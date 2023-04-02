The Women's Final Four's Most Outstanding Player has been awarded every tournament going back to 1982. From Cheryl Miller in the early years to UConn's Diana Taurasi and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, many big-name players have earned the honor.
Find a list of all of the Most Outstanding Player winners below for each women's NCAA tournament.
Women's Final Four Most Outstanding Players from 1982 to present
Here is the complete history of the Women's Final Four's Most Outstanding Players:
|year
|player
|school
|2023
|Angel Reese
|LSU
|2022
|Aliyah Boston
|South Carolina
|2021
|Haley Jones
|Stanford
|2019
|Chloe Jackson
|Baylor
|2018
|Arike Ogunbowale
|Notre Dame
|2017
|A'ja Wilson
|South Carolina
|2016
|Breanna Stewart
|Connecticut
|2015
|Breanna Stewart
|Connecticut
|2014
|Breanna Stewart
|Connecticut
|2013
|Breanna Stewart
|Connecticut
|2012
|Brittney Griner
|Baylor
|2011
|Danielle Adams
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Maya Moore
|Connecticut
|2009
|Tina Charles
|Connecticut
|2008
|Candace Parker
|Tennessee
|2007
|Candace Parker
|Tennessee
|2006
|Laura Harper
|Maryland
|2005
|Sophia Young
|Baylor
|2004
|Diana Taurasi
|Connecticut
|2003
|Diana Taurasi
|Connecticut
|2002
|Swin Cash
|Connecticut
|2001
|Ruth Riley
|Notre Dame
|2000
|Shea Ralph
|Connecticut
|1999
|Ukari Figgs
|Purdue
|1998
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1997
|Chamique Holdsclaw
|Tennessee
|1996
|Michelle Marciniak
|Tennessee
|1995
|Rebecca Lobo
|Connecticut
|1994
|Charlotte Smith
|North Carolina
|1993
|Sheryl Swoopes
|Texas Tech
|1992
|Molly Goodenbour
|Stanford
|1991
|Dawn Staley
|Virginia
|1990
|Jennifer Azzi
|Stanford
|1989
|Bridgette Gordon
|Tennessee
|1988
|Erica Westbrooks
|Louisiana Tech
|1987
|Tonya Edwards
|Tennessee
|1986
|Clarissa Davis
|Texas
|1985
|Tracy Claxton
|Old Dominion
|1984
|Cheryl Miller
|Southern Cal
|1983
|Cheryl Miller
|Southern Cal
|1982
|Janice Lawrence
|Louisiana Tech