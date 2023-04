Transylvania (33-0) completed an undefeated season and won the DIII national championship with a 57-52 victory over Christopher Newport (31-1).

Madison Kellione led the Pioneers with 17 points, including 5 of 5 from the line. Laken Ball sealed the victory with two free throws in the final seconds. Hannah Kaloi scored 13 for Christopher Newport.

Hope won the 2022 national championship by beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 in the title game.