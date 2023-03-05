NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20 and 22. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Sports Commission will serve as hosts.
The championship game will be contested April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
- California Collegiate Athletic Association - Cal State San Marcos
- Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference - Dominican New York
- Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Elizabeth City State
- Conference Carolinas - UNC Pembroke
- East Coast Conference - Daemen
- Great American Conference - Southern Nazarene
- Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Grand Valley State
- Great Lakes Valley Conference - Drury
- Great Midwest Athletic Conference - Ashland
- Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Western Washington
- Gulf South Conference - Union (Tennessee)
- Lone Star Conference - Angelo State
- Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association - Missouri Southern State
- Mountain East Conference - Glenville State
- Northeast-10 Conference - Bentley
- Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference - Minnesota Duluth
- Pacific West Conference - Azusa Pacific
- Peach Belt Conference - Georgia Southwestern
- Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference - California (Pennsylvania)
- Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference - Regis (Colorado)
- South Atlantic Conference - Lenoir-Rhyne
- Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Tuskegee
- Sunshine State Conference - University of Tampa
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
- Assumption
- Augustana (South Dakota)
- Black Hills State
- Cal Poly Pomona
- Cal State Dominguez Hills
- Cal State LA
- Catawba
- Central Missouri
- Central Washington
- Charleston (West Virginia)
- Clayton State
- Colorado School of Mines
- Eckerd
- Gannon
- Kentucky Wesleyan
- Le Moyne
- Lee
- Lewis
- Lubbock Christian
- Lynn
- Malone
- Michigan Tech
- Minnesota State Mankato
- Montana State Billings
- Nebraska-Kearney
- North Georgia
- Nova Southeastern
- Pittsburg State
- Shippensburg
- Southern New Hampshire
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Texas Woman’s University
- The University of Texas at Tyler
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Trevecca Nazarene
- University of South Carolina Aiken
- Valdosta State
- West Chester
- West Texas A&M
- West Virginia State
- Wingate
|Atlantic Region
|Central Region
|East Region
|Midwest Region
|South Central Region
|South Region
|Southeast Region
|West Region