South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford named top seeds as 68-team tournament field announced for 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — In pursuit of the school’s second consecutive national championship, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks were named the top seed of the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be played from March 15 to April 2.
The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee awarded No. 1 seeds to South Carolina (32-0), Indiana (27-3), Virginia Tech (27-4) and Stanford (28-5).
The 2023 championship will be the second to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played March 15-16, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played March 17-20, on the campuses of the top-16 seeds.
The championship will be utilizing a two-site regional format in 2023, with eight competing teams playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight teams competing at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27.
The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed, leads Greenville Regional 1. As championship play begins, the undefeated Gamecocks will be looking to become the 10th team in the history of the NCAA championship and fifth program to claim the national championship while going undefeated. The last team to do so was UConn in 2016. South Carolina claimed the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023.
Indiana, which will be the top-seeded team in Greenville Regional 2, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA championship for the first time in school history. The Hoosiers, which claimed the Big Ten Conference regular season championship, lost in the conference tournament semifinals to Ohio State, surrendering a 24-point halftime lead before falling 79-75 March 4.
Also earning a No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history, Virginia Tech will be the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 3. The Hokies won the school’s first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title March 5, defeating Louisville in the tournament championship game, 75-67. Virginia Tech finished second in the ACC standings during the regular season with a 14-4 record.
Stanford, the Pac-12 Conference regular season co-champion along with Utah, is the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 4. Stanford, which has claimed three NCAA national championships in women’s basketball, was stopped in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals by UCLA, 69-65 March 3.
The number listed next to the regional site location (e.g., Greenville Regional 1) reflects the true seed number of the number one seed within that respective regional pod.
Tennessee continues its appearance streak and is the only school to participate in all 41 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships since its inception in 1982. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah are all making their first NCAA tournament appearances.
Thirty-two conferences were granted automatic bids for the championship, and the remaining 36 teams were selected at-large. In 2023, 16 of the 32 conference automatic qualifiers went to conference tournament champions that were not the regular season champions.
In the 40-year history of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, 15 schools have captured the national title. UConn leads the way with 11 national championships, followed by Tennessee with eight.
2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS (32)
(scroll/swipe to the right to see the full table — scroll bar at bottom)
|Conference
|Team
|Record
|App.
|Won
|Lost
|Appearance
|America East
|Vermont
|25-6
|6
|1
|6
|2010
|American Athletic
|East Carolina
|23-9
|2
|0
|2
|2007
|Atlantic Coast
|Virginia Tech
|27-4
|11
|9
|11
|2022
|ASUN
|FGCU
|32-3
|8
|3
|8
|2022
|Atlantic 10
|Saint Louis
|17-17
|FIRST APPEARANCE
|Big East
|UConn
|29-5
|33
|130
|22
|2022
|Big Sky
|Sacramento St.
|25-7
|FIRST APPEARANCE
|Big South
|Gardner-Webb
|29-4
|1
|0
|1
|2011
|Big Ten
|Iowa
|26-6
|28
|27
|28
|2022
|Big 12
|Iowa St.
|22-9
|20
|21
|20
|2022
|Big West
|Hawaii
|18-14
|7
|1
|7
|2022
|Colonial
|Monmouth
|18-15
|1
|1
|1
|1983
|Conference USA
|Middle Tenn.
|28-4
|19
|5
|19
|2021
|Horizon
|Cleveland St.
|30-4
|2
|0
|2
|2010
|Ivy
|Princeton
|23-5
|9
|2
|9
|2022
|Metro Atlantic
|Iona
|26-6
|1
|0
|1
|2016
|Mid-American
|Toledo
|28-4
|8
|3
|8
|2017
|Mid-Eastern
|Norfolk St.
|26-6
|1
|0
|1
|2002
|Missouri Valley
|Drake
|22-9
|13
|6
|13
|2019
|Mountain West
|UNLV
|31-2
|9
|3
|9
|2022
|Northeast
|Sacred Heart
|18-13
|3
|0
|3
|2012
|Ohio Valley
|Tennessee Tech
|22-9
|10
|3
|10
|2000
|Pac-12
|Washington St.
|23-10
|3
|0
|3
|2022
|Patriot
|Holy Cross
|24-8
|12
|1
|12
|2007
|Southeastern
|South Carolina
|32-0
|18
|40
|16
|2022
|Southern
|Chattanooga
|20-12
|15
|1
|15
|2017
|Southland
|Southeastern La.
|21-9
|FIRST APPEARANCE
|Southwestern
|Southern U.
|18-14
|4
|0
|4
|2019
|Summit
|South Dakota St.
|28-5
|10
|4
|10
|2021
|Sun Belt
|James Madison
|26-7
|12
|8
|12
|2016
|West Coast
|Portland
|23-8
|4
|0
|4
|1997
|Western Athletic
|Southern Utah
|23-9
|FIRST APPEARANCE
2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AT-LARGE SELECTIONS (36)
(scroll/swipe to the right to see the full table — scroll bar at bottom)
|Team
|Conference
|Record
|App.
|Won
|Lost
|Appearance
|Alabama
|Southeastern
|20-10
|11
|17
|11
|2021
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|21-9
|9
|12
|9
|2022
|Baylor
|Big 12
|19-12
|20
|54
|17
|2022
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|23-8
|14
|17
|14
|2022
|Creighton
|Big East
|22-8
|8
|8
|8
|2022
|Duke
|Atlantic Coast
|25-6
|24
|58
|24
|2022
|Florida St.
|Atlantic Coast
|23-9
|20
|24
|20
|2022
|Georgia
|Southeastern
|21-11
|35
|58
|35
|2022
|Gonzaga
|West Coast
|28-4
|13
|12
|13
|2022
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|22-9
|8
|8
|8
|2003
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|27-3
|8
|8
|8
|2022
|Louisville
|Atlantic Coast
|23-11
|24
|41
|24
|2022
|LSU
|Southeastern
|28-2
|27
|44
|27
|2022
|Marquette
|Big East
|21-10
|13
|6
|13
|2021
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|25-6
|29
|50
|28
|2022
|Miami (FL)
|Atlantic Coast
|19-12
|15
|8
|15
|2022
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|22-9
|10
|10
|10
|2022
|Mississippi St.
|Southeastern
|20-10
|11
|22
|11
|2019
|NC State
|Atlantic Coast
|20-11
|27
|29
|27
|2022
|North Carolina
|Atlantic Coast
|21-10
|29
|49
|28
|2022
|Notre Dame
|Atlantic Coast
|25-5
|27
|69
|25
|2022
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|25-7
|24
|28
|24
|2022
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|25-6
|22
|34
|22
|2022
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|21-11
|16
|12
|16
|2021
|Ole Miss
|Southeastern
|23-8
|18
|18
|18
|2022
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|19-10
|26
|47
|25
|2017
|South Fla.
|American Athletic
|26-6
|8
|4
|8
|2022
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|21-9
|16
|29
|14
|2014
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|28-5
|35
|99
|32
|2022
|St. John’s (NY)
|Big East
|22-8
|10
|7
|10
|2016
|Tennessee
|Southeastern
|23-11
|40
|128
|32
|2022
|Texas
|Big 12
|25-9
|34
|48
|33
|2022
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|25-9
|17
|21
|17
|2021
|Utah
|Pac-12
|25-4
|18
|10
|18
|2022
|Villanova
|Big East
|28-6
|12
|9
|12
|2022
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|19-11
|13
|11
|13
|2021
2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BY CONFERENCE
*Automatic Qualifier
America East (1)
- Vermont*
American Athletic (2)
- East Carolina*
- South Fla.
Atlantic Coast (8)
- Duke
- Florida St.
- Louisville
- Miami (FL)
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech*
ASUN (1)
- FGCU*
Atlantic-10 (1)
- Saint Louis*
Big East (5)
- Creighton
- Marquette
- St. John’s (NY)
- UConn*
- Villanova
Big Sky (1)
- Sacramento St.*
Big South (1)
- Gardner-Webb*
Big Ten (7)
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa*
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Ohio St.
- Purdue
Big 12 (6)
- Baylor
- Iowa St.*
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma St.
- Texas
- West Virginia
Big West (1)
- Hawaii*
Colonial (1)
- Monmouth*
Conference USA (1)
- Middle Tenn.*
Horizon (1)
- Cleveland St.*
Ivy (1)
- Princeton*
Metro Atlantic (1)
- Iona*
Mid-American (1)
- Toledo*
Mid-Eastern (1)
- Norfolk St.*
Missouri Valley (1)
- Drake*
Mountain West (1)
- UNLV*
Northeast (1)
- Sacred Heart*
Ohio Valley (1)
- Tennessee Tech*
Pac-12 (7)
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Southern California
- Stanford
- UCLA
- Utah
- Washington St.*
Patriot (1)
- Holy Cross*
Southeastern (7)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Mississippi St.
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina*
- Tennessee
Southern (1)
- Chattanooga*
Southland (1)
- Southeastern La.*
Southwestern (1)
- Southern U.*
Summit (1)
- South Dakota St.*
Sun Belt (1)
- James Madison*
West Coast (2)
- Portland*
- Gonzaga
Western Athletic (1)
- Southern Utah*
2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBER OF APPEARANCES BY TEAMS
41st APPEARANCE
(1) Tennessee (all years since 1982)
36th APPEARANCE (2)
Georgia (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-93-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-22-23)
Stanford (1982-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
35th APPEARANCE (1)
Texas (1983-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
34th APPEARANCE (1)
UConn (1989-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
30th APPEARANCE (2)
Maryland (1982-83-84-86-88-89-90-91-92-93-97, 2001-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
North Carolina (1983-84-85-86-87-92-93-94-95-97-98-99, 2000-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-19-21-22-23)
29th APPEARANCE (1)
Iowa (1986-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-98, 2001-02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-21-22-23)
28th APPEARANCE (3)
LSU (1984-86-87-88-89-90-91-97-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-18-22-23)
NC State (1982-83-84-85-86-87-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-04-05-06-07-10-14-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Notre Dame (1992-94-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)
27th APPEARANCE (1)
Purdue (1989-90-91-92-94-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-16-17-23)
25th APPEARANCE (3)
Duke (1987-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-23)
Louisville (1983-84-93-95-97-98-99, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Ohio St. (1982-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-93-96-99-2003-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22-23)
23rd APPEARANCE (1)
Oklahoma (1986-95-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-23)
21st APPEARANCE (3)
Baylor (2001-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Florida St. (1983-90-91, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Iowa St. (1997-98-99-2000-01-02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-23)
20th APPEARANCE (1)
Middle Tenn. (1983-84-85-86-88-96-98-2004-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-21-23)
19th APPEARANCE (3)
Ole Miss (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-94-95-96-2004-05-07-22-23)
South Carolina (1982-86-88-89-90-91, 2002-03-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Utah (1983-86-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-2000-01-03-05-06-08-09-11-22-23)
18th APPEARANCE (1)
UCLA (1983-85-90-92-98-99-2000-04-06-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-21-23)
17th APPEARANCE (2)
Oklahoma St. (1989-90-91-93-94-95-96-2007-08-10-13-14-15-16-18-21-23)
Southern California (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-91-92-93-94-95-97-2005-06-14-23)
16th APPEARANCE (2)
Chattanooga (1989-92-2001-02-03-04-06-07-08-10-13-14-15-16-17-23)
Miami (FL) (1989-92-93-98-2003-04-11-12-13-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)
15th APPEARANCE (1)
Colorado (1988-89-92-93-94-95-96-97-2001-02-03-04-13-22-23)
14th APPEARANCE (4)
Drake (1982-84-86-95-97-98-2000-01-02-07-17-18-19-23)
Gonzaga (2007-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Marquette (1994-95-97-98-99-2000-04-07-11-17-18-19-21-23)
West Virginia (1989-92-2004-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-21-23)
13th APPEARANCE (3)
Holy Cross (1985-89-91-95-96-98-99-2000-01-03-05-07)
James Madison (1986-87-88-89-91-96-2007-10-11-14-15-16-23)
Villanova (1986-87-88-89-2001-02-03-04-09-13-18-22-23)
12th APPEARANCE (3)
Alabama (1984-88-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99-2021-23)
Mississippi St. (1999-2000-02-03-09-10-15-16-17-18-19-23)
Virginia Tech (1994-95-98-99-2001-03-04-05-06-21-22-23)
11th APPEARANCE (4)
Michigan (1990-98, 2000-01-12-13-18-19-21-22-23)
St. John’s (NY) (1983-84-88-2006-10-11-12-13-14-16-23)
South Dakota St. (2009-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-21-23)
Tennessee Tech (1982-85-87-89-90-91-92-93-99-2000-23)
10th APPEARANCE (3)
Arizona (1997-98-99-2000-03-04-05-21-22-23)
Princeton (2010-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-22-23)
UNLV (1984-85-86-89-90-91-94-2002-22-23)
NINTH APPEARANCE (6)
Creighton (1992-94-2002-12-13-17-18-22-23)
FGCU (2012-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)
Illinois (1982-86-87-97-98-99-2000-03-23)
Indiana (1983-94-95, 2002-16-19-21-22-23)
South Fla. (2006-13-15-16-17-18-21-22-23)
Toledo (1991-92-95-96-97-99-2001-17-23)
EIGHTH APPEARANCE (1)
Hawaii (1989-90-94-96-98-2016-22-23)
SEVENTH APPEARANCE (1)
Vermont (1992-93-94-2000-09-10-23)
FIFTH APPEARANCE (2)
Portland (1994-95-96-97-2023)
Southern U. (2002-04-06-19-23)
FOURTH APPEARANCE (2)
Sacred Heart (2006-09-12-23)
Washington St. (1991-2021-22-23)
THIRD APPEARANCE (2)
Cleveland St. (2008-10-23)
East Carolina (1982-2007-23)
SECOND APPEARANCE (4)
Gardner-Webb (2011-23)
Iona (2016-23)
Monmouth (1983)
Norfolk St. (2002-23)
FIRST APPEARANCE (4)
Saint Louis (2023)
Sacramento St. (2023)
Southeastern La. (2023)
Southern Utah (2023)