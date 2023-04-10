TRENDING:

🥎 Player of the year finalists

📊 Latest DI softball rankings

💪 Top freshmen in women's track & field

🏃 Bowerman watch list updated
basketball-women-d1 flag

Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | April 11, 2023

Every WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

Breanna Stewart UConn highlights: 4x Final Four MOP's senior run

Since the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, 25 NCAA players have heard their names called as the No. 1 pick. 

UConn has produced the most first-overall picks with five total. The most recent Huskies' selection was Breanna Stewart (2016) followed by Maya Moore (2011), Tina Charles (2010), Diana Taurasi (2004) and Sue Bird (2002). 

Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee — and now South Carolina — tie for second with two from each school. 

📊 DRAFT DATA: College basketball schools with the most WNBA 1st-round draft picks

The Seattle Storm have been first on the clock four times, the most in league history, locking up Stewart most recently in the 2016 draft. With the 2023 pick the Indiana Fever made its first-ever top selection; the Chicago Sky is now the only current team that's never picked first. 

Here's every WNBA No. 1 overall pick since 1997: 

DRAFT YEAR WNBA TEAM PLAYER SCHOOL
2023 Indiana Fever Aliyah Boston South Carolina
2022 Atlanta Dream Rhyne Howard Kentucky
2021 Dallas Wings Charli Collier Texas
2020 New York Liberty Sabrina Ionescu Oregon
2019 Las Vegas Aces Jackie Young Notre Dame
2018 Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson South Carolina
2017 Atlanta Dream Kelsey Plum Washington
2016 Seattle Storm Breanna Stewart UConn
2015 Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd Notre Dame
2014 Connecticut Sun Chiney Ogwumike Stanford
2013 Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner Baylor
2012 Los Angeles Sparks Nneka Ogwumike Stanford
2011 Minnesota Lynx Maya Moore UConn
2010 Connecticut Sun Tina Charles UConn
2009 Atlanta Dream Angel McCoughtry Louisville
2008 Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker Tennessee
2007 Phoenix Mercury Lindsey Harding Duke
2006 Minnesota Lynx Seimone Augustus LSU
2005 Charlotte Sting Janel McCarville Minnesota
2004 Phoenix Mercury Diana Taurasi UConn
2003 Cleveland Rockers LaToya Thomas Mississippi State
2002 Seattle Storm Sue Bird UConn
2001 Seattle Storm Lauren Jackson N/A Australia
2000 Cleveland Rockers Ann Wauters N/A France
1999 Washington Mystics Chamique Holdsclaw Tennessee
1998 Utah Starzz Margo Dydek N/A Poland
1997 Houston Comets Tina Thompson Southern California
2023 MARCH MADNESS
MARCH MADNESS: LSU wins 2023 titleFinal bracket | Final Four Most Outstanding Players
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

Every so often, the WNBA Draft is dominated by a single school. Here's a look at the schools with the most selections in a single draft.
READ MORE

The colleges (and conferences) with the most players taken in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Thirty-six new players were drafted into WNBA. Here's which schools and conferences had the most in 2023.
READ MORE

Every HBCU player ever selected in the WNBA draft

Six HBCU women's basketball players have been selected in WNBA history.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners