Declan Walsh | NCAA.com | September 12, 2023

Colleges of every player in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs

Breanna Stewart UConn highlights: 4x Final Four MOP's senior run

With a record 40-game season completed and a race for the final postseason slot decided by just a single game, the WNBA playoffs are finally ready to commence.

Among the 95 players participating in the eight-team playoff, all but 11 come from Division I basketball. And while the sport’s longstanding powers certainly have an outsized presence — UConn, Notre Dame, Maryland and South Carolina lead the way with 28 combined players — 42 different schools from 13 conferences can find representation on the WNBA hardwood these playoffs. 

Here’s a look at every school for each of the 84 Division I alumni competing in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs:

SCHOOL NUMBER PLAYERS
UConn 9
  • Breanna Stewart, Stefanie Dolson (New York)
  • Tiffany Hayes, Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut)
  • Lou Lopez Sénéchal, Crystal Dangerfield (Dallas)
  • Dorka Juhász, Napheesa Collier (Minnesota)
  • Kiah Stokes (Las Vegas)
Notre Dame 7
  • Natalie Achonwa, Lindsay Allen, Kayla McBride, Jessica Shepard (Minnesota)
  • Marina Mabrey (Chicago)
  • Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas)
  • Jackie Young (Las Vegas)
Maryland 6
  • Kristi Toliver, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Tianna Hawkins (Washington)
  • Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut)
  • Diamond Miller (Minnesota)
South Carolina 6
  • Laeticia Amihere, Allisha Gray (Atlanta)
  • Alaina Coates, A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas)
  • Tyasha Harris (Connecticut)
  • Tiffany Mitchell (Minnesota)
Baylor 4
  • Kalani Brown, Odyssey Sims (Dallas)
  • DiJonai Carrington (Connecitcut)
  • Queen Egbo (Washington)
Oregon 4
  • Nyara Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu (New York)
  • Ruthy Hebard (Chicago)
  • Satou Sabally (Dallas)
Louisville 3
  • Myisha Hines-Allen, AD Durr (Atlanta)
  • Dana Evans (Chicago)
Tennessee 3
  • Candace Parker (Las Vegas)
  • Isabelle Harrison (Chicago)
  • Diamond DeShields (Dallas)
Duke 2
  • Elizabeth Williams (Chicago)
  • Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas)
Michigan 2
  • Leigha Brown (Connecticut)
  • Naz Hillmon (Atlanta)
Northwestern 2
  • Veronica Burton (Dallas)
  • Nia Coffey (Atlanta)
Rutgers 2
  • Kahleah Copper (Chicago)
  • Betnijah Laney (New York)
Middle Tennessee 2
  • Alysha Clark (Las Vegas)
  • Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta)
Stanford 2
  • Alanna Smith (Chicago)
  • Haley Jones (Atlanta)
UCLA 2
  • Rebekah Gardner, Monique Billings (Atlanta)
George Washington 1
  • Jonquel Jones (New York)
St. Joseph's 1
  • Natasha Cloud (Washington)
VCU 1
  • Robyn Parks (Chicago)
South Florida 1
  • Courtney Williams (Chicago)
Florida State 1
  • Natasha Howard (Dallas)
Miami 1
  • Riquna Williams (Las Vegas)
Syracuse 1
  • Brittney Sykes (Washington)
Virginia Tech 1
  • Taylor Soule (Chicago)
Virginia 1
  • Jocelyn Willoughby (New York)
Florida Gulf Coast 1
  • Kierstan Bell (Las Vegas)
Iowa State 1
  • Bridget Carleton (Minnesota)
Oklahoma 1
  • Danielle Robinson (Atlanta)
Texas 1
  • Ariel Atkins (Washington)
Marquette 1
  • Natisha Hiedeman (Connecticut)
Villanova 1
  • Maddy Siegrist (Dallas)
Michigan State 1
  • Aerial Powers (Minnesota)
Minnesota 1
  • Rachel Banham (Minnesota)
UC-Davis 1
  • Morgan Bertsch (Chicago)
Delaware 1
  • Elena Delle Donne (Washington)
UTEP 1
  • Kayla Thornton (New York)
Arizona 1
  • Aari McDonald (Atlanta)
Auburn 1
  • DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut)
Kentucky 1
  • Rhyne Howard (Atlanta)
Mississippi State 1
  • Teaira McCowan (Dallas)
Ole Miss 1
  • Shakira Austin (Washington)
Texas A&M 1
  • Sydney Colson (Las Vegas)
Gonzaga 1
  • Courtney Vandersloot (New York)
Washington 1
  • Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas)

As you can see, a number of former college teammates have reunited to share the court together at the professional level. Four former Fighting Irish (Natalie Achonwa, Lindsay Allen, Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard) have remained in the Midwest to play for the Minnesota Lynx, while a triad of ex-Terrapins (Kristi Toliver, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Tianna Hawkins) opted to take the Green Line into the District from College Park and play for the Washington Mystics. 

The WNBA Playoffs also feature a notable international contingent, with 19 foreign-born players hailing largely from North America and Europe set to compete in the 2023 postseason. 

Here's a look at the country of origin for each international player in the WNBA Playoffs.

Country Number Players
Canada 3 Bridget Carleton, Natalie Achonwa, Laeticia Amihere
Australia 3 Alanna Smith, Cayla George, Rebecca Allen
China 2 Han Xu, Li Meng
France 2 Marine Johannès, Iliana Rupert
Hungary 2 Dorka Juhász, Bernadett Hatar
Mexico 1 Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Germany 1 Nyara Sabally
Bahamas 1 Jonquel Jones
Spain 1 Sika Koné
United Kingdom 1 Elizabeth Williams
Bosnia 1 Nikolina Milic
Finland 1 Awak Kuier

