|Auburn
|3
|1989
|Long Beach State
|3
|1987
|Louisville
|3
|2022
|LSU
|3
|2006
|Penn State
|3
|2004
|Vanderbilt
|3
|2002
|Virginia
|3
|1992
|Iowa
|2
|1992
|Mississippi State
|2
|2019
|NC State
|2
|2022
|Ohio State
|2
|2006
|Oklahoma
|2
|2009
|Purdue
|2
|1999
|Cheyney State
|1
|1983
|Colorado
|1
|1995
|Michigan State
|1
|2005
|Nebraska
|1
|2010
|Texas Tech
|1
|1998
|Washington
|1
|1990
WINNING IT ALL: The complete list of DI women's basketball champions
Not surprisingly, UConn and Tennessee stand way out in front. The 11-time national champion Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma were a No. 1 every season from 2007 through 2018. That's right: 12 consecutive years as a No. 1 seed.
Tennessee hasn't been a top seed since 2014, but the Lady Vols still match UConn with 22 times. Tennessee was a No. 1 every season from 1998 through 1996, good for a nine-year run that included three national crowns. Overall, Tennessee has eight NCAA tournament titles.
In the 2021 tournament, NC State made program history by claiming a top seed for the first time. The Wolfpack picked up No. 2 seeds three previous times (1989-1991) but a 20-2 mark in 2020-21 combined with an ACC tournament championship pushed NC State to the top line. NC State was then a No. 1 seed again in 2022.
BRAGGING RIGHTS: Teams with the most national championships
How do No. 1 seeds do in the tournament?
A top seed isn't a guarantee of a deep run — 1998 Harvard says hello — but No. 1 seeds are by far the most successful. Thirty-one of of the 40 champs came from the top line, with 2021-22 South Carolina the most recent.
At least one No. 1 seed has made every Final Four, with No. 1s going 4-for-4 in making the national semifinals four times: 1989, 2012, 2015 and 2018. All four almost made it in 2022, with No. 1 NC State falling short in the Elite Eight to No. 2 seed UConn.
Perhaps even more impressively, only seven No. 1 seeds have failed to reach at least the Sweet 16. Duke in 2009 is the most recent top seed to bow out before the regional semifinals.