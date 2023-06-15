Caitlin Clark tracker: Follow the Iowa star's biggest games and highlights this season

Caitlin Clark has cemented her name in women’s college basketball after just three seasons at Iowa. The Hawkeyes star is one of the most exciting players in the game, whether she's sinking 3-pointers near the logo or making incredible passes.

From winning multiple national player of the year awards to yanking down long-standing records, Clark’s list of milestones is already long. Her senior season should be no different.

Follow along here as we track her 2023-24 season. We'll update this page throughout the season).

Where we left off in 2022-23

Caitlin Clark finished her junior season in the national championship game, but not on the winning side as LSU lifted the 2023 trophy. Despite that, she exited the NCAA tournament after etching her name in the record books and ended up winning the Naismith Trophy as the most outstanding player in women's college basketball.

Here's a look back her 2022-23 season:

Dec. 1, 2022: Clark nets 45 points in a tough 94-81 loss to NC State. It's the first of four 40-point games this season.

Dec. 21, 2022: Clark records her 2,000th point in her 75th game in a blowout win over Dartmouth, tying Elena Delle Donne as the fastest women's player to reach the milestone.

January 23, 2023: Clark helped knock off then-No. 2 Ohio State handing the Buckeyes their first loss of their season by notching her first triple-double with at least 15 assists.

February 26, 2023: Clark stuns No. 2 Indiana, beating the Hoosiers at the buzzer on a 3, 86-85.

March 5, 2023: Clark racks up the first-ever triple-double in the Big Ten championship game and moved into second in triple-doubles in women's college basketball history. Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds.

March 26, 2023: In the Elite Eight matchup against Louisville, Clark puts up the first-ever 40-point triple-double in an NCAA tournament game. In the same outing, she became the first DI player to record over 900 points and 300 assists in a single season. In the 97-83 win, Clark recorded 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

March 31, 2023: Against undefeated defending national champ South Carolina, Clark took down the No. 1 seed as the first player in NCAA tournament history to score 40 in back-to-back games; it was also the most points against an undefeated opponent in a men's or women's tournament game. Clark's impressive line: 41 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

April 2, 2023: Clark sets the record for most points in an NCAA tournament (191) surpassing Sheryl Swoopes, who previously held the record for decades. In the defeat in the title game, Clark had 30 points and made 8 3-pointers.

Clark's previous milestones

While Clark's third season was historic, that was nothing new for the Iowa native. Since her debut in 2020, the Hawkeyes star has reached several milestones, including leading the country in scoring in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Nov. 25, 2020: In Clark's first-ever collegiate game, she recorded 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals — all while shooting 58.8%.

Dec. 22, 2020: Clark registers her first triple-double of her college career with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was the only one in her freshman season — she would record 10 more in the next two.

Jan. 2, 2022: Clark hit 40 points in a game for the first time, reaching 44 against Evansville in a 93-56 win.

Jan. 16 and 20, 2022: In back-to-back games, Clark posted 30-point triple-doubles in conference wins (31-10-10 and 35-13-11). She became the first-ever player in DI basketball to achieve the feat.

Feb. 6, 2022: Clark racked up 46 points, her current career-high, in a loss against Michigan.

Here are Clark's stats through three seasons:

YEAR points Assists Rebounds TOTAL POINTS 2020-21 26.6 7 5.9 799 2021-22 27 8 8 863 2022-23 26.6 8.6 7.1 1055 TOTALS 2717 795 702

What to expect this upcoming season

In her senior season, Clark has the chance to break more records and reach an echelon only a few have. Clark will likely hit 3,000 points with fewer than 300 points away — and only 13 players have reached that mark.

Sabrina Ionescu because the first player in DI history to notch 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Clark is on a track to do the same.

Clark is also just 810 points away from passing Kelsey Plum (3,527) for the all-time lead in points. For reference, she recorded 1,055 points last season and 863 the year before.

Regardless of where her numbers end up or how Iowa does in the postseason, Clark's ability to command a crowd with her shot-making and control the game with her passing will make her senior season one you can't miss.