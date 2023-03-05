NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.



Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.



Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites March 10, 11 and 13. The eight regional champions advancing to the Women’s Elite Eight will be seeded by the Women's Basketball Committee after completion of the regionals. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Elite Eight will be held at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, March 20 and 22. Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Sports Commission will serve as hosts.



The championship game will be contested April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, in conjunction with the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

California Collegiate Athletic Association - Cal State San Marcos

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference - Dominican New York

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Elizabeth City State

Conference Carolinas - UNC Pembroke

East Coast Conference - Daemen

Great American Conference - Southern Nazarene

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Grand Valley State

Great Lakes Valley Conference - Drury

Great Midwest Athletic Conference - Ashland

Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Western Washington

Gulf South Conference - Union (Tennessee)

Lone Star Conference - Angelo State

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association - Missouri Southern State

Mountain East Conference - Glenville State

Northeast-10 Conference - Bentley

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference - Minnesota Duluth

Pacific West Conference - Azusa Pacific

Peach Belt Conference - Georgia Southwestern

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference - California (Pennsylvania)

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference - Regis (Colorado)

South Atlantic Conference - Lenoir-Rhyne

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Tuskegee

Sunshine State Conference - University of Tampa

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows: