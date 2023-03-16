The best, multi-screen way to watch the March Madness Round of 64 women's games

The March Madness Round of 64 in the women's tournament is packed with with 32 matchups; 16 games Friday and another 16 on Saturday.

There’s a lot of basketball to watch with games running from 11:30 a.m. ET to as late as 11:30 p.m. ET. If you’re hoping to watch every game or almost every game we narrowed down the way best way to watch.

You'll need multiple screens — that's a March Madness must. Start with your main TV, laptop, phone, and add a tablet or additional screen if available.

Friday, first round begins

Early games

While the tournament officially begins at 11:30, you're gonna want to flip your TV to watch Arizona vs. West Virginia. Put USF vs. Marquette on a laptop. Then keep your eye on Florida State vs. Georgia on your phone.

Main TV — No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 West Virginia | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Laptop — No. 8 USF vs. No. 9 Marquette |11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

Phone — No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Midday games

In the next slate of games, keep ESPN on to watch defending champions South Carolina begin its run against Norfolk State. Put Maryland vs. Holy Cross on a laptop, and stream Notre Dame a phone. Then finish with Michigan vs. UNLV on a tablet.

Main TV — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Laptop — No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews

Phone — No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tablet/additional screen — No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV | | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

Evening games

Iowa vs. Southeastern Louisiana will highlight this window of games on ESPN. But Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga is one to keep on the back burner with a laptop. LSU vs. Hawaii starts at the same time, so bring that up on your phone. Lastly, Creighton vs. Mississippi State can run on a tablet.

Main TV — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Laptop — No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga | 5:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Phone — No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawaii | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tablet/secondary screen — No. 6 Creighton vs No. 11 Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | ESPNews

Night games

To close out the night, turn over to ESPN2 to catch Stanford vs. Sacred Heart. At the same time pull up Utah vs. Gardner-Webb on a laptop. Then fall into a stupor with Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss on your phone and NC State vs. Princeton on any other screen.

Main TV — No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Laptop — No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb | | 7:30 p.m |ESPNU

Phone — No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Gonzaga | 10 p.m. | ESPNU

Tablet/secondary screen — No. 7 NC State vs. No. 10 Princeton | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Round of 64 concludes

Early games

Start off Saturday with Indiana on ESPN2, which could begin on the TV but you'll want to keep it tuned into ABC for the majority of the afternoon. Tennessee vs. Saint Louis kicks off the ABC games in the early afternoon. Then you'll stream Ohio State vs. James Madison on a phone.

Main TV — No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis | 1 p.m. | ABC

TV / Laptop — No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 16 Tennesse Tech/Monmouth | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2

Phone — No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Midday games

In this window of games keep ABC on to catch UConn vs. Vermont. Browse ESPN on your laptop to watch Oklahoma vs. Miami (Fla.). On your phone, stream Iowa State vs. Toledo; on your final screen get Washington State vs. FGCU going.

Main TV — No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Vermont | 3 p.m.| ABC

Laptop — No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Phone — No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tablet/additional screen — No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 FGCU | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Evening games

First, have North Carolina vs. Purdue/St. John's on your TV. Villanova vs. Cleveland State starts slightly later and you can view that on a laptop. Your phone should stream Colorado vs. Middle Tennessee, and a tablet Baylor vs. Alabama.

Main TV — No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue / St. John's | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Laptop — No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State | 5 p.m. | ESPNU

Phone — No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. |ESPNews

Tablet/secondary screen — No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Night games

The Round of 64 is almost over with just a handful of games left. While Louisville and Drake get finished on any screen, flip over to Texas vs. East Carolina on the TV. First, pull up ESPN2 to catch Duke vs. Iona on your laptop which will follow up with No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Sacramento State. Last, but certainly, not least use your phone to keep an eye on Oklahoma vs. Portland.

Main TV — No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Laptop — No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State| 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Phone — No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Tablet/secondary screen — No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

