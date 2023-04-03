The record-breaking national championship between LSU and Iowa, by the numbers

LSU's national championship win over Iowa saw multiple records shattered. Angel Reese set the measure for most double-doubles in a single season with 34 and Caitlin Clark broke the 30-year-old record with 191 total points scored in the tournament.

Beyond that, just the game itself broke several championship game records.

Here are 10 new records in the history books:

2: Kim Mulkey is the first DI women's basketball coach to win championships at two different programs; Mulkey did it in year two at LSU.

8: Caitlin Clark broke the championship-game record with eight 3-pointers. Tigers' guard Jasmine Carson also surpassed the previous record of six shots behind the arc.

14: In large part thanks to Clark, the Hawkeyes set a record for most team 3-pointers in the title game. The previous record was 13 in the UConn vs. Louisville championship in 2013.

16: LSU's Jasmine Carson had a HUGE second quarter with 16 points. That point total topped her scoring in the previous tournament games combined and it broke the single-period scoring record in a women's Final Four game.

32: In that explosive second quarter LSU scored 32 points. That brought down the previous record of 28 set in the UConn vs. Syracuse first quarter in 2016.

37: The 2023 championship game had the most personal fouls called in any title game (32), and also in any NCAA women's tournament game (36).

59: To finish off that stunning second period, the Tigers shattered the record for most points scored in a half in a national or semifinal game with a whopping 59 points.

65: As a team, LSU shot 65 percent for the highest 3-point field-goal percentage in any championship game in history. Before the championship, the Tigers averaged just 36 percent on 3-point shots.

102: No women's Final Four team had ever reached triple-digit scoring. The Tigers' 102 points is the largest point total in any semi or national final in tournament history dating back to 1982.

187: Along with LSU's 102 points, Iowa scored 85. The two combined for the most point scored in any DI national championship game. Texas and Southern California set the old record of 178 in 1986.