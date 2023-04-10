The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA draft

The WNBA drafted a fresh class to compete for the 144 total roster spots. Thirty-three of the 36 picks came from NCAA Division I schools. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was selected first overall to the Indiana Fever as the program's second No. 1 pick.
Alongside Boston, four other Gamecocks were drafted. That tied a record for most players a single school takes in a WNBA draft.
DRAFT HISTORY: The 8 players who went No. 1 in the WNBA draft right after reaching the NCAA title game
Behind South Carolina's load, the SEC provided the most of any conference with nine picks. The Big Ten followed with six.
Here's a full breakdown of the conferences:
|RANK
|CONFERENCE
|# OF PICKS
|1
|SEC
|9
|2
|Big Ten
|6
|3
|Pac-12
|5
|4
|ACC
|3
|4
|Big East
|3
|4
|Big 12
|3
|5
|AAC
|2
South Carolina (5) and LSU (2) are the two SEC schools with multiple picks. The Gamecocks are just the third program to have five players drafted — Notre Dame (2019), Tennessee (2008) and Tennessee (1999).
While Gamecocks are the only program with more than three drafted this year, eight schools had two picked.
Here's how schools with multiple picks were chosen round-by-round:
|# OF PICKS
|SCHOOL
|ROUND(S)
|5
|South Carolina
|1st-round: 3, 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
|2
|Maryland
|1st-round: 2
|2
|UConn
|1st-round: 1, 2nd-round: 1
|2
|Iowa State
|2nd-round: 2
|2
|LSU
|2nd-round: 2
|2
|South Florida
|2nd-round: 2
|2
|Virginia Tech
|2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
|2
|Stanford
|1st-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
|2
|Southern Cal
|3rd-round: 2
From pick No. 1 to 36, here's the complete 2023 WNBA draft order:
|PICK
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL/COUNTRY
|POSITION
|1
|Indiana Fever
|Aliyah Boston
|South Carolina
|F
|2
|Minnesota Lynx
|Diamond Miller
|Maryland
|G
|3
|Dallas Wings
|Maddy Siegrist
|Villanova
|F
|4*
|Washington Mystics
|Stephanie Soares
|Iowa State
|F/C
|5
|Dallas Wings
|Lou Lopez Sénéchal
|UConn
|G/F
|6
|Atlanta Dream
|Haley Jones
|Stanford
|G
|7
|Indiana Fever
|Grace Berger
|Indiana
|G
|8
|Atlanta Dream
|Laeticia Amihere
|South Carolina
|F
|9
|Seattle Storm
|Jordan Horston
|Tennessee
|G
|10
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Zia Cooke
|South Carolina
|G
|11
|Dallas Wings
|Abby Meyers
|Maryland
|G
|12
|Minnesota Lynx
|MaÏa Hirsh
|France
|C
|SECOND ROUND
|13
|Indiana Fever
|Taylor Mikesell
|Ohio State
|G
|14
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Shaneice Swain
|Australia
|G
|15
|Atlanta Dream
|Leigha Brown
|Michigan
|G
|16
|Minnesota Lynx
|Dorka Juhász
|UConn
|F
|17
|Indiana Fever
|LaDazhia Williams
|LSU
|F
|18
|Seattle Storm
|Madi Williams
|Oklahoma
|F
|19
|Dallas Wings
|Ashley Joens
|Iowa State
|G/F
|20
|Washington Mystics
|Elena Tsineke
|South Florida
|G
|21
|Seattle Storm
|Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
|South Florida
|F
|22
|Connecticut Sun
|Alexis Morris
|LSU
|G
|23
|Chicago Sky
|Kayana Traylor
|Virginia Tech
|G
|24
|Minnesota Lynx
|Brea Beal
|South Carolina
|G
|THIRD ROUND
|25
|Indiana Fever
|Victaria Saxton
|South Carolina
|F
|26
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Monika Czinano
|Iowa
|F
|27
|Phoenix Mercury
|Destiny Harden
|Miami (Fla.)
|F/G
|28
|Minnesota Lynx
|Taylor Soule
|Virginia Tech
|F
|29
|Phoenix Mercury
|Kadi Sissoko
|Southern California
|F
|30
|New York Liberty
|Okako Adika
|Southern California
|G
|31
|Dallas Wings
|Paige Robinson
|Illinois State
|G
|32
|Washington Mystics
|Txell Alarcón
|Spain
|G/F
|33
|Seattle Storm
|Jade Loville
|Arizona
|G
|34
|Connecticut Sun
|Ashten Prechtel
|Stanford
|F
|35
|Chicago Sky
|Kseniya Malashka
|Middle Tennessee
|F
|36
|Las Vegas Aces
|Brittany Davis
|Alabama
|G
*Traded draft rights of Soares to Dallas for a future Wings' first- and second-round pick.