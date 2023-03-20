🏀 Women's Tournament:

Bracket

✅ The Final Four is set

🎥 Latest videos

👏 Best performances of the tournament

📊 Scoreboard

basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | March 20, 2023

How many NCAA brackets really picked Ole Miss to beat Stanford

Ole Miss vs. Stanford - Second Round highlights

Not only did No. 9 Ole Miss' upset over No. 1 Stanford bust the last remaining perfect brackets, it also ended a postseason drought.

The Rebels advanced past the Round of 32 for the first time since 2007, the same year Stanford last missed the Sweet 16. 
 

But just how unlikely was it? Here’s what the bracket data says: 

90.4 percent of Women’s Bracket Challenge Game entries chose Stanford to advance. Just 3.4 percent of brackets correctly picked Ole Miss in the second round. More choose the Rebels' first-round opponent Gonzaga at 5.4 percent to move past the Round of 32. 

 

ROUND OF 32 WBCG ESPN YAHOO
Stanford 90.40 percent 80.90 percent 90.14 percent
Ole Miss 3.40 percent 6.90 percent 2.99 percent

78.5 percent of entries had the Cardinal moving along to the Elite Eight and 51.42 percent the Final Four. Only 1.48 percent have Ole Miss taking down another to reach the regional finals and gave the Rebels a 0.63 percent chance to make the Final Four.

Elite Eight WBCG ESPN YAHOO
Stanford 78.50 percent 66.60 percent 79.54 percent
Ole Miss 1.48 percent 3.20 percent 1.05 percent

They’ll get the chance to advance to the Elite Eight on March 24 against the winner of No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Louisville

Picking Stanford was a safe pick. 

The Cardinal secured one of the four top seeds and Stanford had made two consecutive national semifinals after all.

The upset marked the first time a No. 1 team failed to reach the Sweet 16 in 14 years since ninth-seeded Michigan State took down No. 1 Duke in the 2009 second round.  

2023 MARCH MADNESS
MARCH MADNESS: Scores | Bracket Schedule 
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

2023 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, scores, TV info

The March Madness schedule, including scores and TV info, for the 2023 NCAA DI women's basketball championship.
READ MORE

NCAA women's basketball tournament: How often No. 1 seeds make the Final Four

The Final Four is on the minds of every team come the month of March. Here's how often No. 1 seeds make the women's Final Four.
READ MORE

Career triple-double leaders in women's college basketball

Here is the list of DI women's basketball players with the most triple-doubles in history, led by Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark and Chastadie Barrs.
READ MORE

Streaming Live Now

Presented by

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners