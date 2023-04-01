Caitlin Clark's record-breaking NCAA tournament run, by the numbers

Caitlin Clark’s do-it-all game has made her one of the most exciting athletes to watch in all of sports. Her play in the 2023 NCAA tournament has been nothing short of sensational, and in many cases, record-breaking.

Here are some stats to show just how good she's been:

1: Clark is the only player in NCAA women's tournament history to record back-to-back 40-point games. The first came against Louisville in the Elite Eight as Clark's 41 points went along with 12 dimes and 10 boards, earning her the first 30- or 40-point triple-double in tournament history. It was Clark's fifth triple-double of this season and 11th of her career.

6: Clark became the sixth DI women's player to score 1,000 points in a single season, with her 16th point during the national semifinals. She's also the first to reach 1,000 points and 300 assists.

8: Clark set a championship game record cashing in on eight threes in the outing. The previous record was set by Katy Steding (6) in 1990.

Caitlin Clark knocks down a women's #NationalChampionship record SEVEN THREES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nf8wZvr5is — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

18: Clark scored or assisted on all 18 of Iowa's points in the fourth quarter of the national semifinals to knock off an undefeated South Carolina team on a 42-game winning streak.



32: The number of 3-pointers Clark made through the duration of the 2023 NCAA tournament. In Iowa's semifinal against South Carolina, Clark tied Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore, who set the mark at 24 just hours before Clark in the first game of the 2023 Final Four.

41: Clark's point total against South Carolina in the Final Four, the most ever in semifinal history.

60: That's how many assists Clark dished out through six games in March Madness, setting a single tournament record. LSU's Temeka Johnson held the previous record, serving 50 assists in the 2004 tournament (five games).

191: Clark set a single tournament scoring record with total of 191 points. She passed Sheryl Swoopes (177) who previously set the record in 1993.

265: The point total Clark amassed in the nine games since Iowa's regular season ended, which included a run to the Big Ten conference tournament championship. In the 13 games the Hawkeyes football team played last year, the team scored a total of 230.



1993: Caitlin Clark helped her Hawkeyes reach their first Final Four since 1993, their only other appearance, where the Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State in the semifinal. Iowa fell to LSU in the 2023 national title game, 102-85.