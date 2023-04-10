TRENDING:

🥎 Player of the year finalists

📊 Latest DI softball rankings

💪 Top freshmen in women's track & field

🏃 Bowerman watch list updated
basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | April 11, 2023

The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA draft

Aliyah Boston's 2022 NCAA tournament highlights

The WNBA drafted a fresh class to compete for the 144 total roster spots. Thirty-three of the 36 picks came from NCAA Division I schools. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was selected first overall to the Indiana Fever as the program's second No. 1 pick. 

Alongside Boston, four other Gamecocks were drafted. That tied a record for most players a single school takes in a WNBA draft. 

DRAFT HISTORY: The 8 players who went No. 1 in the WNBA draft right after reaching the NCAA title game

Behind South Carolina's load, the SEC provided the most of any conference with nine picks. The Big Ten followed with six. 

Here's a full breakdown of the conferences:

RANK CONFERENCE # OF PICKS
1 SEC 9
2 Big Ten 6
3 Pac-12 5
4 ACC 3
4 Big East 3
4 Big 12 3
5 AAC 2

South Carolina (5) and LSU (2) are the two SEC schools with multiple picks. The Gamecocks are just the third program to have five players drafted — Notre Dame (2019), Tennessee (2008) and Tennessee (1999). 

While Gamecocks are the only program with more than three drafted this year, eight schools had two picked. 

Here's how schools with multiple picks were chosen round-by-round: 

# OF PICKS SCHOOL ROUND(S)
5 South Carolina 1st-round: 3, 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
2 Maryland 1st-round: 2
2 UConn 1st-round: 1, 2nd-round: 1
2 Iowa State 2nd-round: 2
2 LSU 2nd-round: 2
2 South Florida 2nd-round: 2
2 Virginia Tech 2nd-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
2 Stanford 1st-round: 1, 3rd-round: 1
2 Southern Cal 3rd-round: 2

From pick No. 1 to 36, here's the complete 2023 WNBA draft order: 

PICK TEAM PLAYER SCHOOL/COUNTRY POSITION
1 Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston South Carolina F
2 Minnesota Lynx Diamond Miller Maryland G
3 Dallas Wings Maddy Siegrist Villanova F
4* Washington Mystics Stephanie Soares Iowa State F/C
5 Dallas Wings Lou Lopez Sénéchal UConn G/F
6 Atlanta Dream Haley Jones Stanford G
7 Indiana Fever Grace Berger Indiana G
8 Atlanta Dream Laeticia Amihere South Carolina F
9 Seattle Storm Jordan Horston Tennessee G
10 Los Angeles Sparks Zia Cooke South Carolina G
11 Dallas Wings Abby Meyers Maryland G
12 Minnesota Lynx MaÏa Hirsh France C
SECOND ROUND        
13 Indiana Fever Taylor Mikesell Ohio State G
14 Los Angeles Sparks Shaneice Swain Australia G
15 Atlanta Dream Leigha Brown Michigan G
16 Minnesota Lynx Dorka Juhász UConn F
17 Indiana Fever LaDazhia Williams LSU F
18 Seattle Storm Madi Williams Oklahoma F
19 Dallas Wings Ashley Joens Iowa State G/F
20 Washington Mystics Elena Tsineke South Florida G
21 Seattle Storm Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida F
22 Connecticut Sun Alexis Morris LSU G
23 Chicago Sky Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech G
24 Minnesota Lynx Brea Beal South Carolina G
THIRD ROUND        
25 Indiana Fever Victaria Saxton South Carolina F
26 Los Angeles Sparks Monika Czinano Iowa F
27 Phoenix Mercury Destiny Harden Miami (Fla.) F/G
28 Minnesota Lynx Taylor Soule Virginia Tech F
29 Phoenix Mercury Kadi Sissoko Southern California F
30 New York Liberty Okako Adika Southern California G
31 Dallas Wings Paige Robinson Illinois State G
32 Washington Mystics Txell Alarcón Spain G/F
33 Seattle Storm Jade Loville Arizona G
34 Connecticut Sun Ashten Prechtel Stanford F
35 Chicago Sky Kseniya Malashka Middle Tennessee F
36 Las Vegas Aces Brittany Davis Alabama G

*Traded draft rights of Soares to Dallas for a future Wings' first- and second-round pick. 

2023 MARCH MADNESS
MARCH MADNESS: LSU wins 2023 titleFinal bracket | Final Four Most Outstanding Players
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

Every so often, the WNBA Draft is dominated by a single school. Here's a look at the schools with the most selections in a single draft.
READ MORE

Every WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

Here's where every top pick in WNBA draft history went to school, from 1997-2023.
READ MORE

Every HBCU player ever selected in the WNBA draft

Six HBCU women's basketball players have been selected in WNBA history.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners