TRENDING:

🥎 Player of the year finalists

📊 Latest DI softball rankings

💪 Top freshmen in women's track & field

🏃 Bowerman watch list updated
basketball-women-d1 flag

Kendall Smith | NCAA.com | April 10, 2023

Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

Aliyah Boston: 87th career double-double in the Elite Eight

The 2023 WNBA Draft marked just the fourth time that five players from the same college were selected in the same draft class.

South Carolina joined Tennessee (1999, 2008) and Notre Dame (2019), by having Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Victaria Saxton all selected at the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Aliyah Boston at the 2023 WNBA Draft

Boston went first overall to the Indiana Fever. Amihere followed, going eighth overall to the Atlanta Dream, as Zia Cooke rounded out the first round of Gamecock selections, hearing her name called tenth overall by the L.A. Sparks.

Brea Beal was the only South Carolina product to be drafted in the second round, being selected 24th overall by the Minnesota Lynx. Victaria Saxton was the first pick of the third round and the final Gamecock picked in the 2023 draft, also going to the Indiana Fever and being selected 25th overall. 

The last time five players from the same university were taken in the same draft was in 2019, when Notre Dame had Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale, Brianna Turner, Jessica Shepard, and Marina Mabrey drafted. 

Tennessee is the only other school besides Notre Dame and South Carolina to have five players chosen in the same draft. In 2008, it was Candance Parker, Alexis Hornbuckle, Shannon Bobbitt, Nicky Anosike, and Alberta Auguste representing the Volunteers draft class. In 1999, Chamique Holdsclaw, Tonya Edwards, Lisa Harrison, Carla McGhee, and Kellie Jolly Harper were the five from Tennessee who were drafted.

In every draft class where at least five players from a single school were selected, every first-overall pick was from the school that had five players drafted.

Schools with the most players selected in a single WNBA draft
School Year Players
South Carolina 2023 Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Victaria Saxton
Notre Dame 2019 Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale, Brianna Turner, Jessica Shepard, Marina Mabrey
Tennessee 2008 Candace Parker, Alexis Hornbuckle, Shannon Bobbitt, Nicky Anosike, and Alberta Auguste
Tennessee 1999 Chamique Holdsclaw, Tonya Edwards, Lisa Harrison, Carla McGhee, Kellie Jolly Harper
2023 MARCH MADNESS
MARCH MADNESS: LSU wins 2023 titleFinal bracket | Final Four Most Outstanding Players
🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs
STORE: Latest college basketball gear 
 

Schools with the most DI women's basketball national championships

UConn has more DI women's college basketball titles than any other program. Here's a look at the women’s basketball teams that have won two or more national championships.
READ MORE

Louisville boots top-seeded Notre Dame out of ACC women's basketball tournament

On a busy day of Saturday hoops, Louisville notched a 64-38 victory against No. 10 Notre Dame to advance to the 2023 ACC Championship.
READ MORE

Iowa stuns Indiana at the buzzer, Notre Dame survives Louisville and more from the final regular season Sunday

The regular season winds downs on the final Sunday before conference tournaments. Here's what you may have missed.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners