NCAA | March 15, 2023

2023 NCAA women's basketball bracket: Printable tournament .PDF

2023 March Madness women's predictions: Autumn Johnson makes her bracket picks

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket for the women's tournament

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

The 2023 NCAA bracket for March Madness.

This is the schedule for the tournament:

  • The First Four games are Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16
  • The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
  • The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20
  • The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
  • The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
  • The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
  • The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.

Here is the game-by-game schedule:

 

2023 March Madness women's TV times and schedule (all times ET)

Wednesday, March 15 — First Four 

Thursday, March 16 — First Four

Friday, March 17 — First round 

Saturday, March 18 — First round

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site:

2023 ROUND SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman
Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

These are the future sites for the championship:

YEAR/DATES CITY HOST FACILITY
2023: March 31 and April 2 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center
2024: April 5 and 7 Cleveland Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2025: April 4 and 6 Tampa Bay, Florida University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Amalie Arena
2026: April 3 and 5 Phoenix Arizona State University Footprint Center
2027: April 2 and 4 Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Nationwide Arena
2028: March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2029: March 30 and April 1 San Antonio University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports Alamodome
2030: April 5 and 7 Portland, Oregon University of Portland and Sport Oregon Moda Center
2031: April 4 and 6 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center
 

