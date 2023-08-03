Trending

🏈 Ranking the top 25 college football teams

🏆 Preseason FCS bracket projections

⚽️ Preseason women's top 25

📊 Men's soccer preseason rankings

basketball-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | August 3, 2023

2024 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

LSU vs. Iowa - 2023 Women's National Championship extended highlights

This is the schedule for the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament for March Madness, which begins with selections for the women's tournament on Sunday, March 17.

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17
  • First Four: March 20-21
  • First round: March 22-23
  • Second round: March 24-25
  • Sweet 16: March 29-30
  • Elite Eight: March 31-April 1
  • Final Four: April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
  • NCAA championship game: April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

These are the sites for the women's tournament in 2024:

2024 Regional ROUND SITES        
Round City Venue Dates Host
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center March 29 - April 1 MAAC
Sweet 16/Elite Eight Portland, Ore. Moda Center March 29 - April 1 Oregon State

Here are the future sites and dates for the Final Four:

Year City Venue Dates Host
2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse April 5 & 7 Mid-American Conference, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
2025 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena April 4 & 6 University of South Florida, Tampa Bay Sports Commission
2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 & 5 Arizona State University
2027 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena April 2 & 4 The Ohio State University, Greater Columbus sports Commission
2028 Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 31 & April 2 Horizon League, IUPUI, Indiana Sports Corp
2029 San Antonio Alamodome March 30 & April 1 University of Incarnate Word, UTSA, San Antonio Sports
2030 Portland, OR Moda Center April 5 & 7 University of Portland, Sport Oregon
2031 Dallas American Airlines Center April 4 & 6 Big 12 Conference, Dallas Sports Commission

Here's the final March Madness bracket and game-by-game schedule for the 2023 women's tournament, including final scores and stats.

Click or tap here to view the bracket as a pdf.

The 2023 March Madness women's bracket

2023 March Madness women's TV times and schedule (all times ET)

Sunday, April 2 — National championship

Final scores for the 2023 tournament

Friday, March 31 — Final Four

Monday, March 27 — Elite Eight

Sunday, March 26 — Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 — Sweet 16 

Friday, March 24 — Sweet 16 

Monday, March 20 — Second round

Sunday, March 19 — Second round

Saturday, March 18 — First round

Friday, March 17 — First round 

Thursday, March 16 — First Four

Wednesday, March 15 — First Four 

Here are the future sites for the championship:

March Madness: Future sites

YEAR/DATES CITY HOST FACILITY
2024: April 5 and 7 Cleveland Mid American Conference and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
2025: April 4 and 6 Tampa Bay, Florida University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission Amalie Arena
2026: April 3 and 5 Phoenix Arizona State University Footprint Center
2027: April 2 and 4 Columbus, Ohio The Ohio State University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Nationwide Arena
2028: March 31 and April 2 Indianapolis Horizon League, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp Gainbridge Fieldhouse
2029: March 30 and April 1 San Antonio University of the Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Sports Alamodome
2030: April 5 and 7 Portland, Oregon University of Portland and Sport Oregon Moda Center
2031: April 4 and 6 Dallas Big 12 Conference and the Dallas Sports Commission American Airlines Center

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2023 LSU (34-2) Kim Mulkey 102-85 Iowa Dallas, Texas
2022 South Carolina (36-2) Dawn Staley 64-49 Connecticut Minneapolis, Minn.
2021 Stanford (31-2) Tara VanderVeer 54-53 Arizona San Antonio, Texas
2019 Baylor (37-1) Kim Mulkey 82-81 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2018 Notre Dame (34-3) Muffet McGraw 61-58 Mississippi State Columbus, Ohio
2017 South Carolina (33-4) Dawn Staley 67-55 Mississippi State Dallas, Texas
2016 Connecticut (38-0) Geno Auriemma 82-51 Syracuse Indianapolis, Ind.
2015 Connecticut (38-1) Geno Auriemma 63-53 Notre Dame Tampa, Fla.
2014 Connecticut (40-0) Geno Auriemma 79-58 Notre Dame Nashville, Tenn.
2013 Connecticut (35-4) Geno Auriemma 93-60 Louisville New Orleans, La.
2012 Baylor (40-0) Kim Mulkey 80-61 Notre Dame Denver, Colo.
2011 Texas A&M (33-5) Gary Blair 76-70 Notre Dame Indianapolis, Ind.
2010 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 53-47 Stanford San Antonio, Texas
2009 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 76-54 Louisville St. Louis, Mo.
2008 Tennessee (36-2) Pat Summitt 64-48 Stanford Tampa, Fla.
2007 Tennessee (34-3) Pat Summitt 59-46 Rutgers Cleveland, Ohio
2006 Maryland (34-4) Brenda Frese 78-75 (OT) Duke Boston, Mass.
2005 Baylor (33-3) Kim Mulkey 84-62 Michigan State Indianapolis, Ind.
2004 Connecticut (31-4) Geno Auriemma 70-61 Tennessee New Orleans, La.
2003 Connecticut (37-1) Geno Auriemma 73-68 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.
2002 Connecticut (39-0) Geno Auriemma 82-70 Oklahoma San Antonio, Texas
2001 Notre Dame (34-2) Muffet McGraw 68-66 Purdue St. Louis, Mo.
2000 Connecticut (36-1) Geno Auriemma 71-52 Tennessee Philadelphia, Pa.
1999 Purdue (34-1) Carolyn Peck 62-45 Duke San Jose, Calif.
1998 Tennessee (39-0) Pat Summitt 93-75 Louisiana Tech Kansas City, Mo.
1997 Tennessee (29-10) Pat Summitt 68-59 Old Dominion Cincinnati, Ohio
1996 Tennessee (32-4) Pat Summitt 83-65 Georgia Charlotte, N.C.
1995 Connecticut (35-0) Geno Auriemma 70-64 Tennessee Minneapolis, Minn.
1994 North Carolina (33-2) Sylvia Hatchell 60-59 Louisiana Tech Richmond, Va.
1993 Texas Tech (31-3) Marsha Sharp 84-82 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
1992 Stanford (30-3) Tara VanDerveer 78-62 Western Kentucky Los Angeles, Calif.
1991 Tennessee (30-5) Pat Summitt 70-67 (OT) Virginia New Orleans, La.
1990 Stanford (32-1) Tara VanDerveer 88-81 Auburn Knoxville, Tenn.
1989 Tennessee (35-2) Pat Summitt 76-60 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1988 Louisiana Tech (32-2) Leon Barmore 56-54 Auburn Tacoma, Wash.
1987 Tennessee (28-6) Pat Summitt 67-44 Louisiana Tech Austin, Texas
1986 Texas (34-0) Jody Conradt 97-81 Southern California Lexington, Ky.
1985 Old Dominion (31-3) Marianne Stanley 70-65 Georgia Austin, Texas
1984 Southern California (29-4) Linda Sharp 72-61 Tennessee Los Angeles, Calif.
1983 Southern California (31-2) Linda Sharp 69-67 Louisiana Tech Norfolk, Va.
1982 Louisiana Tech (35-1) Sonja Hogg 76-62 Cheyney Norfolk, Va.

NCAA announces creation of Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

The NCAA has announced the creation of the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament, a 32-team post-season event that will be held annually beginning 2024.
READ MORE

DI Women’s Basketball Committee discusses tournament expansion

At its summer meeting held this week in Savannah, Ga., the Division I Women's Basketball Committee discussed the growth of the championship and ways to continue to guide the sport to new heights, including the possible expansion of the Division I Women's Basketball Championship, although expanding the 68-team field is not imminent.
READ MORE

Individual Pathway players announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies

The NCAA has announced the prospective men’s and women’s student-athletes who have accepted invitations to participate in the Individual Pathway of the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy in Memphis, Tennessee.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners