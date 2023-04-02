LSU wins 2023 NCAA Division I women's basketball national championship

Final seconds and celebration from LSU's first women's basketball title

History has been made. No. 3 LSU wins the 2023 NCAA national championship, its first in program history.

The Tigers outlasted No. 2 Iowa to win 102-85.

LSU blasted off in the second quarter to outscore the Hawkeyes 32-20. The Tigers knocked down nine of their 11 3-pointers.

The Tigers beat the best offense in the country at their own game and put up the most points ever in a championship game. The 102nd point came on — none other than — their final 3-pointer.

Jasmine Carson topped the LSU in scoring with season-high 22 points including 7 of 8 shooting from the arc. Carson exploded after scoring just 13 points in the tournament leading up to the championship game.

Alongside the most points in a title game, multiple records were shattered. LSU outscored Iowa 32-20 in the quarter to lead 59-42 at the half. That is the most any team has scored in a women’s Final Four half since Georgia scored 57 in 1985.

With a 15-point, 10-rebound performance Angel Reese notched the most double-doubles (34) in a single season.

Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 30 points setting a new record for points scored in a single NCAA tournament.

The Tigers scored 26 points off 19 Hawkeye rebounds. LSU's bench also outscored Hawkeyes 30-8 led by Carson.

By the end, Mulkey crouched in her signature sideline position was moved to tears. Mulkey takes her fourth title as a coach becoming the first woman to coach multiple programs to a national title.

A sellout crowd of 19,482 was in attendance to cap off a tournament record of over 350,000 throughout March Madness.

The Tigers became just the third No. 3 seeded team to win the title and the first since 1997.