TRENDING:

🔮 Predicting the women's gymnastics championship

🥎 2 new teams enter top 5 of latest rankings

🤸‍♀️ Contenders for every event at the women's championship
basketball-women-d1 flag

Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | April 2, 2023

Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Players from 1982 to present

Angel Reese: 24 points, 12 rebounds in Final Four win over Virginia Tech

The Women's Final Four's Most Outstanding Player has been awarded every tournament going back to 1982. From Cheryl Miller in the early years to UConn's Diana Taurasi and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, many big-name players have earned the honor.

Find a list of all of the Most Outstanding Player winners below for each women's NCAA tournament.

Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Players from 1982 to present

Here is the complete history of the Women's Final Four's Most Outstanding Players:

year player school
2023 Angel Reese LSU
2022 Aliyah Boston South Carolina
2021 Haley Jones Stanford
2019 Chloe Jackson Baylor
2018 Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame
2017 A'ja Wilson South Carolina
2016 Breanna Stewart Connecticut
2015 Breanna Stewart Connecticut
2014 Breanna Stewart Connecticut
2013 Breanna Stewart Connecticut
2012 Brittney Griner Baylor
2011 Danielle Adams Texas A&M
2010 Maya Moore Connecticut
2009 Tina Charles Connecticut
2008 Candace Parker Tennessee
2007 Candace Parker Tennessee
2006 Laura Harper Maryland
2005 Sophia Young Baylor
2004 Diana Taurasi Connecticut
2003 Diana Taurasi Connecticut
2002 Swin Cash Connecticut
2001 Ruth Riley Notre Dame
2000 Shea Ralph Connecticut
1999 Ukari Figgs Purdue
1998 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee
1997 Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee
1996 Michelle Marciniak Tennessee
1995 Rebecca Lobo Connecticut
1994 Charlotte Smith North Carolina
1993 Sheryl Swoopes Texas Tech
1992 Molly Goodenbour Stanford
1991 Dawn Staley Virginia
1990 Jennifer Azzi Stanford
1989 Bridgette Gordon Tennessee
1988 Erica Westbrooks Louisiana Tech
1987 Tonya Edwards Tennessee
1986 Clarissa Davis Texas
1985 Tracy Claxton Old Dominion
1984 Cheryl Miller Southern Cal
1983 Cheryl Miller Southern Cal
1982 Janice Lawrence Louisiana Tech

Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

Every so often, the WNBA Draft is dominated by a single school. Here's a look at the schools with the most selections in a single draft.
READ MORE

The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Thirty-six new players were drafted into WNBA. Here's which schools and conferences had the most in 2023.
READ MORE

Every WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

Here's where every top pick in WNBA draft history went to school, from 1997-2023.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners