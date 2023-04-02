Schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships

LSU won their first national championship in 2023, adding to the growing list of program's that have won a title.

2023 RECAP: How LSU won it all

Louisiana Tech was the first NCAA champion in Division I women’s basketball, defeating Cheyney 76-62 in 1982 in the first title game in Norfolk, Virginia. But UConn has the most titles with 11, most recently taking the crown in 2016.

Here’s a look at the women’s basketball teams with the most national championships.

11 — Connecticut (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1995)

NCAA Photos

The Huskies always seem like the team with the largest target on their back every season. Of their 11 titles, six have ended in undefeated seasons. Two of those came during their record 111-game winning streak that spanned 867 days from 2014 to 2017. Those undefeated seasons were:

1995 (35-0)

2002 (39-0)

2009 (39-0)

2010 (39-0)

2014 (40-0)

2016 (38-0)

8 — Tennessee (2008, 2007, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989, 1987)

NCAA Photos

There were winners of multiple titles before the Lady Vols came along, but Pat Summitt led women’s basketball to the national spotlight. She coached 38 seasons and never posted a losing record. That included eight titles over three decades and five more national runner-up campaigns.

3 (tied)— Baylor (2019, 2012, 2005)

NCAA Photos

Kim Mulkey made the Bears annual contenders. Baylor’s last two titles have been rather memorable, clinging to a one-point win in 2019 and completing a 40-0 season in 2012.

3 — Stanford (2021, 1992, 1990)

NCAA Photos

Those early 90s titles were the only two titles for Stanford until the 2021 championship, but the Cardinal are still perennial contenders, with 15 Final Four appearances.

2 (tied) — South Carolina (2017, 2022)

The Gamecocks have emerged as national powers since Dawn Staley took over. South Carolina has four Final Fours and those two titles to become multi-champs. The 2021-22 title team was ranked No. 1 all season long.

2 (tied) — Notre Dame (2018, 2001)

NCAA Photos

Notre Dame fell one basket short of being the first repeat champions not named UConn or Tennessee since the 1983 and 1984 championships. Muffet McGraw changed the face of the program, and although they only have one title over the past decade, Notre Dame has been to six championship games over the same span.

2 (tied) — Louisiana Tech (1988, 1982)

The Lady Techsters will forever be remembered as the first national champions. In fact, they appeared in four of the first seven title games. Louisiana Tech has four national runner-up campaigns, not reaching the finals since the 1998 season.

2 (tied) — Southern California (1984, 1983)

The Trojans were the first repeat champions in women’s basketball history. USC first ruined LA Tech’s hopes of a repeat in ‘83 before a two-point victory in 1984 sent Pat Summitt home winless in her first attempt at a national championship.

Here’s a complete history of the women’s basketball championship game: