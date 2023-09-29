Team USA women's basketball sets exhibition tour against Tennessee, Duke

Team USA's journey to a fifth straight Olympic gold in women's basketball starts in the South, with the squad playing a pair of exhibition games against Tennessee (Nov. 5) and Duke (Nov. 12) in preparation for the 2024 Paris Games.

USA Basketball has not yet announced a roster for the exhibitions or the Olympic Games, using the November contests as part of an ongoing process in wading through the country's tremendous talent pool.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.usab.com/tickets.

"As preparations continue for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the games against Tennessee and Duke, as well as training camp, will serve as important opportunities for the USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee to evaluate players who have national team aspirations," Briana Weiss, USA Basketball women's national team director, said in the official release. "USA Basketball has a long history of partnering with NCAA Division I programs to help prepare for major international competitions and we are grateful to these two programs for adding our games to their preseason slates."

Team USA are returning visitors to both Knoxville and Durham, and these exhibitions may offer a unique homecoming opportunity for two-time gold medalist Chelsea Gray, who played for Duke between 2010-14.

Given the illustrious reputation of Pat Summit and her Lady Vol program, it's no surprise that the national team has visited three times before — Summit even managed a 65-64 shocker over Team USA just months before the 2000 Sydney Olympics — whereas USA Basketball makes its second trip to Durham.

"We are excited and honored to have the USA Basketball Women's National Team join us for an exhibition game in Knoxville," Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. "This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against the very best players in the world and showcase the game of basketball in front of a fan base that absolutely loves the sport."

Tennessee will remain at Thompson Boling Arena, starting its season two days later against Florida A&M, while Duke's matchup is sandwiched between a home game against Coastal Carolina and a trip to New York City against Columbia.