2024 March Madness: Women's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

This is the schedule for the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament for March Madness, which begins with selections for the women's tournament on Sunday, March 17.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

NCAA championship game: April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

These are the sites for the women's tournament in 2024:

2024 Regional ROUND SITES Round City Venue Dates Host Sweet 16/Elite Eight Albany, N.Y. Times Union Center March 29 - April 1 MAAC Sweet 16/Elite Eight Portland, Ore. Moda Center March 29 - April 1 Oregon State

Here are the future sites and dates for the Final Four:

Year City Venue Dates Host 2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse April 5 & 7 Mid-American Conference, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission 2025 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena April 4 & 6 University of South Florida, Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2026 Phoenix Footprint Center April 3 & 5 Arizona State University 2027 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena April 2 & 4 The Ohio State University, Greater Columbus sports Commission 2028 Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 31 & April 2 Horizon League, IUPUI, Indiana Sports Corp 2029 San Antonio Alamodome March 30 & April 1 University of Incarnate Word, UTSA, San Antonio Sports 2030 Portland, OR Moda Center April 5 & 7 University of Portland, Sport Oregon 2031 Dallas American Airlines Center April 4 & 6 Big 12 Conference, Dallas Sports Commission

Here's the final March Madness bracket and game-by-game schedule for the 2023 women's tournament, including final scores and stats.

Click or tap here to view the bracket as a pdf.

Here is the complete list of teams who have won the DI national championship:

NCAA DI women's basketball: Champions, history