South Carolina leads a red-hot Virginia Tech in the final women's college basketball Power 10 rankings

It was a wild weekend of conference tournament action in women's college basketball, leading to quite the shakeup in this week's power rankings. One program made a huge leap into the top three, while two others dropped out of the top five.

Here are Autumn Johnson's final Power 10 rankings of the season before we head into March Madness.

1. South Carolina (1) – The Gamecocks were untouchable from start to finish to secure their seventh SEC title. Defending National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston was named MVP of the tournament. The Gamecocks are on a 38-game winning streak… can you say DOMINATE?

2. Virginia Tech (9) – The Hokies power their way up seven spots after beating Miami, Duke and Louisville to win their first-ever ACC title. The Hokies are on an 11-game winning streak, including five ranked wins.

Georgia Amoore's step back is too filthy 🔥 @HokiesWBB pic.twitter.com/SA3I7rL30j — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 5, 2023

3. Iowa (4) – The Hawkeyes beat Purdue, and then went off to get payback against Maryland by avenging their regular-season loss in the semis before blowing past Ohio State to become the back-to-back Big Ten Champs.

4. Indiana (2) – The Hoosiers battled to beat Michigan State…. however, they lost to Ohio State for an early exit in the Big Ten tournament for their third loss of the season.

5. Maryland (7) – The Terps beat ranked Big Ten foe Illinois with a balanced offense and elite defense. But then ran into a red-hot Iowa team in the semis for an early exit.

Oh what a finish by Shy my goodness



She has 8, 56and 7 pic.twitter.com/VSPFOAOc3r — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 4, 2023

6. Utah (3) – After coming off of an incredible win over Stanford to end the regular season, the Utes were upset in the Pac-12 tournament by unranked Washington State, who later became the champs.

7. Stanford (6) – The Cardinal edged out a win over Oregon and then fell to UCLA for its fifth loss of the season.

8. LSU (5) – The Tigers beat Georgia but lost to unranked Tennessee in the semis in another revenge game from the regular season.

9. UConn (10) – The Huskies have a tough task going up against Villanova in the Big East Championship game Monday. Both games in the regular season were decided by single digits.

10. Notre Dame (8) – The fighting Irish beat NC State but got handled by Louisville with a 26-point loss in the semis.