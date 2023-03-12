South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford named top seeds as 68-team tournament field announced for 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — In pursuit of the school’s second consecutive national championship, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks were named the top seed of the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be played from March 15 to April 2.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee awarded No. 1 seeds to South Carolina (32-0), Indiana (27-3), Virginia Tech (27-4) and Stanford (28-5).

The 2023 championship will be the second to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played March 15-16, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played March 17-20, on the campuses of the top-16 seeds.

The championship will be utilizing a two-site regional format in 2023, with eight competing teams playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight teams competing at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27.

The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed, leads Greenville Regional 1. As championship play begins, the undefeated Gamecocks will be looking to become the 10th team in the history of the NCAA championship and fifth program to claim the national championship while going undefeated. The last team to do so was UConn in 2016. South Carolina claimed the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023.

Indiana, which will be the top-seeded team in Greenville Regional 2, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA championship for the first time in school history. The Hoosiers, which claimed the Big Ten Conference regular season championship, lost in the conference tournament semifinals to Ohio State, surrendering a 24-point halftime lead before falling 79-75 March 4.

Also earning a No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history, Virginia Tech will be the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 3. The Hokies won the school’s first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title March 5, defeating Louisville in the tournament championship game, 75-67. Virginia Tech finished second in the ACC standings during the regular season with a 14-4 record.

Stanford, the Pac-12 Conference regular season co-champion along with Utah, is the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 4. Stanford, which has claimed three NCAA national championships in women’s basketball, was stopped in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals by UCLA, 69-65 March 3.

The number listed next to the regional site location (e.g., Greenville Regional 1) reflects the true seed number of the number one seed within that respective regional pod.

Tennessee continues its appearance streak and is the only school to participate in all 41 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships since its inception in 1982. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah are all making their first NCAA tournament appearances.

Thirty-two conferences were granted automatic bids for the championship, and the remaining 36 teams were selected at-large. In 2023, 16 of the 32 conference automatic qualifiers went to conference tournament champions that were not the regular season champions.

In the 40-year history of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, 15 schools have captured the national title. UConn leads the way with 11 national championships, followed by Tennessee with eight.

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS (32)

Conference Team Record App. Won Lost Appearance America East Vermont 25-6 6 1 6 2010 American Athletic East Carolina 23-9 2 0 2 2007 Atlantic Coast Virginia Tech 27-4 11 9 11 2022 ASUN FGCU 32-3 8 3 8 2022 Atlantic 10 Saint Louis 17-17 FIRST APPEARANCE Big East UConn 29-5 33 130 22 2022 Big Sky Sacramento St. 25-7 FIRST APPEARANCE Big South Gardner-Webb 29-4 1 0 1 2011 Big Ten Iowa 26-6 28 27 28 2022 Big 12 Iowa St. 22-9 20 21 20 2022 Big West Hawaii 18-14 7 1 7 2022 Colonial Monmouth 18-15 1 1 1 1983 Conference USA Middle Tenn. 28-4 19 5 19 2021 Horizon Cleveland St. 30-4 2 0 2 2010 Ivy Princeton 23-5 9 2 9 2022 Metro Atlantic Iona 26-6 1 0 1 2016 Mid-American Toledo 28-4 8 3 8 2017 Mid-Eastern Norfolk St. 26-6 1 0 1 2002 Missouri Valley Drake 22-9 13 6 13 2019 Mountain West UNLV 31-2 9 3 9 2022 Northeast Sacred Heart 18-13 3 0 3 2012 Ohio Valley Tennessee Tech 22-9 10 3 10 2000 Pac-12 Washington St. 23-10 3 0 3 2022 Patriot Holy Cross 24-8 12 1 12 2007 Southeastern South Carolina 32-0 18 40 16 2022 Southern Chattanooga 20-12 15 1 15 2017 Southland Southeastern La. 21-9 FIRST APPEARANCE Southwestern Southern U. 18-14 4 0 4 2019 Summit South Dakota St. 28-5 10 4 10 2021 Sun Belt James Madison 26-7 12 8 12 2016 West Coast Portland 23-8 4 0 4 1997 Western Athletic Southern Utah 23-9 FIRST APPEARANCE

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AT-LARGE SELECTIONS (36)

Team Conference Record App. Won Lost Appearance Alabama Southeastern 20-10 11 17 11 2021 Arizona Pac-12 21-9 9 12 9 2022 Baylor Big 12 19-12 20 54 17 2022 Colorado Pac-12 23-8 14 17 14 2022 Creighton Big East 22-8 8 8 8 2022 Duke Atlantic Coast 25-6 24 58 24 2022 Florida St. Atlantic Coast 23-9 20 24 20 2022 Georgia Southeastern 21-11 35 58 35 2022 Gonzaga West Coast 28-4 13 12 13 2022 Illinois Big Ten 22-9 8 8 8 2003 Indiana Big Ten 27-3 8 8 8 2022 Louisville Atlantic Coast 23-11 24 41 24 2022 LSU Southeastern 28-2 27 44 27 2022 Marquette Big East 21-10 13 6 13 2021 Maryland Big Ten 25-6 29 50 28 2022 Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast 19-12 15 8 15 2022 Michigan Big Ten 22-9 10 10 10 2022 Mississippi St. Southeastern 20-10 11 22 11 2019 NC State Atlantic Coast 20-11 27 29 27 2022 North Carolina Atlantic Coast 21-10 29 49 28 2022 Notre Dame Atlantic Coast 25-5 27 69 25 2022 Ohio St. Big Ten 25-7 24 28 24 2022 Oklahoma Big 12 25-6 22 34 22 2022 Oklahoma St. Big 12 21-11 16 12 16 2021 Ole Miss Southeastern 23-8 18 18 18 2022 Purdue Big Ten 19-10 26 47 25 2017 South Fla. American Athletic 26-6 8 4 8 2022 Southern California Pac-12 21-9 16 29 14 2014 Stanford Pac-12 28-5 35 99 32 2022 St. John’s (NY) Big East 22-8 10 7 10 2016 Tennessee Southeastern 23-11 40 128 32 2022 Texas Big 12 25-9 34 48 33 2022 UCLA Pac-12 25-9 17 21 17 2021 Utah Pac-12 25-4 18 10 18 2022 Villanova Big East 28-6 12 9 12 2022 West Virginia Big 12 19-11 13 11 13 2021

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BY CONFERENCE

*Automatic Qualifier

America East (1)

Vermont*

American Athletic (2)

East Carolina*

South Fla.

Atlantic Coast (8)

Duke

Florida St.

Louisville

Miami (FL)

North Carolina

NC State

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech*

ASUN (1)

FGCU*

Atlantic-10 (1)

Saint Louis*

Big East (5)

Creighton

Marquette

St. John’s (NY)

UConn*

Villanova

Big Sky (1)

Sacramento St.*

Big South (1)

Gardner-Webb*

Big Ten (7)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa*

Maryland

Michigan

Ohio St.

Purdue

Big 12 (6)

Baylor

Iowa St.*

Oklahoma

Oklahoma St.

Texas

West Virginia

Big West (1)

Hawaii*

Colonial (1)

Monmouth*

Conference USA (1)

Middle Tenn.*

Horizon (1)

Cleveland St.*

Ivy (1)

Princeton*

Metro Atlantic (1)

Iona*

Mid-American (1)

Toledo*

Mid-Eastern (1)

Norfolk St.*

Missouri Valley (1)

Drake*

Mountain West (1)

UNLV*

Northeast (1)

Sacred Heart*

Ohio Valley (1)

Tennessee Tech*

Pac-12 (7)

Arizona

Colorado

Southern California

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

Washington St.*

Patriot (1)

Holy Cross*

Southeastern (7)

Alabama

Georgia

LSU

Mississippi St.

Ole Miss

South Carolina*

Tennessee

Southern (1)

Chattanooga*

Southland (1)

Southeastern La.*

Southwestern (1)

Southern U.*

Summit (1)

South Dakota St.*

Sun Belt (1)

James Madison*

West Coast (2)

Portland*

Gonzaga

Western Athletic (1)

Southern Utah*

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBER OF APPEARANCES BY TEAMS

41st APPEARANCE

(1) Tennessee (all years since 1982)

36th APPEARANCE (2)

Georgia (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-93-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-22-23)

Stanford (1982-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

35th APPEARANCE (1)

Texas (1983-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

34th APPEARANCE (1)

UConn (1989-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

30th APPEARANCE (2)

Maryland (1982-83-84-86-88-89-90-91-92-93-97, 2001-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

North Carolina (1983-84-85-86-87-92-93-94-95-97-98-99, 2000-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-19-21-22-23)

29th APPEARANCE (1)

Iowa (1986-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-98, 2001-02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-21-22-23)

28th APPEARANCE (3)

LSU (1984-86-87-88-89-90-91-97-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-18-22-23)

NC State (1982-83-84-85-86-87-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-04-05-06-07-10-14-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Notre Dame (1992-94-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)

27th APPEARANCE (1)

Purdue (1989-90-91-92-94-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-16-17-23)

25th APPEARANCE (3)

Duke (1987-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-23)

Louisville (1983-84-93-95-97-98-99, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Ohio St. (1982-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-93-96-99-2003-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22-23)

23rd APPEARANCE (1)

Oklahoma (1986-95-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-23)

21st APPEARANCE (3)

Baylor (2001-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Florida St. (1983-90-91, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Iowa St. (1997-98-99-2000-01-02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-23)

20th APPEARANCE (1)

Middle Tenn. (1983-84-85-86-88-96-98-2004-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-21-23)

19th APPEARANCE (3)

Ole Miss (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-94-95-96-2004-05-07-22-23)

South Carolina (1982-86-88-89-90-91, 2002-03-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Utah (1983-86-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-2000-01-03-05-06-08-09-11-22-23)

18th APPEARANCE (1)

UCLA (1983-85-90-92-98-99-2000-04-06-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-21-23)

17th APPEARANCE (2)

Oklahoma St. (1989-90-91-93-94-95-96-2007-08-10-13-14-15-16-18-21-23)

Southern California (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-91-92-93-94-95-97-2005-06-14-23)

16th APPEARANCE (2)

Chattanooga (1989-92-2001-02-03-04-06-07-08-10-13-14-15-16-17-23)

Miami (FL) (1989-92-93-98-2003-04-11-12-13-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)

15th APPEARANCE (1)

Colorado (1988-89-92-93-94-95-96-97-2001-02-03-04-13-22-23)

14th APPEARANCE (4)

Drake (1982-84-86-95-97-98-2000-01-02-07-17-18-19-23)

Gonzaga (2007-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Marquette (1994-95-97-98-99-2000-04-07-11-17-18-19-21-23)

West Virginia (1989-92-2004-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-21-23)

13th APPEARANCE (3)

Holy Cross (1985-89-91-95-96-98-99-2000-01-03-05-07)

James Madison (1986-87-88-89-91-96-2007-10-11-14-15-16-23)

Villanova (1986-87-88-89-2001-02-03-04-09-13-18-22-23)

12th APPEARANCE (3)

Alabama (1984-88-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99-2021-23)

Mississippi St. (1999-2000-02-03-09-10-15-16-17-18-19-23)

Virginia Tech (1994-95-98-99-2001-03-04-05-06-21-22-23)

11th APPEARANCE (4)

Michigan (1990-98, 2000-01-12-13-18-19-21-22-23)

St. John’s (NY) (1983-84-88-2006-10-11-12-13-14-16-23)

South Dakota St. (2009-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-21-23)

Tennessee Tech (1982-85-87-89-90-91-92-93-99-2000-23)

10th APPEARANCE (3)

Arizona (1997-98-99-2000-03-04-05-21-22-23)

Princeton (2010-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-22-23)

UNLV (1984-85-86-89-90-91-94-2002-22-23)

NINTH APPEARANCE (6)

Creighton (1992-94-2002-12-13-17-18-22-23)

FGCU (2012-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Illinois (1982-86-87-97-98-99-2000-03-23)

Indiana (1983-94-95, 2002-16-19-21-22-23)

South Fla. (2006-13-15-16-17-18-21-22-23)

Toledo (1991-92-95-96-97-99-2001-17-23)

EIGHTH APPEARANCE (1)

Hawaii (1989-90-94-96-98-2016-22-23)

SEVENTH APPEARANCE (1)

Vermont (1992-93-94-2000-09-10-23)

FIFTH APPEARANCE (2)

Portland (1994-95-96-97-2023)

Southern U. (2002-04-06-19-23)

FOURTH APPEARANCE (2)

Sacred Heart (2006-09-12-23)

Washington St. (1991-2021-22-23)

THIRD APPEARANCE (2)

Cleveland St. (2008-10-23)

East Carolina (1982-2007-23)

SECOND APPEARANCE (4)

Gardner-Webb (2011-23)

Iona (2016-23)

Monmouth (1983)

Norfolk St. (2002-23)

FIRST APPEARANCE (4)

Saint Louis (2023)

Sacramento St. (2023)

Southeastern La. (2023)

Southern Utah (2023)