NCAA | March 12, 2023

South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford named top seeds as 68-team tournament field announced for 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness women’s title game

INDIANAPOLIS — In pursuit of the school’s second consecutive national championship, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks were named the top seed of the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be played from March 15 to April 2.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee awarded No. 1 seeds to South Carolina (32-0), Indiana (27-3), Virginia Tech (27-4) and Stanford (28-5). 

The 2023 championship will be the second to have 68 teams. First Four games will be played March 15-16, at four of the top-16 host sites. First- and second-round games will be played March 17-20, on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. 

The championship will be utilizing a two-site regional format in 2023, with eight competing teams playing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and eight teams competing at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two on March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27. 

The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed, leads Greenville Regional 1. As championship play begins, the undefeated Gamecocks will be looking to become the 10th team in the history of the NCAA championship and fifth program to claim the national championship while going undefeated. The last team to do so was UConn in 2016. South Carolina claimed the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2023.

Indiana, which will be the top-seeded team in Greenville Regional 2, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA championship for the first time in school history. The Hoosiers, which claimed the Big Ten Conference regular season championship, lost in the conference tournament semifinals to Ohio State, surrendering a 24-point halftime lead before falling 79-75 March 4.

Also earning a No. 1 overall seed for the first time in school history, Virginia Tech will be the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 3. The Hokies won the school’s first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title March 5, defeating Louisville in the tournament championship game, 75-67. Virginia Tech finished second in the ACC standings during the regular season with a 14-4 record.

Stanford, the Pac-12 Conference regular season co-champion along with Utah, is the top-seeded team in Seattle Regional 4. Stanford, which has claimed three NCAA national championships in women’s basketball, was stopped in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals by UCLA, 69-65 March 3.

The number listed next to the regional site location (e.g., Greenville Regional 1) reflects the true seed number of the number one seed within that respective regional pod.

Tennessee continues its appearance streak and is the only school to participate in all 41 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships since its inception in 1982. On the other end of the spectrum, Saint Louis, Sacramento State, Southeastern Louisiana and Southern Utah are all making their first NCAA tournament appearances.

Thirty-two conferences were granted automatic bids for the championship, and the remaining 36 teams were selected at-large. In 2023, 16 of the 32 conference automatic qualifiers went to conference tournament champions that were not the regular season champions.

In the 40-year history of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, 15 schools have captured the national title. UConn leads the way with 11 national championships, followed by Tennessee with eight. 

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS (32)

(scroll/swipe to the right to see the full table — scroll bar at bottom)

Conference Team Record App. Won Lost Appearance
America East Vermont 25-6 6 1 6 2010
American Athletic East Carolina 23-9 2 0 2 2007
Atlantic Coast Virginia Tech 27-4 11 9 11 2022
ASUN FGCU 32-3 8 3 8 2022
Atlantic 10 Saint Louis 17-17 FIRST APPEARANCE      
Big East UConn 29-5 33 130 22 2022
Big Sky Sacramento St. 25-7 FIRST APPEARANCE      
Big South Gardner-Webb 29-4 1 0 1 2011
Big Ten Iowa 26-6 28 27 28 2022
Big 12 Iowa St. 22-9 20 21 20 2022
Big West Hawaii 18-14 7 1 7 2022
Colonial Monmouth 18-15 1 1 1 1983
Conference USA Middle Tenn. 28-4 19 5 19 2021
Horizon Cleveland St. 30-4 2 0 2 2010
Ivy Princeton 23-5 9 2 9 2022
Metro Atlantic Iona 26-6 1 0 1 2016
Mid-American Toledo 28-4 8 3 8 2017
Mid-Eastern Norfolk St. 26-6 1 0 1 2002
Missouri Valley Drake 22-9 13 6 13 2019
Mountain West UNLV 31-2 9 3 9 2022
Northeast Sacred Heart 18-13 3 0 3 2012
Ohio Valley Tennessee Tech 22-9 10 3 10 2000
Pac-12 Washington St. 23-10 3 0 3 2022
Patriot Holy Cross 24-8 12 1 12 2007
Southeastern South Carolina 32-0 18 40 16 2022
Southern Chattanooga 20-12 15 1 15 2017
Southland Southeastern La. 21-9 FIRST APPEARANCE      
Southwestern Southern U. 18-14 4 0 4 2019
Summit South Dakota St. 28-5 10 4 10 2021
Sun Belt James Madison 26-7 12 8 12 2016
West Coast Portland 23-8 4 0 4 1997
Western Athletic Southern Utah 23-9 FIRST APPEARANCE      

 

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AT-LARGE SELECTIONS (36)

(scroll/swipe to the right to see the full table — scroll bar at bottom)

Team Conference Record App. Won Lost Appearance
Alabama Southeastern 20-10 11 17 11 2021
Arizona Pac-12 21-9 9 12 9 2022
Baylor Big 12 19-12 20 54 17 2022
Colorado Pac-12 23-8 14 17 14 2022
Creighton Big East 22-8 8 8 8 2022
Duke Atlantic Coast 25-6 24 58 24 2022
Florida St. Atlantic Coast 23-9 20 24 20 2022
Georgia Southeastern 21-11 35 58 35 2022
Gonzaga West Coast 28-4 13 12 13 2022
Illinois Big Ten 22-9 8 8 8 2003
Indiana Big Ten 27-3 8 8 8 2022
Louisville Atlantic Coast 23-11 24 41 24 2022
LSU Southeastern 28-2 27 44 27 2022
Marquette Big East 21-10 13 6 13 2021
Maryland Big Ten 25-6 29 50 28 2022
Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast 19-12 15 8 15 2022
Michigan Big Ten 22-9 10 10 10 2022
Mississippi St. Southeastern 20-10 11 22 11 2019
NC State Atlantic Coast 20-11 27 29 27 2022
North Carolina Atlantic Coast 21-10 29 49 28 2022
Notre Dame Atlantic Coast 25-5 27 69 25 2022
Ohio St. Big Ten 25-7 24 28 24 2022
Oklahoma Big 12 25-6 22 34 22 2022
Oklahoma St. Big 12 21-11 16 12 16 2021
Ole Miss Southeastern 23-8 18 18 18 2022
Purdue Big Ten 19-10 26 47 25 2017
South Fla. American Athletic 26-6 8 4 8 2022
Southern California Pac-12 21-9 16 29 14 2014
Stanford Pac-12 28-5 35 99 32 2022
St. John’s (NY) Big East 22-8 10 7 10 2016
Tennessee Southeastern 23-11 40 128 32 2022
Texas Big 12 25-9 34 48 33 2022
UCLA Pac-12 25-9 17 21 17 2021
Utah Pac-12 25-4 18 10 18 2022
Villanova Big East 28-6 12 9 12 2022
West Virginia Big 12 19-11 13 11 13 2021

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS BY CONFERENCE

*Automatic Qualifier

America East (1)

  • Vermont*

American Athletic (2)

  • East Carolina*
  • South Fla.

Atlantic Coast (8)

  • Duke
  • Florida St.
  • Louisville
  • Miami (FL)
  • North Carolina
  • NC State
  • Notre Dame
  • Virginia Tech*

ASUN (1)

  • FGCU*

Atlantic-10 (1)

  • Saint Louis*

Big East (5)

  • Creighton
  • Marquette
  • St. John’s (NY)
  • UConn*
  • Villanova

Big Sky (1)

  • Sacramento St.*

Big South (1)

  • Gardner-Webb*

Big Ten (7)

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa*
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Ohio St.
  • Purdue

Big 12 (6)

  • Baylor
  • Iowa St.*
  • Oklahoma
  • Oklahoma St.
  • Texas
  • West Virginia

Big West (1)

  • Hawaii*

Colonial (1)

  • Monmouth*

Conference USA (1)

  • Middle Tenn.*

Horizon (1)

  • Cleveland St.*

Ivy (1)

  • Princeton*

Metro Atlantic (1)

  • Iona*

Mid-American (1)

  • Toledo*

Mid-Eastern (1)

  • Norfolk St.*

Missouri Valley (1)

  • Drake*

Mountain West (1)

  • UNLV*

Northeast (1)

  • Sacred Heart*

Ohio Valley (1)

  • Tennessee Tech*

Pac-12 (7)

  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • Southern California
  • Stanford
  • UCLA
  • Utah
  • Washington St.*

Patriot (1)

  • Holy Cross*

Southeastern (7)

  • Alabama
  • Georgia
  • LSU
  • Mississippi St.
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina*
  • Tennessee

Southern (1)

  • Chattanooga*

Southland (1)

  • Southeastern La.*

Southwestern (1)

  • Southern U.*

Summit (1)

  • South Dakota St.*

Sun Belt (1)

  • James Madison*

West Coast (2)

  • Portland*
  • Gonzaga

Western Athletic (1)

  • Southern Utah*

2023 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP NUMBER OF APPEARANCES BY TEAMS

41st APPEARANCE

(1) Tennessee (all years since 1982)

36th APPEARANCE (2)

Georgia (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-93-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-21-22-23)

Stanford (1982-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

35th APPEARANCE (1)

Texas (1983-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-08-09-10-11-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

34th APPEARANCE (1)

UConn (1989-90-91-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

30th APPEARANCE (2)

Maryland (1982-83-84-86-88-89-90-91-92-93-97, 2001-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

North Carolina (1983-84-85-86-87-92-93-94-95-97-98-99, 2000-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-19-21-22-23)

29th APPEARANCE (1)

Iowa (1986-87-88-89-90-91-92-93-94-96-97-98, 2001-02-04-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-19-21-22-23)

28th APPEARANCE (3)

LSU (1984-86-87-88-89-90-91-97-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-18-22-23)

NC State (1982-83-84-85-86-87-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-99, 2000-01-04-05-06-07-10-14-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Notre Dame (1992-94-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)

27th APPEARANCE (1)

Purdue (1989-90-91-92-94-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-16-17-23)

25th APPEARANCE (3)

Duke (1987-95-96-97-98-99-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-23)

Louisville (1983-84-93-95-97-98-99, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Ohio St. (1982-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-93-96-99-2003-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-15-16-22-23)

23rd APPEARANCE (1)

Oklahoma (1986-95-2000-01-02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-22-23)

21st APPEARANCE (3)

Baylor (2001-02-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Florida St. (1983-90-91, 2001-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Iowa St. (1997-98-99-2000-01-02-05-07-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-23)

20th APPEARANCE (1)

Middle Tenn. (1983-84-85-86-88-96-98-2004-05-06-07-09-10-11-12-13-14-16-21-23)

19th APPEARANCE (3)

Ole Miss (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-89-90-91-92-94-95-96-2004-05-07-22-23)

South Carolina (1982-86-88-89-90-91, 2002-03-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Utah (1983-86-89-90-91-95-96-97-98-2000-01-03-05-06-08-09-11-22-23)

18th APPEARANCE (1)

UCLA (1983-85-90-92-98-99-2000-04-06-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-21-23)

17th APPEARANCE (2)

Oklahoma St. (1989-90-91-93-94-95-96-2007-08-10-13-14-15-16-18-21-23)

Southern California (1982-83-84-85-86-87-88-91-92-93-94-95-97-2005-06-14-23)

16th APPEARANCE (2)

Chattanooga (1989-92-2001-02-03-04-06-07-08-10-13-14-15-16-17-23)

Miami (FL) (1989-92-93-98-2003-04-11-12-13-15-16-17-18-19-22-23)

15th APPEARANCE (1)

Colorado (1988-89-92-93-94-95-96-97-2001-02-03-04-13-22-23)

14th APPEARANCE (4)

Drake (1982-84-86-95-97-98-2000-01-02-07-17-18-19-23)

Gonzaga (2007-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Marquette (1994-95-97-98-99-2000-04-07-11-17-18-19-21-23)

West Virginia (1989-92-2004-07-08-10-11-12-13-14-16-17-21-23)

13th APPEARANCE (3)

Holy Cross (1985-89-91-95-96-98-99-2000-01-03-05-07)

James Madison (1986-87-88-89-91-96-2007-10-11-14-15-16-23)

Villanova (1986-87-88-89-2001-02-03-04-09-13-18-22-23)

12th APPEARANCE (3)

Alabama (1984-88-92-93-94-95-96-97-98-99-2021-23)

Mississippi St. (1999-2000-02-03-09-10-15-16-17-18-19-23)

Virginia Tech (1994-95-98-99-2001-03-04-05-06-21-22-23)

11th APPEARANCE (4)

Michigan (1990-98, 2000-01-12-13-18-19-21-22-23)

St. John’s (NY) (1983-84-88-2006-10-11-12-13-14-16-23)

South Dakota St. (2009-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-21-23)

Tennessee Tech (1982-85-87-89-90-91-92-93-99-2000-23)

10th APPEARANCE (3)

Arizona (1997-98-99-2000-03-04-05-21-22-23)

Princeton (2010-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-22-23)

UNLV (1984-85-86-89-90-91-94-2002-22-23)

NINTH APPEARANCE (6)

Creighton (1992-94-2002-12-13-17-18-22-23)

FGCU (2012-14-15-17-18-19-21-22-23)

Illinois (1982-86-87-97-98-99-2000-03-23)

Indiana (1983-94-95, 2002-16-19-21-22-23)

South Fla. (2006-13-15-16-17-18-21-22-23)

Toledo (1991-92-95-96-97-99-2001-17-23)

EIGHTH APPEARANCE (1)

Hawaii (1989-90-94-96-98-2016-22-23)

SEVENTH APPEARANCE (1)

Vermont (1992-93-94-2000-09-10-23)

FIFTH APPEARANCE (2)

Portland (1994-95-96-97-2023)

Southern U. (2002-04-06-19-23)

FOURTH APPEARANCE (2)

Sacred Heart (2006-09-12-23)

Washington St. (1991-2021-22-23)

THIRD APPEARANCE (2)

Cleveland St. (2008-10-23)

East Carolina (1982-2007-23)

SECOND APPEARANCE (4)

Gardner-Webb (2011-23)

Iona (2016-23)

Monmouth (1983)

Norfolk St. (2002-23)

FIRST APPEARANCE (4)

Saint Louis (2023)

Sacramento St. (2023)

Southeastern La. (2023)

Southern Utah (2023)

2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

This is the schedule for women's March Madness in 2023, which begins with selections on Sunday, March 12, and ends with the national championship game in Dallas on April 2.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

Here is the official printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 March Madness DI women's basketball tournament.
READ MORE

March Madness women's bracket predictions, game by game

NCAA Digital's women's basketball expert Autumn Johnson makes her picks for the entire March Madness women's bracket. See who she's got winning it all ➡️
READ MORE

