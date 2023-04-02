TRENDING:

🔮 Predicting the women's gymnastics championship

🥎 2 new teams enter top 5 of latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Contenders for every event at the women's championship
basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 3, 2023

LSU outraces Iowa to win the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship

LSU vs. Iowa - 2023 Women's National Championship extended highlights

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 to win the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship, its first-ever national title. The Tigers and Hawkeyes combined for the most points in title game history, while LSU set a record for points by a team in the final.

Here's the final March Madness bracket and game-by-game schedule for the women's tournament, including final scores and stats.

Click or tap here to view the bracket as a pdf.

The 2023 March Madness women's bracket

2023 March Madness women's TV times and schedule (all times ET)

Sunday, April 2 — National championship

Final scores for the 2023 tournament

Friday, March 31 — Final Four

Monday, March 27 — Elite Eight

Sunday, March 26 — Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 — Sweet 16 

Friday, March 24 — Sweet 16 

Monday, March 20 — Second round

Sunday, March 19 — Second round

Saturday, March 18 — First round

Friday, March 17 — First round 

Thursday, March 16 — First Four

Wednesday, March 15 — First Four 

Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16/Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.:

2023 ROUND SITES
Round City Venue Dates Host
Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 24 - 27 Southern Conference and Furman
Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena March 24 - 27 Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
Final Four Dallas American Airlines Center March 31 and April 2 Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission

Here are the future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR/DATES CITY HOST FACILITY
2024: April 5 and 7 Cleveland Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2025: April 4 and 6 Tampa Bay, Florida University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Amalie Arena
2026: April 3 and 5 Phoenix Arizona State University Footprint Center
2027: April 2 and 4 Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Nationwide Arena
2028: March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2029: March 30 and April 1 San Antonio University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports Alamodome
2030: April 5 and 7 Portland, Oregon University of Portland and Sport Oregon Moda Center
2031: April 4 and 6 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2023 LSU (34-2) Kim Mulkey 102-85 Iowa Dallas, Texas
2022 South Carolina (36-2) Dawn Staley 64-49 Connecticut Minneapolis, Minn.
2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

Every so often, the WNBA Draft is dominated by a single school. Here's a look at the schools with the most selections in a single draft.
READ MORE

The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Thirty-six new players were drafted into WNBA. Here's which schools and conferences had the most in 2023.
READ MORE

Every WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

Here's where every top pick in WNBA draft history went to school, from 1997-2023.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners