Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 11, 2023

Every HBCU player ever selected in the WNBA draft

Veteran forward Krislyn Marsh helps Howard capture first March Madness win in program history

Six HBCU women's basketball players have been selected in WNBA history, with Jackson State's Ameshya Williams-Holliday ending a 10-year drought after her third-round selection in 2022.

Howard's Denique Graves was the first HBCU women's basketball player drafted to the WNBA back in the inaugural WNBA draft in 1997. Graves remains the highest HBCU WNBA draft selection, going 15th overall. Graves is one of three Bison to be selected in WNBA draft history, giving Howard the most WNBA draft selections of any HBCU.

The Phoenix Mercury and Utah Starzz are the only WNBA franchises to select multiple HBCU players in their history. The Starzz made history in 2002 by selecting two HBCU women's basketball players in the same draft.

Check out the complete history of WNBA draft picks from HBCUs below.

Year Drafted Player College RD-Pick-OVR WNBA Team
2022 Ameshya Williams-Holliday Jackson State 3rd-1-25 Indiana Fever
2002 Andrea Gardner Howard 2nd-11-27 Utah Starzz
2002 Amba Kongolo North Carolina Central 4th-8-56 Phoenix Mercury
2002 Jaclyn Winfield Southern 4th-11-59 Utah Starzz
1998 Karen Wilkins Howard 4th-8-38 Phoenix Mercury
1997 Denique Graves Howard 2nd-7-15 Sacramento Monarchs

