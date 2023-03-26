8 records on the line in the women’s Elite Eight

The women's NCAA tournament is down to the Elite Eight, and eight records could or will be broken by the end of the regional finals.

1. Most wins in South Carolina program history

The defending champions are undefeated at 35-0, a win total the Gamecocks reached last season in the title game, when they finished 35-2. Win No. 36 would be the most in program history.

Since taking over the program in 2008-09, Dawn Staley has led the Gamecocks to the program record for wins three times already: 29 wins in 2013-14, 34 in 2014-15 and 35 last season.

2. First 3 vs. 9 matchup

This record isn't just on the line, it'll break at the tip of this game.

Only one other No. 9 seed other than Miami (Fla.) has ever advanced to the Elite Eight. No. 9 Arkansas faced a two seed in 1998, and now the Hurricanes will compete in the first-ever 3 vs. 9 matchup against LSU. Going into this season, the most common meeting is No. 1 vs. No. 2 with 50 instances.

3. SEC double-double record in a single season

LSU's Angel Reese is on the precipice of recording the most double-doubles in SEC single-season history. The sophomore forward tied the record with 31 in the Sweet 16.

Reese already reached new heights this tournament. She became the only player in DI basketball, WNBA or NBA to record 76 points, 51 rebounds, 12 blocks and 7 steals within a three-game span.

4. Possible Final Four team with the most losses

If No. 9 Miami (Fla.) upsets No. 3 LSU, the Hurricanes would be the first Final Four team to reach the national semifinal with 12 losses. No. 5 Louisville has 11 losses. If the Cardinals take down No. 2 Iowa —and the Hurricanes don't advance — they would be the first Final Four team with over 10 losses.

Other teams have reached the Final Four with 10 defeats, but 11 or 12 would be a new high. Ten-loss Final Four teams: 1998 Arkansas, 2010 Oklahoma and 2016 Washington.

5. First-time national semifinal appearances

The Hurricanes are one of two teams bidding for their first-ever Final Four. No. 1 Virginia Tech is also in that hunt. Both the Hokies and Hurricanes broke program history by advancing to the regional finals and hope to keep dancing.

6. First DI player with 900 points, 300 assists in a single season

Caitlin Clark is one assist shy of becoming the first player in DI basketball to record 900 points and 300 assists in a season. As the nation's leader in assists, it's likely junior guard will reach the milestone quickly in Iowa's Elite Eight matchup.

In her career, Clark has already logged more than 2,000 points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds. If she continues her pace she could join Oregon's legend Sabrina Ionescu as the only DI player to record 1,000 career points, assists and rebounds.

7. The most two-point games in tournament history

Before this tournament, there have been 90 games decided by two points in 1982. That's an average of 2.25 per year. This season there's already been six so far. Seven is the record, which was set in 2004 with two in the Elite Eight.

The Elite Eight could tie or break the record, but if not, there are still three games after that to do the job.

Here are the two-point games this NCAA tournament:

8. Final Four with three Big Ten teams

Maryland, Ohio State and Iowa all have a chance at making the Final Four — if all do it would be the first time in history for the conference.

The last time two Big Ten teams made up half the semifinals was in 1993 when both Ohio State and Iowa last reached the Final Four. The last time any Big Ten team advanced that far was Maryland in 2015.

The ACC also has three teams in this year's Elite Eight. The conference sent three teams to the Final Four in 2006: Maryland, Duke and North Carolina.

