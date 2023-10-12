2024 NCAA Women's Final Four, regional championship: Ticket sales, how to purchase and prices

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets to the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, while regional championship tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. All tickets will be available for purchase at NCAA.com/WBBTickets.

Cleveland will play host to the 2024 Women’s Final Four, with national semifinal action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse taking place on Friday, April 5 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the national championship game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. Cleveland will be hosting the Women’s Final Four for the first time in 16 years, previously welcoming the event in 2007. There are a variety of ticket options for fans, with prices starting at $200.

For the second straight season, championship regional action will take place at two host sites, MVP Arena in Albany, New York and Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with 16 teams, eight at each site, battling it out for the opportunity to compete in Cleveland for the national championship. Two teams from both Albany and Portland will advance from regional play, taking place March 29 through April 1, with specialized ticket availability and pricing will be available for each regional site.

For the Women’s Final Four, one all-session ticket will give fans access to the two semifinal games as well as the national championship game. At the two regional sites, one all-session ticket will give fans access to six games, with two games played on Friday, two games on Saturday, one game on Sunday, and one game on Monday.

Fans seeking an enhanced experience can purchase premium tickets, exclusive hospitality access, and travel packages through the NCAA Fan Experience, powered by On Location, available here. The NCAA Fan Experience provides basketball fans the opportunity to experience the NCAA Women’s Final Four in style with premium seating and in-stadium pregame parties featuring appearances by former NCAA talent, NCAA trophy photo opportunities, food, drinks and more. As the Official Ticket & Hospitality Provider of the NCAA, only On Location offers NCAA-approved ticket and hospitality packages that put fans in the center of the excitement.

For the latest information about the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, visit NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.