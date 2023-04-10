Every WNBA draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

Since the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997, 25 NCAA players have heard their names called as the No. 1 pick.

UConn has produced the most first-overall picks with five total. The most recent Huskies' selection was Breanna Stewart (2016) followed by Maya Moore (2011), Tina Charles (2010), Diana Taurasi (2004) and Sue Bird (2002).

Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee — and now South Carolina — tie for second with two from each school.

📊 DRAFT DATA: College basketball schools with the most WNBA 1st-round draft picks

The Seattle Storm have been first on the clock four times, the most in league history, locking up Stewart most recently in the 2016 draft. With the 2023 pick the Indiana Fever made its first-ever top selection; the Chicago Sky is now the only current team that's never picked first.

Here's every WNBA No. 1 overall pick since 1997: