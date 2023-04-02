TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 6, 2023

Schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Lsu Tigers - Game Highlights

LSU won their first national championship in 2023, adding to the growing list of program's that have won a title. 

2023 RECAP: How LSU won it all

Louisiana Tech was the first NCAA champion in Division I women’s basketball, defeating Cheyney 76-62 in 1982 in the first title game in Norfolk, Virginia. But UConn has the most titles with 11, most recently taking the crown in 2016.

Here’s a look at the women’s basketball teams with the most national championships.

11 — Connecticut (2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2000, 1995)

NCAA Photos UConn women's basketball has won 11 titles.

The Huskies always seem like the team with the largest target on their back every season. Of their 11 titles, six have ended in undefeated seasons. Two of those came during their record 111-game winning streak that spanned 867 days from 2014 to 2017. Those undefeated seasons were:

  • 1995 (35-0)
  • 2002 (39-0)
  • 2009 (39-0)
  • 2010 (39-0)
  • 2014 (40-0)
  • 2016 (38-0)

8 — Tennessee (2008, 2007, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989, 1987)

NCAA Photos Pat Summitt of Tennessee women's basketball.

There were winners of multiple titles before the Lady Vols came along, but Pat Summitt led women’s basketball to the national spotlight. She coached 38 seasons and never posted a losing record. That included eight titles over three decades and five more national runner-up campaigns.

3 (tied)— Baylor (2019, 2012, 2005)

NCAA Photos Baylor won the 2019 women's basketball championship.

Kim Mulkey made the Bears annual contenders. Baylor’s last two titles have been rather memorable, clinging to a one-point win in 2019 and completing a 40-0 season in 2012.

3 — Stanford (2021, 1992, 1990)

NCAA Photos Stanford women's basketball.

Those early 90s titles were the only two titles for Stanford until the 2021 championship, but the Cardinal are still perennial contenders, with 15 Final Four appearances.

2 (tied) — South Carolina (2017, 2022)

South Carolina won the 2022 NCAA title

The Gamecocks have emerged as national powers since Dawn Staley took over. South Carolina has four Final Fours and those two titles to become multi-champs. The 2021-22 title team was ranked No. 1 all season long.

2 (tied) — Notre Dame (2018, 2001)

NCAA Photos Notre Dame won the 2018 women's basketball championship.

Notre Dame fell one basket short of being the first repeat champions not named UConn or Tennessee since the 1983 and 1984 championships. Muffet McGraw changed the face of the program, and although they only have one title over the past decade, Notre Dame has been to six championship games over the same span.

2 (tied) — Louisiana Tech (1988, 1982)

The Lady Techsters will forever be remembered as the first national champions. In fact, they appeared in four of the first seven title games. Louisiana Tech has four national runner-up campaigns, not reaching the finals since the 1998 season.

2 (tied) — Southern California (1984, 1983)

The Trojans were the first repeat champions in women’s basketball history. USC first ruined LA Tech’s hopes of a repeat in ‘83 before a two-point victory in 1984 sent Pat Summitt home winless in her first attempt at a national championship.

Here’s a complete history of the women’s basketball championship game:

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Site Title game replay
2023 LSU (34-2) Kim Mulkey 102-85 Iowa Dallas, Texas Watch the full game
2022 South Carolina (35-2) Dawn Staley 64-49 UConn Minneapolis, Minn. Watch the full game
2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanDerveer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --  
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla. Watch the full game
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio Watch the full game
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas Watch the full game
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.  
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.  
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.  
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.  
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.  
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.  
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.  
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla. Watch the full game
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio  
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.  
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.  
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.  
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. Watch the full game
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas Watch the full game
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo. Watch the full game
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.  
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.  
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.  
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio  
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.  
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.  
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va. Watch the full game
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga. Watch the full game
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.  
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La. Watch the full game
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.  
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.  
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.  
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas  
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.  
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas  
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.  
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va. Watch the full game
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

