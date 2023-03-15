2023 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket for the women's tournament

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

This is the schedule for the tournament:

The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16

The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18

The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20

The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25

The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.

The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Here is the game-by-game schedule:

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site:

2023 ROUND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

These are the future sites for the championship: