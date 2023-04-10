Schools with most players selected in single WNBA draft

The 2023 WNBA Draft marked just the fourth time that five players from the same college were selected in the same draft class.

South Carolina joined Tennessee (1999, 2008) and Notre Dame (2019), by having Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and Victaria Saxton all selected at the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Boston went first overall to the Indiana Fever. Amihere followed, going eighth overall to the Atlanta Dream, as Zia Cooke rounded out the first round of Gamecock selections, hearing her name called tenth overall by the L.A. Sparks.

Brea Beal was the only South Carolina product to be drafted in the second round, being selected 24th overall by the Minnesota Lynx. Victaria Saxton was the first pick of the third round and the final Gamecock picked in the 2023 draft, also going to the Indiana Fever and being selected 25th overall.

The last time five players from the same university were taken in the same draft was in 2019, when Notre Dame had Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale, Brianna Turner, Jessica Shepard, and Marina Mabrey drafted.

Tennessee is the only other school besides Notre Dame and South Carolina to have five players chosen in the same draft. In 2008, it was Candance Parker, Alexis Hornbuckle, Shannon Bobbitt, Nicky Anosike, and Alberta Auguste representing the Volunteers draft class. In 1999, Chamique Holdsclaw, Tonya Edwards, Lisa Harrison, Carla McGhee, and Kellie Jolly Harper were the five from Tennessee who were drafted.

In every draft class where at least five players from a single school were selected, every first-overall pick was from the school that had five players drafted.