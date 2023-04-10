The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA draft

The WNBA drafted a fresh class to compete for the 144 total roster spots. Thirty-three of the 36 picks came from NCAA Division I schools. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was selected first overall to the Indiana Fever as the program's second No. 1 pick.



Alongside Boston, four other Gamecocks were drafted. That tied a record for most players a single school takes in a WNBA draft.

DRAFT HISTORY: The 8 players who went No. 1 in the WNBA draft right after reaching the NCAA title game

Behind South Carolina's load, the SEC provided the most of any conference with nine picks. The Big Ten followed with six.

Here's a full breakdown of the conferences:

RANK CONFERENCE # OF PICKS 1 SEC 9 2 Big Ten 6 3 Pac-12 5 4 ACC 3 4 Big East 3 4 Big 12 3 5 AAC 2

South Carolina (5) and LSU (2) are the two SEC schools with multiple picks. The Gamecocks are just the third program to have five players drafted — Notre Dame (2019), Tennessee (2008) and Tennessee (1999).

While Gamecocks are the only program with more than three drafted this year, eight schools had two picked.

Here's how schools with multiple picks were chosen round-by-round:

# OF PICKS SCHOOL ROUND(S) 5 South Carolina 1st-round: 3, 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1 2 Maryland 1st-round: 2 2 UConn 1st-round: 1, 2nd-round: 1 2 Iowa State 2nd-round: 2 2 LSU 2nd-round: 2 2 South Florida 2nd-round: 2 2 Virginia Tech 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1 2 Stanford 1st-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1 2 Southern Cal 3rd-round: 2

From pick No. 1 to 36, here's the complete 2023 WNBA draft order:

PICK TEAM PLAYER SCHOOL/COUNTRY POSITION 1 Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston South Carolina F 2 Minnesota Lynx Diamond Miller Maryland G 3 Dallas Wings Maddy Siegrist Villanova F 4* Washington Mystics Stephanie Soares Iowa State F/C 5 Dallas Wings Lou Lopez Sénéchal UConn G/F 6 Atlanta Dream Haley Jones Stanford G 7 Indiana Fever Grace Berger Indiana G 8 Atlanta Dream Laeticia Amihere South Carolina F 9 Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Tennessee G 10 Los Angeles Sparks Zia Cooke South Carolina G 11 Dallas Wings Abby Meyers Maryland G 12 Minnesota Lynx MaÏa Hirsh France C SECOND ROUND 13 Indiana Fever Taylor Mikesell Ohio State G 14 Los Angeles Sparks Shaneice Swain Australia G 15 Atlanta Dream Leigha Brown Michigan G 16 Minnesota Lynx Dorka Juhász UConn F 17 Indiana Fever LaDazhia Williams LSU F 18 Seattle Storm Madi Williams Oklahoma F 19 Dallas Wings Ashley Joens Iowa State G/F 20 Washington Mystics Elena Tsineke South Florida G 21 Seattle Storm Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida F 22 Connecticut Sun Alexis Morris LSU G 23 Chicago Sky Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech G 24 Minnesota Lynx Brea Beal South Carolina G THIRD ROUND 25 Indiana Fever Victaria Saxton South Carolina F 26 Los Angeles Sparks Monika Czinano Iowa F 27 Phoenix Mercury Destiny Harden Miami (Fla.) F/G 28 Minnesota Lynx Taylor Soule Virginia Tech F 29 Phoenix Mercury Kadi Sissoko Southern California F 30 New York Liberty Okako Adika Southern California G 31 Dallas Wings Paige Robinson Illinois State G 32 Washington Mystics Txell Alarcón Spain G/F 33 Seattle Storm Jade Loville Arizona G 34 Connecticut Sun Ashten Prechtel Stanford F 35 Chicago Sky Kseniya Malashka Middle Tennessee F 36 Las Vegas Aces Brittany Davis Alabama G

*Traded draft rights of Soares to Dallas for a future Wings' first- and second-round pick.