A complete history of every HBCU women's basketball appearance in the NCAA tournament

Howard, Jackson State and Cheyney broke NCAA tournament ground when they appeared in the inaugural DI women's basketball tournament back in 1982. Since then, a total of 19 HBCU women's basketball programs have played in the March Madness bracket.

Let's dive in to the past performance of how the HBCU programs fared.

School breakdown

Hampton has the most NCAA tournament appearances of any HBCU women's basketball program, but has yet to win a game. The Pirates last appeared in the tournament in 2017. Bethune-Cookman became the latest HBCU to make its debut appearance in the tournament during the 2019 season.

Here's a look at the appearance of HBCUs in the DI women's basketball tournament

# of Appearances HBCU 9 Hampton 6 Prairie View A&M, Grambling State, Jackson State, Howard 5 Southern, North Carolina A&T 3 Tennessee State, Coppin State, Cheyney,

Alcorn State, Alabama State 2 Florida A&M 1 Texas Southern, South Carolina State, Savannah State,

Norfolk State, Delaware State, Bethune-Cookman

The only HBCUs to win a tournament game are Cheyney, South Carolina State and Howard. Only Howard has won a game since there have been at least 64 teams in the bracket. Cheyney is the only HBCU women's basketball team to advance to a Final Four or title game.

Here's a look at every HBCU's all-time record in the tournament:

School record Win % Last APp Alabama State 0-3 .000 2016 Alcorn State 0-3 .000 2005 Bethune-Cookman 0-1 .000 2019 Cheyney 8-3 .727 1984 Coppin State 0-3 .000 2008 Delaware State 0-1 .000 2007 Florida A&M 0-2 .000 1999 Grambling State 0-6 .000 2018 Hampton 0-9 .000 2017 Howard 1-7 .125 2022 Jackson State 0-6 .000 2022 Norfolk State 0-1 .000 2002 North Carolina A&T 0-5 .000 2021 Prairie View A&M 0-6 .000 2014 Savannah State 0-1 .000 2015 South Carolina State 1-1 .500 1983 Southern 0-5 .000 2019 Tennessee State 0-3 .000 2015 Texas Southern 0-1 .000 2017

Seeding

HBCUs have typically been seeded towards the bottom of the bracket since the Round of 64 began. Of the 60 times HBCUs have participated in the Round of 64, they have been seeded 16th — the lowest possible seed — 32 times.

The highest seed any HBCU has had entering the Round of 64 has been No. 12, a height reached three times.

Prior to the tournament's expansion, Cheyney received the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in 1983, 1982 and 1984, respectively. A No. 7 seed — the second-lowest seed — went to Jackson State in 1982 and a No. 8 seed — the lowest seed — went to Howard in 1982 and Jackson State and South Carolina State in 1983.

Seed Total seeds % Seeded Seed Record Win % No. 1 1 .015 1-1 .500 No. 2 1 .015 4-1 .800 No. 3 1 .015 2-1 .666 No. 7 1 .015 0-1 .000 No. 8 3 .045 1-3 .250 No. 12 3 .045 0-3 .000 No. 13 2 .030 0-2 .000 No. 14 4 .061 0-4 .000 No. 15 18 .273 0-18 .000 No. 16 32 .485 1-31 .031

Game results

Here are the results from every NCAA tournament game from an HBCU women's basketball program.