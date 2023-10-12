TRENDING 📈

🔮 FCS Award winner predictions

🏐 Top freshmen so far

🏀 Impactful transfers this men's season

🤼‍♀️ Women's wrestling one step closer to champ status
basketball-women-d1 flag

Maya Ellison | October 13, 2023

2024 NCAA Women's Final Four, regional championship: Ticket sales, how to purchase and prices

Final seconds and celebration from LSU's first women's basketball title

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets to the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, while regional championship tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. All tickets will be available for purchase at NCAA.com/WBBTickets.

Cleveland will play host to the 2024 Women’s Final Four, with national semifinal action at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse taking place on Friday, April 5 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the national championship game at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. Cleveland will be hosting the Women’s Final Four for the first time in 16 years, previously welcoming the event in 2007. There are a variety of ticket options for fans, with prices starting at $200.

For the second straight season, championship regional action will take place at two host sites, MVP Arena in Albany, New York and Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with 16 teams, eight at each site, battling it out for the opportunity to compete in Cleveland for the national championship. Two teams from both Albany and Portland will advance from regional play, taking place March 29 through April 1, with specialized ticket availability and pricing will be available for each regional site.

🏀 STAY UP TO DATE: 2024 March Madness Schedule

For the Women’s Final Four, one all-session ticket will give fans access to the two semifinal games as well as the national championship game. At the two regional sites, one all-session ticket will give fans access to six games, with two games played on Friday, two games on Saturday, one game on Sunday, and one game on Monday.

Fans seeking an enhanced experience can purchase premium tickets, exclusive hospitality access, and travel packages through the NCAA Fan Experience, powered by On Location, available here. The NCAA Fan Experience provides basketball fans the opportunity to experience the NCAA Women’s Final Four in style with premium seating and in-stadium pregame parties featuring appearances by former NCAA talent, NCAA trophy photo opportunities, food, drinks and more. As the Official Ticket & Hospitality Provider of the NCAA, only On Location offers NCAA-approved ticket and hospitality packages that put fans in the center of the excitement.

⛹️‍♀️ MORE WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ⛹️‍♀️
🚨 Alerts and updates on Bleacher Report
🎥 Hoops on YouTube
🍎 Follow on Apple News

For the latest information about the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, visit NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour.

NCAA tickets may not be offered as a prize in a promotion, sweepstakes or contest, or auctioned for fundraising purposes unless authorized in advance by the NCAA. The NCAA reminds fans that purchasing tickets from secondary unauthorized vendors may result in fraudulent purchases.

How preseason No. 1 women's basketball teams do in March Madness

Here's a look at how every preseason No. 1 team in women's basketball does every March in the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

LSU women's basketball tops preseason AP Top 25 poll

The preseason AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings were released on Tuesday with LSU leading all teams heading into the 2023-24 season.
READ MORE

History from Kinnick! Iowa's sets women's basketball attendance record at 55,646

Iowa women's basketball set the women's basketball attendance record at 55,646 Sunday against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium, home of the Hawkeyes football team. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Women's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners