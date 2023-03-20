2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times, scores

Here's the official March Madness bracket, plus the latest schedule, scores, livestreams and TV info for the 2023 NCAA DI women's basketball championship.
NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket
Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG
Here is the game-by-game schedule, including TV network info:
Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.:
|2023 ROUND SITES
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|Regional
|Greenville, S.C.
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|March 24 - 27
|Southern Conference and Furman
|Regional
|Seattle
|Climate Pledge Arena
|March 24 - 27
|Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
|Final Four
|Dallas
|American Airlines Center
|March 31 and April 2
|Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission
Here is the round-by-round schedule:
- The first round is Friday and Saturday, March 17-18
- The second round is Sunday and Monday, March 19-20
- The Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24-25
- The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26-27
- The Final Four is at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.
- The national championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2 on ABC.
Here are the future sites for the championship:
March Madness: Future sites
|YEAR/DATES
|CITY
|HOST
|FACILITY
|2024: April 5 and 7
|Cleveland
|Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2025: April 4 and 6
|Tampa Bay, Florida
|University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Amalie Arena
|2026: April 3 and 5
|Phoenix
|Arizona State University
|Footprint Center
|2027: April 2 and 4
|Columbus, Ohio
|The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Nationwide Arena
|2028: March 31 and April 2
|Indianapolis
|Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|2029: March 30 and April 1
|San Antonio
|University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports
|Alamodome
|2030: April 5 and 7
|Portland, Oregon
|University of Portland and Sport Oregon
|Moda Center
|2031: April 4 and 6
|Dallas
|Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission
|American Airlines Center
Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:
NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|South Carolina (36-2)
|Dawn Staley
|64-49
|Connecticut
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2021
|Stanford (31-2)
|Tara VanderVeer
|54-53
|Arizona
|San Antonio, Texas
|2019
|Baylor (37-1)
|Kim Mulkey
|82-81
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2018
|Notre Dame (34-3)
|Muffet McGraw
|61-58
|Mississippi State
|Columbus, Ohio
|2017
|South Carolina (33-4)
|Dawn Staley
|67-55
|Mississippi State
|Dallas, Texas
|2016
|Connecticut (38-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-51
|Syracuse
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2015
|Connecticut (38-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|63-53
|Notre Dame
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Connecticut (40-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|79-58
|Notre Dame
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2013
|Connecticut (35-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|93-60
|Louisville
|New Orleans, La.
|2012
|Baylor (40-0)
|Kim Mulkey
|80-61
|Notre Dame
|Denver, Colo.
|2011
|Texas A&M (33-5)
|Gary Blair
|76-70
|Notre Dame
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2010
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|53-47
|Stanford
|San Antonio, Texas
|2009
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|76-54
|Louisville
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2008
|Tennessee (36-2)
|Pat Summitt
|64-48
|Stanford
|Tampa, Fla.
|2007
|Tennessee (34-3)
|Pat Summitt
|59-46
|Rutgers
|Cleveland, Ohio
|2006
|Maryland (34-4)
|Brenda Frese
|78-75 (OT)
|Duke
|Boston, Mass.
|2005
|Baylor (33-3)
|Kim Mulkey
|84-62
|Michigan State
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2004
|Connecticut (31-4)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-61
|Tennessee
|New Orleans, La.
|2003
|Connecticut (37-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|73-68
|Tennessee
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2002
|Connecticut (39-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|82-70
|Oklahoma
|San Antonio, Texas
|2001
|Notre Dame (34-2)
|Muffet McGraw
|68-66
|Purdue
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2000
|Connecticut (36-1)
|Geno Auriemma
|71-52
|Tennessee
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1999
|Purdue (34-1)
|Carolyn Peck
|62-45
|Duke
|San Jose, Calif.
|1998
|Tennessee (39-0)
|Pat Summitt
|93-75
|Louisiana Tech
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1997
|Tennessee (29-10)
|Pat Summitt
|68-59
|Old Dominion
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|1996
|Tennessee (32-4)
|Pat Summitt
|83-65
|Georgia
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1995
|Connecticut (35-0)
|Geno Auriemma
|70-64
|Tennessee
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1994
|North Carolina (33-2)
|Sylvia Hatchell
|60-59
|Louisiana Tech
|Richmond, Va.
|1993
|Texas Tech (31-3)
|Marsha Sharp
|84-82
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1992
|Stanford (30-3)
|Tara VanDerveer
|78-62
|Western Kentucky
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1991
|Tennessee (30-5)
|Pat Summitt
|70-67 (OT)
|Virginia
|New Orleans, La.
|1990
|Stanford (32-1)
|Tara VanDerveer
|88-81
|Auburn
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1989
|Tennessee (35-2)
|Pat Summitt
|76-60
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1988
|Louisiana Tech (32-2)
|Leon Barmore
|56-54
|Auburn
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1987
|Tennessee (28-6)
|Pat Summitt
|67-44
|Louisiana Tech
|Austin, Texas
|1986
|Texas (34-0)
|Jody Conradt
|97-81
|Southern California
|Lexington, Ky.
|1985
|Old Dominion (31-3)
|Marianne Stanley
|70-65
|Georgia
|Austin, Texas
|1984
|Southern California (29-4)
|Linda Sharp
|72-61
|Tennessee
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1983
|Southern California (31-2)
|Linda Sharp
|69-67
|Louisiana Tech
|Norfolk, Va.
|1982
|Louisiana Tech (35-1)
|Sonja Hogg
|76-62
|Cheyney
|Norfolk, Va.